Sting embarks on "The Last Ship"

When Sting comes back to his hometown these days, it's not to the same place he left more than five decades ago. The city of Newcastle, tucked up in the northeast corner of England, now presents a tranquil vista where modern architecture spans calm waters. But for centuries, Newcastle was a hard-scrabble, noisy, industrial powerhouse. It built ships.

And Sting, a boy from a working-class family, was given some fatherly advice he didn't want to hear: "He'd say, 'Son, go to sea. See the world, make something of yourself.' Of course, I disappointed him!"

Sting with correspondent Mark Phillips in Newcastle. CBS News

All Sting did was become one of the most successful songwriters and pop performers of his generation, starting with his 1970s band The Police, and through many variations since. His most popular songs – "Every Breath You Take," "Roxanne," "Message In A Bottle," "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic," "Fields of Gold," "Shape of My Heart" – have streamed in the billions.

Asked if he keeps score of awards won and albums sold, Sting replied, "The answer is, enough. I have had more than enough success and affirmation. I don't actually need any more. It's lovely, but it's not something I particularly think about. I don't think of myself as a celebrity. I don't like to. I like to think of myself as a working musician with a story to tell" – a story about his hometown.

"I just wanted a bigger life than the one I was being offered," he said, "and it was only later that I realized that where I'd been brought up was actually a gift."

How so? "Because of these very profound symbols to wake up to every morning: A gigantic ship hanging over the street; an army of men walking to work; the ship being built, launched into the river, out to sea. Those are very powerful images for an artist. I wanted to honor where I came from, because what they gave me was a sense of identity, a work ethic. So, I wanted to repay that."

Sting's musical (which he's been working on for more than a decade) is called "The Last Ship," and it recounts the demise of Newcastle's shipyards. Now he's taking it on tour, with the advantage of added star power – namely, Sting, and his good friend, Mr. "Bombastic" himself, Shaggy.

Sting starring in his musical, "The Last Ship," about a community's loss of its shipyard, a key part of its identity and economy. "The Last Ship"

The reggae star told us he's never done anything quite as bombastic as "The Last Ship": "Not quite on this scale," he said. "I'm still sitting here and I'm saying, what have I gotten myself into?"

Why Shaggy? Working together has paid off before, when he and Sting won a Grammy for best reggae album in 2019, for "44/876."

Shaggy and Sting. CBS News

"I immediately knew Shaggy was the perfect man for the job," said Sting. "He has a great sense of mischief, a great sense of joy, but he's also a natural actor."

"He knows me better than me!" Shaggy said. "I was like, 'I can't really,' and he was like, 'No, you can do that.' And then I'm doing it and I was like, I hate admitting that he was right!"

The show has already played to sold-out halls in Europe and Australia, and is set for a run at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York. An earlier incarnation of "The Last Ship" played on Broadway in 2014. The show has had its book revised.

Asked why the project has meant to much to him, that he has stubbornly pursued it for more than a decade, Sting replied, "I'm tenacious. If I believe in something, I will stick at it. And I do not conflate commercial success with excellence or quality at all. I think this play, even though it's set in the 1980s, has something to say to people now. All of us are in danger of losing our work to AI. All of us. "

Asked if he wants to be taken "seriously" as a theatre composer, as distinct from his pop career, he said, "I'm very grateful for the pop career, and it was a certain time in my life when I was of a certain age and looked a certain way and made a certain kind of music. But it can't be my entire life. I don't want to be just defined from how I was at the age of 25. I'm 74 now."

Sting, born Gordon Sumner, was given his stage name because of the striped yellow-and-black top he used to wear that someone said made him look like a wasp. And there's been plenty of buzz about his career ever since, including about the real meaning of his biggest hit, "Every Breath You Take."

"Some people interpret that song as being a very romantic love song, or it's about a stalker – this obsessive watching, I'll be watching you," said Sting. "I don't contradict people in their individual interpretation of the song. I think it enriches the song. I think gives it its power. It's about both things.

"Some people get married to that, so God bless them!"

Sting's life has been about many things. Now it's about coming home – spiritually at least – as when he came with our cameras to a Newcastle pub. "They have come to bring me home, to shoot some local color, which would be you," he told the crowd. "So, please be as colorful as you are!"

Sting performs "Message In a Bottle," and the crowd joins in. CBS News

If ever there was a "local boy makes good" story, this is it. And everybody here seems to know the words to "Message In a Bottle."

We asked Sting if he ever thinks of taking a vacation. "Explain that concept to me," was his response.

But why is he still doing this? "Because I like to work," he replied. "Could I retire? I'm not sure I could do it. I haven't developed that skill to just sit and do nothing. Perhaps I'm afraid of it. I haven't prepared myself for it. But while I'm still fit enough to do my work, I will continue. At some point, I hope I have the objectivity to say, OK, you've done enough. Go and sit on the farm."

Could he do that? "I'm not sure!" he laughed.

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Story produced by Mikaela Bufano. Editor: Carol Ross.

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