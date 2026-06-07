"Ragtime" and the pursuit of the American Dream As depicted in the Broadway revival of the musical "Ragtime" (nominated for 11 Tony Awards), the pursuit of the American Dream was just as dramatic, expansive and heartfelt at the turn of the 20th century as it is today. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with Tony-nominated actors Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy and Brandon Uranowitz, and with lyricist Lynn Ahrens and composer Stephen Flaherty, about the show's parallels to the contemporary world, from issues of race to the immigrant experience.