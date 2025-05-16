Sean "Diddy" Combs trial live updates: Cassie Ventura cross-examination to continue
What to know about the Diddy trial so far
- Singer Cassie Ventura faced cross-examination from the defense Thursday, as they asked her questions about her relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs, her drug use and whether she was jealous
- During cross-examination, Ventura, who previously testified about blackmail concerns around "freak off" videos, said she could understand that Combs' career was ruined by her 2023 lawsuit
- The testimony frequently includes graphic allegations involving physical and sexual violence, including Ventura accusing Combs of rape
- Combs has pleaded not guilty to five charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, a main part of which involves using employees to facilitate illegal activities
What are "freak offs"?
On Wednesday, Ventura gave explicit details about so-called "freak offs." She said Combs would direct her and a male escort to perform sex acts.
At one point, a text she sent Combs was displayed. It said, "Nothing good comes out of FO's anymore. You treat me like you're Ike Turner."
Ventura said Combs would hit her and that she developed infections and sores in her mouth.
In addition to ecstasy and cocaine, she said Combs would supply ketamine and GHB.
What happened in court yesterday?
Combs' defense team started questioning Ventura on Thursday about her off-and-on relationship with Combs that lasted nearly 11 years.
Attorneys showed the jury many messages between the two, including some that were sexually explicit. Others were about Ventura helping Combs coordinate a "freak off."
They also asked Ventura about her drug use and pointed out how she often took drugs without Combs.
It was Ventura's third day on the witness stand, but first for cross examination.
Can I watch the Diddy trial?
There is no livestream available for the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial because cameras are not allowed in federal court.
Sketch artists, however, are allowed.
CBS News New York's Alice Gainer has been covering the trial all week and will provide live updates on today's testimony.
Who has testified so far?
The jury has heard from three witnesses so far:
- Israel Florez, a security guard at the hotel where Combs was caught on video beating Ventura.
- Daniel Phillip, who told jurors he was paid to have sex with Ventura and did while Combs watched.
- Ventura, who has levied allegations of rape and blackmail against Combs, testified about "freak offs," and detailed more of her relationship with him.