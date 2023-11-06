CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's November, which means Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Christmas are right around the corner. You may be wondering when do Black Friday 2023 deals start, and how long do they last? Especially if you're looking for deals on cookware, place settings or decorations for your holiday feasts, as well as gift ideas for Christmas.

The shopping experts at CBS Essentials are here to answer your burning Black Friday questions. We can tell you when Black Friday 2023 starts, how long most Black Friday deals will last, when most Black Friday deals end and which of the best Black Friday deals you can start shopping now.

What date is Black Friday 2023?

Mark your calendars and set your alarms! Black Friday 2023 is coming. While there are a ton of early Black Friday deals you can access right now, Black Friday officially starts at midnight on Nov. 24, 2023.

What time do Black Friday deals start for 2023?

Black Friday deals typically kick off at midnight, on Nov. 24, 2023. You may need to check with your desired retailer on the start time for your time zone.

And while you can score a variety of Black Friday 2023 deals online starting at 12 a.m., your local brick and mortar retail location may not subscribe to those hours. We recommend checking in with your local retail store to confirm store hours.

When do early Black Friday deals start for 2023?

Early Black Friday 2023 deals are live now. We've rounded up a bunch of amazing pre Black Friday deals from your favorite retailers below:

When do the best Black Friday 2023 deals start?

There's no telling when the best Black Friday 2023 deals will drop. While there are some pretty amazing early Black Friday deals happening now, more must-see deals will happen on Nov. 24. We also know that retailers sometimes extend Black Friday deals through the weekend, and even offer further discounts on must-have items.

Your best bet to score the best Black Friday 2023 deals is to check back with CBS Essentials. We'll be covering all the must-see Black Friday deals on tech, home, fitness, toys and so much more.

Which retailers will have Black Friday deals?

Many retailers will be offering Black Friday 2023 deals.

We know Amazon, Walmart and Samsung will have Black Friday offerings this year. Stay up to date with the latest early Black Friday deals by reading our coverage of the must-see sales on CBS Essentials. We'll also be covering all the best deals on Black Friday, Nov. 24, from all your favorite retailers.

When do most Black Friday deals end?

All good things must come to an end -- even the best Black Friday 2023 deals. If you're busy washing all your Thanksgiving cookware, and can't get to a computer or your phone fast enough, you may be wondering when most Black Friday deals end. Many Black Friday deals will end at midnight on Nov. 25, 2023. Keep in mind, we say many, but not all. You can always check back in with CBS Essentials. We will be covering all the deals you can still shop all weekend long, through the best deals for Cyber Monday.

But if you're looking to make the most out of Black Friday 2023, note that you're likely working with a midnight deadline.

How long will most Black Friday deals last?



While most Black Friday deals last the full 24 hours of Black Friday, retailers vary. Some may offer lightning deals or flash sales, which only last for a limited time. Some retailers may extend their Black Friday deals through the weekend. We recommend checking in with CBS Essentials. Our shopping experts will be covering all the limited-time Black Friday deals, plus all the sales you can still shop all weekend long.

Why is it called Black Friday? All about the holiday's origins

The Encyclopedia Britannica suggest that the term for the shopping holiday originated in Philadelphia in the 1960s. It was during this time that Philadelphia police started calling the day between Thanksgiving and the city's annual Army-Navy football game "Black Friday" due to the challenges they faced, including heavy traffic, unfavorable weather conditions and large crowds of people.

In the 1980s, experts say merchants tried to reclaim the term "Black Friday," aligning it with the concept that businesses are "in the red," (bad) until the day after Thanksgiving, when big sales events help them turn a profit, or put them "in the black" (good).

Whatever the reason for the moniker, the shopping holiday is now synonymous with the best deals of the year on home, tech, fitness, beauty, toys and so much more.

