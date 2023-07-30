Vikings, edge rusher Danielle Hunter reportedly agree to 1-year deal worth up to $20 million

MINNEAPOLIS -- Danielle Hunter is staying in purple.

The Minnesota Vikings and the superstar edge rusher reportedly agreed to a new one-year deal worth up to $20 million for the upcoming season.

RELATED: 2023 Vikings training camp tracker: Follow the latest news and roster updates

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the contract includes $17 million guaranteed, a no-tag clause and a "chance to earn a big payday next March." The deal was completed Saturday night.

The #Vikings and Hunter’s agent, @ZekeSandhu of @KlutchSports, got the deal done late last night, with Hunter getting $17M fully guaranteed to stay in Minnesota for 2023. https://t.co/ogWKZbCyEU — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 30, 2023

The three-time Pro Bowler is attending the team's training camp, but so far has not participated in practice. That will likely change now that the contract is ironed out.

Last year, Hunter recorded 10.5 sacks. He's a disrupting presence that would have been tough to replace - especially after the team traded Za'Darius Smith.