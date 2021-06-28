The origins of breaking, the newest Olympic sport
Breaking (or breakdancing), an acrobatic dance style with its roots in New York's hip hop culture, is making its Olympic debut in this year's Summer Games in Paris. Correspondent Luke Burbank talks with Victor Montalvo (a.k.a. B-Boy Victor), who will be competing for breaking gold; and with founding members of the b-boy group New York City Breakers, who came up with some of the sport's original moves in the Bronx back in the late 1970s and early '80s.