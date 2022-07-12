The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 sheet and bedding deals
Don't sleep on Amazon Prime Day 2022! Amazon's biggest sales event of the year is here, and the retailer is slashing prices on top-rated bedding brands including Brooklinen, Casper and more right now.
It's time to toss your old bedding and make way for new airy duvets, fluffy pillows and crisp sheets.
Your bed should feel so comfortable that it takes an extra-loud alarm clock to get you up in the morning. Whether your mattress is topped with flannel, jersey, percale, microfiber or Egyptian cotton sheets, your bedding should feel like a dream. Bedding shouldn't just be comfortable; it should also look as good as it feels.
With so many bedding brands out there, knowing where to shop for sheets and bedding deals can feel overwhelming. But not to worry: Amazon has your favorite beddings brands, including Casper and Brooklinen, on sale now for Amazon Prime Day.
Keep reading to shop the best Amazon Prime Day sheets and bedding deals.
And don't forget: Amazon Prime Day deals are only for Prime members. Still not a Prime member? Sign up now! If you're a first-time subscriber, you can try out Prime on a 30-day, risk-free trial.
The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 bedding deals right now
These highly rated sheet sets, pillowcase sets and duvet covers are a fit for budgets big and small. They're perfect for your bed, for a guest bedroom or for outfitting a comfy new sofa bed.
Casper Sleep down pillow
This two-pack of Casper down pillows is 25% off right now. Each pillow is covered with 100% cotton fabric and filled with white duck down and feathers.
Casper Sleep down pillow, $202 (regularly $269)
Casper Sleep weighted blanket
This 10-pound weighted blanket is 44% off for Amazon Prime Day 2022. The blanket comes with a 100-night trial, plus free returns.
Casper Sleep weighted blanket, $94 (regularly $169)
Brooklinen Luxe queen sheets set and duvet cover
Shop Brooklinen's 480-thread count sheets set on Amazon for a discounted price. It's one of Amazon's many coupon deals available now.
The set is available in three neutral colors and one pattern. It includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, four pillowcases and one duvet cover.
Brooklinen Luxe queen sheets set and duvet cover, $242 after coupon (regularly $303)
Brooklinen mulberry silk pillowcase
According to the brand, this 100% silk pillowcase can protect your skin and hair from friction damage. The pillowcase features a shooting-star pattern and is machine washable.
Brooklinen mulberry silk pillowcase, $47 after coupon (regularly $59)
Danjor Linens queen size bed sheets
Use the Amazon coupon to save 40% off on Danjor sheet sets. Each set include four pillowcases, one flat and one fitted sheet.
These sheets are available in sizes ranging from twin to California king. They come in seven neutral colors.
Danjor Linens queen size bed sheets, $24 after coupon (regularly $40)
Beckham Hotel Collection queen bed pillows
These already-on-sale Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are 40% off right now when you apply Amazon's coupon. These pillows are stuffed with a cooling down alternative and covered with a soft, 250-thread count cover.
Beckham Hotel Collection queen bed pillows, $26 after coupon (regularly $50)
Secura everyday luxury queen sheet set
This 1,800-thread count microfiber sheet set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. The sheets come in 11 colors and are available for mattresses sized twin to California king.
An Amazon customer who reviewed the 4.7-star-rated sheets called them "a dream to sleep on," adding that they feel like silk.
Secura everyday luxury queen sheet set, $23 (regularly $28)
Mellanni queen sheet set
This microfiber sheet set is available in a wide variety of colors and patterns. The deep-pocket sheets are stain-resistant and wrinkle-resistant. The set includes one flat and one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.
An Amazon user who reviewed the best-selling bedding set wrote, "we really like these sheets. They actually replaced our expensive sheets. Will be ordering more."
Mellanni queen sheet set, $28 (regularly $50)
Amazon Basics cotton jersey queen sheet set
These stretchy, 100% cotton jersey sheets by Amazon Basics feel like sleeping in a favorite T-shirt. The four-piece queen sheet set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.
According to a customer review, they're a more affordable alternative to Purple's stretchy cotton sheets ($160). "They feel nice, they go on easily, and they stay on the bed," wrote the buyer.
Amazon Basics cotton jersey queen sheet set, $28 (regularly $40)
Bedsure cotton queen duvet cover set
This 100% cotton duvet cover is textured with a waffle weave pattern. The duvet cover includes eight ties and hidden-button closures to keep your duvet insert secure inside the cover. This Bedsure set includes two pillowcases. d
The duvet set is available in multiple colors and for mattress sizes twin to king.
Bedsure cotton queen duvet cover set, $70 after coupon (regularly $74)
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?
Amazon is running now through Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
First-time subscribers get a 30-day free trial when they start an Amazon Prime membership. This means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and participate in Amazon Prime Day 2022 without having to pay.
Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.
Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month
