Get squeaky clean floors for less with these early October Prime Day deals on robot mops

Keeping hardwood and tile floors clean during the fall and winter can be a challenge, but we've found a solution to keep muddy footprints and paw prints at bay. Robot mops can keep your floors sparkling clean while you sit back and relax -- plus, Amazon just marked down a ton of the best robot mops of 2023 ahead of the Oct. 10 Prime Big Deal Days sales event.

Stop lugging around mops and buckets of water, and instead check out these hot robot mop deals. You'll get squeaky clean floors without the hassle of manual mopping. We've found a variety of robot mop deals that you can shop right now, including a Samsung Jetbot Mop robot mop for 33% off. Get it now for just $200 (regularly $300).

Keep reading to shop the best early October Prime Day deals on robot mops at Amazon now.

Best early October Prime Day deals on robot mops

Check out the best robot mops in 2023. We've found deals on top brands such as iRobot and Samsung.

The Samsung Jetbot Mop robot mop is good for cleaning tile, vinyl, laminate and hardwood floors. Plus, you can use it in hand-held mode to clean bathroom walls, countertops and more.

"I am surprised at how effective the cleaning is. It actually does a better job than my cleaning lady," one Amazon reviewer says. "I purchased this mop because of the spinning mop heads. I didn't want some thing that just push the dirt around. I would highly recommend this product."

The bestselling robot mop is on sale now for $200 (regularly $300)

What we like about the Samsung Jetbot Mop:

Reviewers report that it is quieter than other robot cleaners that they have used.

It features dual spinning pads for a thorough clean.

It features a smart sensor to help it avoid carpets and obstacles.

The Braava Jet M6 robot mop cleaner delivers a jet spray that can help you tackle messes on finished hard floors of stone, tile, wood and more. The mop learns the layout of your home and builds a customized smart map to clean in neat rows without missing a spot. The mop can also be used to target small areas for spills or other messes.

The iRobot Braava Jet M6 mop is compatible with Amazon Alexa and the iRobot mobile app. If you have an existing iRobot device like an iRobot Roomba vacuum, controlling both devices in one app is convenient.

"The robot is generally really great at methodically cleaning the floor," one pet owner says. "It does a simple back and forth pattern, so misses are rare. It easily takes care of dirty paw prints, slobber marks, simple kitchen spills, and water marks were my dog dribbled water across the floor."

The mop is currently on sale for $349 (regularly $450).

What we like about the iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop:

It recharges itself and then resumes cleaning if it runs out of battery while mopping your home.

The robot mop uses vSLAM navigation to build a detailed smart map of your home, and allows you to target specific rooms to help avoid missing spots.

It can suggest personalized cleaning schedules based on your cleaning habits.

Best 2-in-1 robot mop and vacuum deals

Find a cleaning device for all of the floors in your home with these two-in-one mop and vacuum robots and bundles.

On Amazon, you can buy a 4.4-star-rated combo that pairs the iRobot Roomba j7+ with the Braava Jet M6 robot mop. The iRobot Roomba j7+ uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. It features dual, multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types -- and help prevent them from getting tangled with pet hair. Billed as a self-cleaning vac, the Roomba 7+ automatically empties itself into enclosed bags.

The Braava Jet M6 robot mop cleaner with a 150-minute runtime delivers a jet spray that can help you tackle messes on finished hard floors of stone, tile, wood and more. The mop learns the layout of your home and builds a customized smart map to clean in neat rows without missing a spot. The mop can also be used to target small areas for spills or other messes.

This vacuum is currently 7% off, at $963, reduced from $1,039.

What we like about the iRobot Roomba 7+ with the Braava Jet M6 robot mop bundle:

Give your home a comprehensive clean with a top-rated robot vacuum and robot mop.

Both devices are compatible with Amazon Alexa.

Set up personalized cleaning schedules so the smart devices can clean while you're at work.

This multi-purpose cleaning device features 3D object avoidance which allows it to recognize any objects in its path and move around them to avoid getting stuck. It's designed to avoid your dog's food bowl, water bowl and dog toys.

"This vac picks up a ton! It works better than our others," one Amazon reviewer says."I like how it will also vacuum until the battery is low and then it will go back and charge, then finish the job. It also maps out your house which you can see in the app."

The vacuum is currently on sale for $240, but there's also a $50 Amazon coupon available. Be sure to click the coupon box on the product page before adding the Yeedi Vac 2 to your cart.

What we like about the Yeedi Vac 2:

It can detect and avoid obstacles such as pet messes or dog bowls.

It offers a lengthy 110-minute run time.



It comes with a one-year worry-free warranty and reviewers report that the customer service team is responsive.







