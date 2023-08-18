Kirk Cousins cringingly caught busting out a Griddy during training camp

MINNEAPOLIS -- Not even the quarterback can resist the urge to get down with his grid self.

At Vikings training camp this week, Dustin Klug (also known as Twitter user @thatvikingsfan2) captured a moment that will not give any TikTok dancers anything to sweat over.

The video (available above) shows QB Kirk Cousins catching a touchdown pass from what appeared to be two, maybe three feet, and then immediately channeling his inner Justin Jefferson and performing a tentative, stumblebum "Griddy" dance in the "end zone."

The response from the sports world was whelming, with some saying it's a visual aid in service of reminding that Cousins is the "king of no swag." For others, it was an opportunity to practice some good old-fashioned Minnesota passive-aggression, offering that it was Cousins "doing his best."

Others say this portends an encore appearance of one "Kirko Chainz."

And, on Instagram, one brave fan posited, "Bro's lowkey better than Jefferson."

While Jefferson didn't create the dance, he brought it to the NFL in his rookie year in 2020, performing the move after his first career touchdown with the Minnesota Vikings. Since then, teammates, opponents, and even athletes in other sports have tried their hand at the move.

The Vikings' next preseason matchup is at home, against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday at 7 p.m.