Unproven and revamped: A look at Vikings' cornerback room heading into 2023 training camp

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings head into this year's training camp with a mostly unproven and completely revamped cornerback room.

This is not overstated. Every single one of the team's primary starters from last year is now on another team: Elite-level veteran Patrick Peterson (Steelers), Cameron Dantzler Jr. (Bills), Chandon Sullivan (Steelers) and Duke Shelley (Raiders).

READ MORE: WCCO is covering key position battles in training camp. Here's a look at wide receiver

Based on how things are heading, it's clear that the organization is putting a lot of trust in younger, less experienced players. Most of the cornerback room is 25 years old or younger - and some of the potential starters are only in their second year of NFL action.

If the situation is deemed dire enough, the team could look to acquire another veteran - or two - from free agency. But for now, training camp will iron things out and the team will make roster changes as needed.

Let's take a look at where the cornerback room stands as we head into training camp season.

Byron Murphy Jr.

Byron Murphy Jr. #7 of the Arizona Cardinals on November 14, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. Getty Images

Age: 25

Height: 5 feet, 11 inches

Weight: 190 pounds

NFL experience: Five years

College: Washington

Murphy landing in a CB-needy team like Minnesota has been widely regarded as a solid offseason signing. In fact, Bleacher Report deemed it a top-five 2023 offseason signing in the NFL.

The former Arizona Cardinal is coming off one of his least productive years due to injury. But CBS Sports reports that the Murphy Jr. is an upgrade to Minnesota's defense that graded among the worst in the NFL last season.

The NFL's draft profile of Murphy Jr. calls him a "ball-hawking man corner" who makes up for physical shortcomings with instincts, toughness and short-area quickness.

Look for Murphy Jr. to make a productive impact right away.

Akaleb Evans

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans (21) disrupts a pass to New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims (11) during the first quarter of an NFL football game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. The Vikings beat the Jets, 27-22. Getty Images

Age: 24

Height: 6 feet, 2 inches

Weight: 198 pounds

NFL experience: Two years

College: Missouri

A fourth-round pick in last year's draft, Evans made a great impression last season when he had to step in due to injuries. But his rookie season was soon also derailed by injuries that included multiple concussions.

One of the biggest priorities for Evans is adjusting his tackling style to avoid concussions. He also says he'll be wearing a more protective helmet this year.

If he can stay healthy and thrive in the new defensive scheme, Evans could be one of the top cornerbacks on the team.

Mekhi Blackmon

USC Trojans defensive back Mekhi Blackmon (6) on the sideline during the NCAA college football game between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins on November 19, 2022 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA. Getty Images

Age: 24

Height: 5 feet, 11 inches

Weight: 178 pounds

NFL experience: Rookie

College: USC

Blackmon was the Vikings' second pick in the latest NFL draft, taken No. 102 in the third round. It makes him the first defensive player drafted under new defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

While he's technically a rookie, Blackmon is 24 years old with plenty of playing experience. Notably, he was teammates with first-round pick wide receiver Jordan Allison at USC, so he's had a lot of practice with a skilled receiver.

READ MORE: WCCO is covering key position battles in training camp. Here's a look at safety

Blackmon's NFL draft profile describes him as an "aggressive man-cover cornerback" who will have to work to avoid penalties from illegal contact.

This rookie may get a significant amount of defensive snaps.

Andrew Booth Jr.

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) takes the field during the first day of Minnesota Vikings Training Camp at TCO Performance Center on July 27, 2022 in Eagan, Minnesota. Getty Images

Age: 22

Height: 6 feet

Weight: 194 pounds

NFL experience: Two years

College: Clemson

Booth Jr. is arguably the biggest wildcard for a starting position at cornerback.

He's still got a lot to prove. When he did get some limited snaps last season, he didn't impress - and his season was derailed by a knee injury.

The NFL's draft profile describes Booth Jr. as playing with an "urgent, competitive nature" with good size and length, but he still needs to play more football.

Like Evans, if he can overcome injuries, there is some promise here. He's still a high second-round draft pick with plenty of potential. He just needs to see more playing time and improve his craft.

Jay Ward

Jay Ward #5 of the LSU Tigers celebrates a tackle during the first half of a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Getty Images

Age: 23

Height: 6 feet, 1 inch

Weight: 188 pounds

NFL experience: Rookie

College: LSU

Though he's listed as a safety on the roster, this rookie drafted in 2023 also played cornerback - on the outside and inside - during his college years.

He's also seen a lot of success in special teams, blocking field goals in both 2020 and 2021.

Expect him to not only make a difference on special teams, but he might also fit jack-of-all-defensive-trades attributes that Flores will plug in on defense every now and then.

Remaining cornerbacks

Kalon Barnes of Baylor, 1 year of NFL experience

C.J. Coldon Jr. of Oklahoma, rookie

Tay Gowan of UCF, 2 years of NFL experience

NaJee Thompson of Georgia Southern, rookie

Jaylin Williams of Indiana, rookie

Joejuan Williams of Vanderbilt, 5 years of NFL experience

Joejuan Williams has the most experience among the depth CB positions - and the most length. He's 6-foot-3. He didn't impress much in his time with the New England Patriots and was injured for all of the 2022 season, but maybe he can prove more worthy in Flores' scheme.

Predictions

Murphy Jr. will be the No. 1 cornerback on the team, and will likely play a hybrid role of working on the outside and the slot. It'll depend on the matchups the other team is showing.

Then, based on what we saw last season, Evans will take the No. 2 cornerback spot and keep it as long as he remains injury-free.

Blackmon and Booth Jr. will battle it out for the No. 3 spot, but the edge goes to Blackmon due to him being Flores' pick.