Could fmr. Vikings RB Dalvin Cook team up with Aaron Rodgers? He's reportedly visiting Jets over weekend

MINNEAPOLIS -- Former Minnesota Vikings superstar running back Dalvin Cook - now a free agent - is reportedly heading to the New York Jets for a visit.

MORE: 2023 Vikings training camp tracker: Follow the latest news and roster updates

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday morning that Cook is taking a flight to New York for a visit with the team over the weekend.

The report means Minnesota's former star running back could potentially team up with former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was traded to the Jets over the offseason.

Just this week, Rodgers reportedly agreed to a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract through the 2024 season.

Pelissero says it was a "major" pay cut for Rodgers and gives the team more cap space to bring in a top offensive weapon like Cook.

Aaron Rodgers took a major pay cut on his new deal, which was structured with a 2023 cap number of under $9M. That gives the #Jets flexibility to build around him … and now the top offensive weapon available is coming in for a visit. https://t.co/rzwqEl4LsZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 27, 2023

The Vikings released Cook in early June. The 27-year-old had a $10.4 million base salary and a $14.1 million cap hit for the 2023 season.

Minnesota selected Cook in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Injuries limited his play to just 15 games in his first two years, but since then he's been a consistent Pro Bowler.