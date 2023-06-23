Vikings release 2023 training camp schedule: Here are all the details

A look at key games in the Vikings schedule

A look at key games in the Vikings schedule

A look at key games in the Vikings schedule

EAGAN, Minn. --The Minnesota Vikings on Thursday announced the schedule and details for its 63rd training camp in franchise history, coming up in late July.

This year's training camp is shaping up to be quite unique.

For the first time, the team will be hosting joint practice sessions with two NFL teams: The Tennessee Titans and the Arizona Cardinals. Last offseason, Minnesota had one team, the San Francisco 49ers, come to Eagan for a joint practice.

The Vikings will also have one additional night of practice for a total of two night practices.

Get the scoop on training camp below.

EAGAN, MN - AUGUST 11: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings participates in drills during training camp at TCO Performance Center on August 11, 2022 in Eagan, Minnesota. David Berding / Getty Images

WHERE IS IT BEING HELD?

Training camp will be held at the team's headquarters, the Twin Cities Orthopedic Performance Center, in Eagan, Minnesota, which is just south of the Twin Cities. The facility is located right off of Interstate 494 near Dodd Road.

There will be a total of 14 open practices at the facility.

Night practices will be held at TCO Stadium.

WHEN DOES IT BEGIN AND WHAT ARE THE NOTABLE EVENTS?

Training camp will officially begin with the "Back Together Weekend" on Saturday, July 29. The first padded practice will happen on Monday, July 31.

Night practices will be held on Thursday, Aug. 3 and Tuesday, Aug. 8. The practices are called Thursday Night Football at TCO Stadium and Family Night Practice at TCO Stadium, respectively.

MORE VIKINGS: 5 Vikings make CBS Sports' top 100 NFL players of 2023

Joint practices with the Titans will be held at the facility on Wednesday, Aug. 16 and Thursday, Aug. 17.

The Cardinals will also be in Eagan on Wednesday, Aug. 23 and Thursday, Aug. 24 for joint practices.

Getty Images

AUTOGRAPHS

Children 17 and under will have a chance to get an autograph from athletes again this year. Upon entry to training camp, eligible youngsters will receive a scratch-off ticket. That ticket will reveal a line number. Fans are instructed to take the ticket to the autograph zone, where they'll find out the player giving them the autograph. Autographs occur after practices.

This excludes the dates of Aug. 3, Aug. 8 and Aug. 24.

Some of the more notable dates include Aug. 6 (wide receivers) and Aug. 7 (quarterbacks).

The schedule is subject to change, but check out the latest schedule on the Vikings' website.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for general admission for the 12 practices – not held at night – are free for fans who have season tickets for Vikings' games. Admission is also free for children 17 years of age and younger. For all other adults, tickets are $5.

For night practices, tickets are available for $10 for adults and $5 for children 17 years of age and younger. Admission will be free, however, for kids under 36 inches tall.

🚨 #VikingsCamp Time 🚨



Tickets are now available to get your first look at the 2023 squad. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) June 23, 2023

Fans must reserve general admission tickets in advance. Ticket purchases and reservations are available on the Vikings' website.