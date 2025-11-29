From the archives: Playwright Tom Stoppard Tom Stoppard, one of the greatest playwrights and screenwriters of the past century, died on Nov. 29, 2025 at age 88. In this Feb. 28, 1999 "Sunday Morning" profile, the Czech-born Stoppard, who emigrated as a child to England during World War II, talked with Eugenia Zukerman about his probing and intellectually stimulating works; the first time he had a play performed at the National Theatre in London; and the love for theater and language inherent in his screenplay for "Shakespeare in Love."