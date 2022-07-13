Prime Day 2022: The biggest and latest deals at Amazon's massive two-day sale

Prime Day 2022: The biggest and latest deals at Amazon's massive two-day saleget the free app
Amazon Prime Day, one of the biggest shopping events of the year, is on. Amazon Prime members can save big on all sorts of great kitchen gadgets, smartphones, Amazon-branded tech and more.
Keep reading as we live blog the Amazon Prime Day 2022 event, highlighting news, the best and most popular deals, competing sales at other retailers and more. And be sure to check back here regularly for more Prime Day updates.
The best selling air fryer on Amazon is on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2022
Amazon Prime Day has historically been a great time to pick up a new air fryer. This year is no exception: You can save $15 on the bestselling air fryer on Amazon right now.
Right now on Amazon, you can save $15 on this five-quart Cosori air fryer.
The air fryer can heat up to 450 degrees, and cook enough food for four people. It features nine one-touch cooking functions. Cosori claims that, while running, the kitchen gadget makes about as much noise as moderate rainfall. The air fryer's non-stick basket is dishwasher safe, and BPA and PFOA free.
Save $100 on a top-rated countertop ice maker during Amazon Prime Day 2022
If you're looking to entertain this summer, or just want the convenience of ice on demand for the family, check out this Amazon Prime Day 2022 countertop ice maker deal.
Countertop ice maker: $99 (save $100)
This relatively quiet model makes 9 ice cubes within 6-8 minutes, or up to 26.5 pounds of ice per day. You can choose between two different sizes of ice. Rated 4.4 stars by Amazon reviewers.
There's still time to get in on this crazy good Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal on the Roomba i7+ robot vacuum
There are a ton of robot vacuums on sale for Amazon Prime Day, but only one robot vacuum can be the favorite of Essentials readers. This year, that reader-favorite robot vacuum is the iRobot Roomba i7+. It's currently half price on Amazon -- a savings of $500.
iRobot Roomba i7+: $500 (save $500)
The Roomba i7+, one of the more advanced robot vacuum models you can buy, features a three-stage cleaning system with powerful suction that's great at picking up pet hair. It's smart enough to learn the layout of your home and clean in neat rows, while staying out of areas you don't want it to go.
This Amazon Prime Day favorite vacuum is low maintenance, too: The included cleaning base requires emptying once every 60 days.
iRobot Roomba i7+, $500 (reduced from $1,000)
Save $420 on the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro laptop now during Amazon Prime Day
Looking for a great computer this Amazon Prime Day? The Apple MacBook (save $100) always makes a great choice, of course. But if you're looking for a quality Windows machine, look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro. Not only is it a great laptop, it's currently $420 off during Amazon Prime Day 2022.
15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: $880
Thin, light and powerful, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is a good MacBook alternative for Windows users, especially with its smooth integration with Samsung smartphones and battery life of up to 16 hours. This is considered a mid-range configuration that gives you 16 GB of memory, 512 GB storage and an Intel i5 processor inside.
15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book Pro (Intel Core i, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $880 (reduced from $1,300)
Amazon Prime Day 2022 vacation deal: Get $20 in Amazon credits when you buy a $100 AirBnb gift card
Looking forward to your next vacation, or maybe your next in-town getaway? Check out this great deal on Amazon: Spend $100 on an AirBnb gift card and you'll get a $20 Amazon credit.
To get this free money gift card deal, be sure to enter the code BNB22 at checkout. Limited to one per customer, while supplies last.
AirBnb gift card deal: Spend $100 or more, get a $20 Amazon credit
Prime Day 2022: This made us look twice
Kitchenistas and avid home chefs know that the right knife brand can make all the difference.
Finding those knives is usually not problem; there are plenty of great brands out there. But keeping those knives sharp can be more of a challenge.
That's why this 14-piece Ninja knife set caught our eye. It comes in a knife block, and that block comes with a built-in knife sharpener. Even better: The whole set $120 off during Amazon Prime Day.
So get cooking. But save some money first.
Ninja K32014 Foodi NeverDull stainless steel knife system, $180 (40% off)
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Save $418 on the reader-favorite Samsung 'The Frame' TV
There's no shortage of Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on TVs today, whether you're in the market for a budget model or something more high-end. If you're willing to pay a little extra for a premium TV, Amazon has a great Amazon Prime Day deal on the 55-inch Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV (2021) -- you'll save $418. It's an Essentials readers' favorite.
55" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV (2021): $980 (save $418)
What makes Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV so coveted is its built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. So, yes, long after you've used the smart TV's voice command to switch off an episode of "Real Housewives," you can enter your living room and see a stunning piece from Renoir -- and we mean stunning. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be vivid and true to life.)
The Samsung smart TV features 4K AI upscaling, and Samsung's Adaptive Sound+ technology to automatically adjust the TV's audio.
Only the 55" is specifically on sale for Amazon Prime Day, but other models are still on sale as well.
55" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $980 (reduced from $1,398)
65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,598 (regularly $1,798)
Prime Day essential: A bra for every body
Good bras can cost a bundle.
But we found this excellent deal on this well-reviewed Bali bra for up to 61 percent off in certain colors and sizes.
Yes, it's hand-wash only. But most good bras are. But look on the bright side: You're paying only $17 for a very good bra -- one seamless enough to wear under a T-shirt.
Save $100 on a new Apple MacBook Air at Amazon now
There's never a bad time to be shopping for Apple products on Amazon -- the retailer often has better-than-Apple pricing. Those looking for a new laptop will be pleased to know that Amazon is offering the 13" Apple MacBook Air for $900, a savings of $100.
13" Apple MacBook Air (8GB RAM, 256GB storage): $900
This light, thin Apple MacBook Air with a 13.3-inch screen packs a punch thanks to its Apple M1 chip. It boasts 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage, and delivers up to 18 hours of battery life. Listed at $999 on Apple, you can get it for $900 at Amazon.
13" Apple MacBook Air (8GB RAM 256GB storage), $900 (regularly $999)
Prime Day 2022 hack: Save even more with Prime-only coupons
By now you may -- may -- have heard that Amazon Prime Day is going on. If you're a Prime member, you're likely enjoying some pretty impressive deals.
But you might be able to save even more.
Amazon also maintains a coupon page just for Prime members.
We'll repeat that: Amazon also maintains a coupon just for Prime members. To use a coupon, start at the coupon page. Click on a coupon to "clip" it. Add the related item to your cart, and if it's coupon eligible, you'll find out at checkout.
So if you're looking for completely different way to save this week, congrats. You found it. As for what you'll save on, well, let's start with some buttery soft leggings from Leggings Depot. Clip the coupon on the Prime Members coupon page and save 20% on certain styles and colors.
Save 70% on the incredibly giftable Keurig K-Mini coffee maker during Prime Day
There are a lot of great Amazon Prime Day 2022 coffee maker deals out there, but this Keurig coffee maker deal is one of the best. Normally retailing at $100, you can get this space-saving pod coffee maker for just $30. That's a savings of 70%.
Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $30 (save $70)
If you're running out of counter space in your kitchen or never had much space to begin with, adding a new appliance can be difficult. Not so with the Keurig K-Mini -- this single-serve pod coffee maker measures just 4.5 inches wide, 12.1 inches tall and 11.3 inches deep. It's available in a handful of designer colors, too, including green, gray, red, oasis and black.
Note that you'll save an extra 25% on this Keurig at checkout, which will drop your final price down to $30.
(Tip: This Keurig's small size makes an especially great choice for college dorm rooms. It makes a great Christmas gift, too.)
Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $30 at checkout (reduced from $100)
Get Apple AirPods for only $90 at Amazon Prime Day
You read that right: You can now get Apple AirPods for only $90.
The Apple AirPods (2nd generation) boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).
Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $90 (reduced from $159)
The popular Amazfit Bip 3 smartwatch is less than $50 on Amazon Prime Day 2022
Looking for a great smartwatch that won't break the bank? Instead of spending $279 on a new Apple Watch 7, check out the Amazfit Bip 3. It has many of the same features of the pricier Apple Watch, but at a much lower price point.
You can get an Amazfit Bip 3 for less than $50 this Amazon Prime Day, after coupon. Its low price makes it a great choice for smartwatch newbies and young teens.
What's so great about the Amazfit Bip 3? It features a colorful 1.69-inch screen to display incoming calls and texts. It's loaded with sensors, too, to monitor your heart rate, blood oxygen level, sleep quality, and stress levels. You can even take it swimming with you -- the Amazfit Bip 3 is IP68 water resistant.
Be sure to apply the coupon before checkout to get the best price on this Android- and iPhone-compatible smartwatch.
Amazfit Bip 3, $48 after coupon (reduced from $60)
Get an Instant Pot for only $80 on Amazon Prime Day
Have you been wanting to try an Instant Pot? You have no more excuses: The Instant Pot Duo Plus is selling for only $80 at Amazon Prime Day, a savings of $50.
This 9-in-1 Instant Pot model functions as an electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. But you also get two other tricks: a sterilizer and a function that allows you to keep your cooking water at a constant temperature (for sous vide cooking). The machine has 15 customizable programming options.
Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart), $80 (regularly $130)
Popular Prime Day 2022 deal: Add color to your home with Kasa smart lights, now just $18
Lots of smart home tech is on sale today during Amazon Prime Day 2022. If you're looking to set up a new smart home, or adding to an existing one, Amazon has a two-pack of Kasa smart light bulbs on sale for $18. This Prime Day deal is proving incredibly popular with Essentials readers.
Kasa Smart Light Bulbs (2 pack): $18
These colorful smart lights by Kasa can be operated by voice command via Alexa, Google Assistant and the Smartthings app (Samsung).
More Kasa smart-home products are on sale at Amazon right now, including the Kasa Smart Plug Mini 4 pack ($23) and the Kasa 2K HD Smart Baby Monitor ($28).
Kasa Smart Light Bulb (2 pack), $18 after coupon (reduced from $25)
Save more than $100 on the Apple Watch 7
Amazon Prime Day 2022 doesn't officially begin until midnight tonight Pacific time, but a large number of Prime Day deals have already kicked off. For example, Amazon has already taken huge discounts on the Apple Watch 7 -- you can save more than $100 right now.
If you're an Apple iOS-friendly household, then getting an Apple Watch is a no-brainer. The wearable pairs seamlessly with your Apple iPhone, Apple MacBook, Apple iPad and Apple AirPods.
You can save on both the 41 mm and 45 mm sizes now. Price varies by color. (The best deal right now is on the green color.)
Apple Watch Series 7 (41 mm) (green) $284 (reduced from $399)
Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm) (green), $314 (reduced from $429)
This luggage is rarely on sale, but it is for Prime Day
Samsonite, Delsey, Kenneth Cole Reaction -- there's a lot of great luggage on sale for Amazon Prime Day.
But some deals are just better than others. Check out this sleek piece of Thule luxury carry-on luggage, designed for the outdoorsy traveler. It has oversized rear-spinner wheels to roll over rough terrain and, at 22 inches, takes up minimal space. Natch, it comes with TSA locks and a puncture-resistant zipper.
It rarely goes on sale, which is why this Amazon Prime Day deal is worth a second look.
The 22-inch suitcase is $81 off on Prime Day.
Prime Day kids deal: Get a Kindle Kids tablet for $60 off
Is your kid between summer camps? Here's something to keep the little ones busy and engaged in a healthy way: A Kindle Kids tablet, now on deep discount for Amazon Prime Day.
This essential gadget includes a kid-friendly cover and a 2-year, worry-free guarantee. There are no games, ads or videos. With an included one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, young readers get access to the complete Harry Potter series, and the first book from other popular series, such as Artemis Fowl.
This is the 10th-generation model, and for Prime Day, it's only $50.
$35 Prime Day toy deal: All the marbles, half the price
No, it's not too early to think about your holiday shopping -- not when deals on toys are this good for Amazon's Prime Day.
For example: Ravensburger has sold more than 6 million of these Gravitrax Starter marble run starter sets. Boys and girls ages 8 and up can choose from more than 18 construction elements to create custom marble race tracks. The kit is great for kids who love to build, or experiment with gravity, magnetism, and kinetics.
And for Prime Day, the set is half off. And that's the best deal we've seen all year.
Ravensburger Gravitrax marble run starter set, $35 (50% off)
How to get a PS5 during Amazon Prime Day
Looking to pick up a new PlayStation 5 during Amazon Prime Day? Electronics retailer Best Buy announced it will restock the PS5 at 12 p.m. EDT (9 a.m. PDT).
PlayStation 5 Disc Edition at Best Buy, $499
If you want to participate in this Best Buy restock, there's a major catch: Priority will be given to Best Buy TotalTech members. Membership costs a whopping $199.99 per year, though it does comes with a number of perks (including extended warranty coverage, free shipping, an extended return period and free 24/7 Geek Squad tech support).
If you don't want to spend $200 on a Best Buy membership, there's another route to PS5 ownership. Amazon has moved to a reservation-based system for PS5 orders. Just visit the PS5 page on Amazon and click the button to request an invitation.
Huge Amazon Prime Day deal: Save $100, discover your ancestry
If you've been waiting for a deal on a home genetic testing kit, your time has come.
For Prime Day, Amazon is putting this 23andMe personal genetic DNA test on deep (and we mean deep) discount. This particular kit reveals not only your ancestry, but also key health information. Learn whether you're a genetic carrier for certain inherited health conditions, or whether you're predisposed to being overweight or underweight -- you can even see whether your muscle makeup is in line with "top athletes."
Save more than $100 with this Prime Day deal.
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal genetic DNA test, $99 (50% off)
Top Prime Day beauty deal: Save on salon-worthy shampoo
The R+Co. hair-care line is known for many things: An almost steady stream of new and innovative products. A loyal fandom among top Los Angeles hairstylists. A cult following among beauty junkies.
But it isn't known for being cheap.
That's why this Prime Day deal is worth noting. Dallas, the cult-favorite thickening shampoo from R+Co., will usually set you back more than $30 for a mere 8.5 ounces. But it's currently 30% off for Prime Day.
That's a deal as big as the hair in Texas.
R+Co. Dallas thickening shampoo, $22 (30% off for Prime Day)
Save on the Apple iPad during Amazon Prime Day 2022
Now's a great time to buy a new Apple iPad tablet -- most models are on sale at Amazon and at Walmart right now.
Apple iPad 9 (2021): $299
The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.
Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad 9 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (space gray), $299 (reduced from $329)
Apple iPad 9 (256GB) (space gray), $429 (reduced from $479)
Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple's protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle's on sale on Amazon, too!
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $378 (reduced from $398)
Save big on Samsung Galaxy smartphones during Amazon Prime Day 2022
There are some great deals on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Amazon for Amazon Prime Day, including big savings on the flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy S22: $560
There are a few notable new features on the Samsung Galaxy S22+, but the one most users will probably enjoy is the upgraded camera. Another useful feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its Gorilla Glass Victus Plus construction. Glass now spans the front and the back of the phone. It's a more protective design, and it feels more premium as well. (Previous models have had plastic backs.)
Still undecided? Here's everything you need to know about the Galaxy S22, 22+ and Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S22 (128 GB), $560 (reduced from $800)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $910
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra includes the newest tech features offered by the S22 in a larger size. The S22 Ultra features a 6.8" screen compared to the standard S22's 6.1" screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera compared to the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256 GB), $910 (reduced from $1,300)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512 GB), $980 (reduced from $1,400)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G: $700
What's so great about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G? Well, aside from the eye-catching folding design -- the phone measures just 4.3 inches (diagonally) when folded shut -- it features a blazing-fast processor, 8 GB of RAM, IPX8 water resistance and aluminum-body construction. The foldable design (with Flex Mode) is great for taking hands-free selfies. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G also features a 1.9-inch cover screen that displays notifications and time without you needing to fold open the phone.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (128 GB), $700 (reduced from $1,000)
You can upgrade to 256 GB of storage for just $35 more.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (256 GB), $735 (reduced from $1,050)
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Save $142 on the Garmin Vivoactive 4 smartwatch
Amazon Prime Day has a number of great deals on fitness gear, including the top-rated Garmin Vivoactive 4.
The Garmin Vivoactive 4 with a 45 mm case is $142 off right now at Amazon. This Garmin smartwatch uses Garmin's Pulse Ox technology to track your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration levels and more. It can stream downloaded music from Spotify and Amazon Music. When paired with your smartphone, the watch can receive notifications.
This Garmin smartwatch features more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor-sports apps. Want a personal trainer on your wrist? This watch can show you animated workouts via your watch screen.
Prime Day steal: Before you save on this Cuisinart snow-cone maker, don't forget this
Sure, there are some great sales on Amazon right now -- discounts that don't technically fall under Prime Day. But some of the best deals we're seeing right now, like the irresistible snow cone maker below from Cuisinart, one of the most reliable kitchen brands in the business, require a Prime Day subscription.
Cuisinart snow cone and slushies maker, $47 (41% off for Prime Day)
Now that you're craving a snow cone, maybe you want to get your Prime subscription squared away quickly. Let us help.
Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, if you're a new customer. That means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and enjoy most Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals without having to pay.
Get a Theragun Elite massager for $100 off during Amazon Prime Day
Theragun massagers are on sale at Amazon for Amazon Prime Day 2022.
The Theragun Elite is really simple to use -- you control the intensity of the massage via an up or down press of a button and by varying the pressure you apply on your muscle. (We recommend, from first-hand experience, starting with a lighter touch.) The triangular design makes it really easy to reach all areas of your body on your own, at just the right angles -- even those otherwise hard-to-reach spots on your back.
It's a high-end splurge, to be sure, but trust us -- you'll wind up getting a lot of use out of this massage gun once you know how good it makes you feel after a session.
(For even more information on the top massage gun option, check out our guide to the Theragun, the beloved percussive massage gun.)
The best Amazon Prime Day gift card deal: Get $12.50 in free money when you spend $50
If you've never bought an Amazon gift card before, today is your day. Right now, Amazon is offering a $12.50 credit when you spend $50 or more on Amazon gift cards now through July 13.
To get this deal, be sure to enter the promotional code "GCPRIME22" in the "Gift Cards and Promotional Codes" box when you check out.
This promotional credit offer only works once, and is limited to Amazon Prime members. Note that you won't be able to use this credit during Prime Day 2022 -- your credit won't appear until two days after purchase.
Amazon gift card deal: Spend $50 on gift cards, get a $12.50 credit
Sssh: Some of the best deals today are not on Amazon
Yes, Prime Day is on right now and the savings are serious. But plenty of other retailers are stepping up their game to compete. Among them: Samsung, which is offering a terrific washer-dryer deal today.
This set features a front-load washer and electric dryer. The Samsung appliances use AI power to learn your washing habits and recommend wash cycles.
Samsung front-load washer and dryer set, $1,898 (regularly $3,198)
The washer and dryer can be purchased separately. They are both on sale right now.
Samsung extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash, $1,049 (regularly $1,600)
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Check out these great Walmart deals
Last year on Amazon Prime Day, Walmart held a competing sales event called Deals for Days. There's no Deals for Days 2022 event this year, but there are still plenty of great deals and rollbacks worth checking out at Walmart right now.
You need to check out Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale, happening right now
Best Buy is holding a sale today to compete with Amazon Prime Day 2022, and the deals are pretty impressive. Called "Black Friday in July," Best Buy's sale includes deep discounts on computers, televisions, kitchen appliances, headphones, cleaning essentials and so much more.
Here are some of the best deals at the Black Friday in July sale at Best Buy:
- 11.6" Lenovo Chromebook 3 laptop (4 GB, 64GB SSD), $79 (reduced from $139)
- 15.6" HP Victus gaming laptop with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, $550 (reduced from $800)
- 70" Vizio M7 Series 4K QLED HDR smart TV, $700 (reduced from $800)
- KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus stand mixer, $280 (reduced from $450)
- NordicTrack Commercial S15i studio cycle, $800 (reduced from $1,300)
- Pit Boss Navigator 550 wood pellet grill with grill cover, $430 (reduced from $650)
Get this luxurious silk pillowcase and sleep mask set for half price during Amazon Prime Day 2022
Want to breathe new life and style into your bedroom? There are a large number of great Amazon Prime Day bedding deals you can shop right now, including this great featured deal on ultra-soft silk Casper bedding.
Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set: $70
This 100% mulberry silk pillowcase is soft on hair, skin and the eyes. It comes in three aesthetically pleasing neutral colors and with a matching silk sleep mask. Right now, you can score this silk pillowcase and sleep mask set for half off.
Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set, $70 (reduced from $139)
Need a new mattress too? Great news -- there are plenty of top-rated mattresses on sale for Amazon Prime Day.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 has now started
