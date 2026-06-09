Taliban forces in Afghanistan open fire on rare protest sparked by women's arrests over dress code

Taliban forces opened fire on people gathered for a rare protest in Afghanistan's western Herat province Tuesday, killing at least one woman and a child, according to CBS News' partner network BBC.

Men and women had gathered to demonstrate against the recent arrest of women and girls over alleged violations of the Taliban's strict dress code, defying the country's rulers who have cracked down violently on previous protests since retaking control of the country almost five years ago.

A doctor at a local hospital, who spoke with CBS News on condition of anonymity over fear of Taliban reprisals, said at least three people were admitted for treatment with gunshot wounds.

Videos circulating on social media appear to show Taliban forces opening fire on protesters and beating them with sticks. Protesters can be seen fighting back by throwing stones and chanting demands for work, education and freedom.

In one clip, Taliban security personnel appear to be shooting directly at protesters.

Local media outlets quoting unnamed sources and residents said a child was killed during the clash. One video circulated by local outlets shows a young boy with a leg injury, apparently unresponsive, receiving assistance.

CBS News' British partner network BBC, citing unnamed medical sources in Herat, said two people were killed by the security forces — a woman and a child — and more than a dozen others were injured.

"Every woman who is arrested in Herat today represents the suffering of millions of Afghan women under the shadow of gender apartheid," one woman said in a video sent to CBS News.

United Nations special rapporteur for Afghanistan Richard Bennett said he was "alarmed by the excessive use of force against seemingly peaceful protesters in Herat today."

"It's time to defuse the tension, respect citizens' freedom of expression — especially women and girls — and avoid further harm," he said in a social media post. "Those responsible for violence must be held accountable."

Sayed Masoud Hussaini, a police spokesman for Herat province, told CBS News security forces were fulfilling their legal responsibilities to ensure security and maintain public safety. He denied that civilians were injured by police shooting.

"Today, in the area of Jebrail, a number of people have gathered and created tension under the pretext of protesting issues related to the observance of the Hijab and opposing the Islamic Hijab, which is a divine obligation," Hussaini said.

Tuesday's protest came in response to the widespread detention of women and girls in Herat province in recent days by the Taliban's morality police force, for alleged violations of the group's rules on attire, which require women to cover their hair and faces.

Georgette Gagnon, acting head of the U.N. mission in Afghanistan, told the Security Council on Monday that the Taliban's morality police had recently detained about 30 women and girls in Herat.

The U.N. "is concerned over multiple arrests and detentions of women in Herat #Afghanistan for alleged non-compliance with dress requirements, which raises serious human rights concerns," the mission said in a social media post.

Afghan women wearing traditional clothing walk along a street near the Grand Mosque in Herat, Afghanistan, June 8, 2026. Mohsen KARIMI/AFP/Getty

Shaikh Azizulrahman, head of the morality police in Herat, in an audio message shared Tuesday with journalists, denied that women were being arrested for violating clothing rules. He insisted that all women in the province observe the Taliban's dress code.

Gagnon, speaking to the Security Council, accused the Taliban of stripping women and girls of their most basic rights, including education, employment, free movement and participation in public life.

"The Taliban have even criminalized women's voices and faces," she said.