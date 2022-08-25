Biden asks Congress to crack down on executives at failed banks
The president is asking Congress to expand the FDIC's authority to penalize executives of failed banks.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp will shoulder the immediate cost, but bank customers could see higher fees later.
The bankruptcy comes days after its bank was shut down and taken over by regulators amid a solvency crisis.
Analysts warn that a move by the central bank to further hike interest rates next week could cause more banks to topple.
The two banks suddenly collapsed last week, but the federal government quickly said that depositors would not lose their money.
The San Francisco regional bank's stock had plunged by a third on Thursday on concerns about its financial stability.
Social media and online banking have made lenders more vulnerable to digital bank runs, experts say.
Shares of the financial giant had sunk to an all-time low, fueling further concerns about the stability of other big banks.
"Americans can feel confident that their deposits will be there when they need them," the treasury secretary is expected to tell Congress Thursday.
Swiss central bank promised to back Credit Suisse, which sparked investor panic with record losses and financial reporting errors.
"Credit Suisse is not just a Swiss problem but a global one," one Wall Street analyst said after the bank's shares tumbled.
After a frenetic weekend, policymakers took the audacious step of guaranteeing all deposits of the failed Silicon Valley Bank.
Some bank customers are fretting over whether their cash is secure after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. .
Worried about the FDIC's $250,000 insurance cap? Read on to learn about different ways to safeguard your cash.
Fed "stuck between a rock and a hard place" as it must now decide if the banking system can handle more interest-rate hikes.
Customers and investors are scrutinizing fiscal health of smaller banks that may share some similar risks to SVB.
Regional bank shares are recovering after heavy losses on Monday stemming from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.
Federal law enforcement officials on Tuesday confirmed an investigation into the bank's collapse, and the probe is said to be in its early stages.
"We had a situation where people got scared about a bank's ability to return depositors' money and depositors wanted their money out," he said.
Trading halted at more than a dozen regional banks after prices continued to free fall.
Andie Swim was among the bank's customers and the owner tells CBS News that she was "panicked and flustered," upon hearing the news of the bank's closing.
From fintech firms to swimwear startups and winemakers, these companies are affected by SVB's collapse.
Abrupt closure of two banks sent shockwaves across the sector and raises concerns about the stability of regional lenders.
The stocks of other regional banks, including Zions, Pacific West and Western Alliance, also took a beating.
Biden administration officials announced a series of emergency moves to reassure the public of the soundness of the financial system.
The actor's death was confirmed to CBS News by two of his representatives.
Balwani's lawyers appealed a ruling that triggered an automatic delay of his prison reporting date.
When an interview clip of Gwyneth Paltrow talking about her wellness routine was shared on TikTok, the comments were peppered with one phrase: "almond mom."
YouTube's decision means the former president's accounts on three major social media platforms have been restored ahead of the 2024 election.
The alleged scheme first came to light years ago, but an investigation by New York prosecutors has gained new momentum in recent months.
The actor's savvy investments are paying off in multi-million deals, such as his stake in Aviator Gin and now Mint Mobile.
When an interview clip of Gwyneth Paltrow talking about her wellness routine was shared on TikTok, the comments were peppered with one phrase: "almond mom."
Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to visit Russia next week.
On "The Takeout" podcast, Kirby talks about the "unsafe" and "unprofessional" flying by a Russian pilot whom the U.S. blames for the downing of a surveillance drone.
While Xcel Energy reported the leak of water containing tritium to state and federal authorities in late November, the spill was not made public until Thursday.
Pluvicto is currently only manufactured at a facility in Italy, the company said.
The number of pregnant women in the U.S. who died during pregnancy, or shortly after childbirth, reached a six-decade high during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Caitlyn Huey-Burns has the details.
The drug has been found in an increasing number of overdoses and overdose deaths.
The rate at which women — particularly Black and Hispanic women — die while pregnant, during or soon after childbirth in the U.S. was a concern even before the pandemic.
The arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin cites his alleged involvement in abductions of children from Ukraine.
The pilots "prevented an American MQ-9 drone from violating (Russia's) temporary airspace," the defense ministry said.
Author Dan Lyons' new book is a call to talk less, and to listen more.
In his memoir, the host of NPR's "All Things Considered" writes of a life in journalism, and music, and what they have in common.
Goldie Hawn appeared on "CBS Mornings" to talk about the mental health program that led to her inclusion on the list.
ZDNet Editor-in-Chief Jason Hiner explains best practices for setup and success of smart home security systems.
Microsoft announced a new feature called Copilot that integrates artificial intelligence into its Microsoft Office products. The feature is currently in a testing phase. Geekwire co-founder Todd Bishop joined CBS News' Anne-Marie Green to discuss what it means for the future of work.
NOAA's U.S. spring outlook predicts more wet weather will help improve the severe drought across the Western United States. CBS News senior national and environmental correspondent Ben Tracy joins CBS News to discuss.
It was not clear how the builders "dared — and succeeded — in putting up such thin walls to such a height," the author of a study about the cathedral said.
Three king penguins received the artificial lens after undergoing successful cataract surgery – the first time the procedure has been done on the animals.
Lopez is a mother of seven, with many of her children still living in Southern California.
CBS News' Nikki Battiste gets to know Maggie Murdaugh through two of her longtime friends for "48 Hours."
It took a loaded pistol pointed at an Italian farmer's head for him to finally say yes to the country's newest and most violent mafia.
Jodi Heffington was 10 years old when kidnappers buried her and 25 other children alive in an underground truck trailer. She spoke to "48 Hours" about the lifelong psychological wounds from the kidnapping.
The spacecraft delivered more than 3 tons of equipment and supplies, including fresh fruit for the space station crew.
NASA and Axiom Space are unveiling the design of the new spacesuit that will be worn by the next man and first woman to land on the moon as part of the Artemis III mission. Mark Strassmann traveled to Houston to get a sneak peek of the new suit.
The Cargo Dragon launching came just three days after SpaceX brought four station crew members back to Earth.
A look inside the truck trailer where 26 abducted school children and their bus driver were buried alive -- and later escaped.
America's longest-running news broadcast program celebrates three-quarters of a century on the air
What Angelina Fernandes saw the night her mother was accused of murder.
Inside South Carolina's "trial of the century" — how investigators built their case
A look into the evidence from the 2000 hostage situation and bank robbery that changed a mother and daughter's lives.
Day two of the NCAA March Madness men's basketball tournament is officially underway. It follows Thursday's exciting start to the tournament, which hosted two significant upsets. David Cobb is a college sports writer for CBSSports.com. He joins CBS News for more.
There is growing tension between the U.S. and Russia following the downing of an American drone earlier this week. CBS News has learned the fighter pilots who took out the drone over the Black Sea were awarded by the Russian military for their actions. Foreign policy expert and retired U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Caine joins CBS News to discuss.
China's Xi Jinping is set to meet with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Moscow. CBS News anchors Elaine Quijano and Errol Barnett spoke with foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio about the message this sends to Ukraine and its Western allies.
March Madness is officially underway with some shocking upsets already. CBS News anchors Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers joined millions of Americans in filling out March Madness brackets. They share which teams they predict will make it to the Final Four and Championship.
"Ted Lasso" is back for a third season. Actors Cristo Fernandez and Kola Bokinni join CBS News to preview what fans can expect.