Vikings, edge rusher Danielle Hunter reportedly agree to 1-year deal worth up to $20 million

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Danielle Hunter is staying in purple.

The Minnesota Vikings and the superstar edge rusher reportedly agreed to a new one-year deal worth up to $20 million for the upcoming season.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the contract includes $17 million guaranteed, a no-tag clause and a "chance to earn a big payday next March." The deal was completed Saturday night.

The three-time Pro Bowler is attending the team's training camp, but so far has not participated in practice. That will likely change now that the contract is ironed out.

Last year, Hunter recorded 10.5 sacks. He's a disrupting presence that would have been tough to replace - especially after the team traded Za'Darius Smith

First published on July 30, 2023 / 8:56 AM

