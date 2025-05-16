Watch CBS News
Sean "Diddy" Combs trial live updates: Cassie Ventura cross-examination to continue

By
Alice Gainer
Alice Gainer
Alice Gainer
Alice Gainer joined CBS News New York as a reporter and anchor in January 2013. She covers breaking, feature and general assignment stories.
Read Full Bio
Alice Gainer,
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Cassie Ventura's cross-examination begins in Sean "Diddy" Combs trial 03:12

What to know about the Diddy trial so far
 

What are "freak offs"?

On Wednesday, Ventura gave explicit details about so-called "freak offs." She said Combs would direct her and a male escort to perform sex acts. 

At one point, a text she sent Combs was displayed. It said, "Nothing good comes out of FO's anymore. You treat me like you're Ike Turner." 

Ventura said Combs would hit her and that she developed infections and sores in her mouth. 

In addition to ecstasy and cocaine, she said Combs would supply ketamine and GHB. 

By Alice Gainer
 

What happened in court yesterday?

Combs' defense team started questioning Ventura on Thursday about her off-and-on relationship with Combs that lasted nearly 11 years. 

Attorneys showed the jury many messages between the two, including some that were sexually explicit. Others were about Ventura helping Combs coordinate a "freak off." 

They also asked Ventura about her drug use and pointed out how she often took drugs without Combs. 

It was Ventura's third day on the witness stand, but first for cross examination.

By Mark Prussin
 

Can I watch the Diddy trial?

There is no livestream available for the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial because cameras are not allowed in federal court. 

Sketch artists, however, are allowed. 

diddy-sketches-513.jpg
A courtroom sketch shows Sean "Diddy" Combs on Day 2 of his sex trafficking and racketeering trial in New York City. Jane Rosenberg

CBS News New York's Alice Gainer has been covering the trial all week and will provide live updates on today's testimony.

By Mark Prussin
 

Who has testified so far?

The jury has heard from three witnesses so far:

  1. Israel Florez, a security guard at the hotel where Combs was caught on video beating Ventura.
  2. Daniel Phillip, who told jurors he was paid to have sex with Ventura and did while Combs watched.
  3. Ventura, who has levied allegations of rape and blackmail against Combs, testified about "freak offs," and detailed more of her relationship with him. 
By Mark Prussin
Alice Gainer

Alice Gainer joined CBS News New York as a reporter and anchor in January 2013. She covers breaking, feature and general assignment stories.

