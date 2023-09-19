The best furniture deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Big Deal Days

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's a great time to buy a new couch or coffee table. Amazon's second major Prime Day sale of the year is coming this October, but you can already score some incredible deals on everything you need to furnish your home for less. The retailer has slashed the prices on top-rated, great-looking furniture ahead of the massive deals event. We even found a key piece of furniture whose price has been slashed by more than half! Check out these amazing Amazon furniture deals below.

Right now you can shop discounted bedroom sets, deals on must-have couches, chairs, TV consoles, bookshelves and so much more.

But don't worry, you don't have to go through pages of Amazon products to find these great deals. The experts at CBS Essentials have found the best furniture items on sale now at Amazon ahead of the October Amazon Prime Day sale. All of these items have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive customer reviews.

The best furniture deals at Amazon

Shop the best deals on furniture at Amazon, including savings on TV stands, entertainment centers, accent chairs and more. Here are our favorite finds.

Make efficient use of empty space and gain extra storage with a console table in your living room. This one comes in three colors, including white. Though it appears as gray-tone in other images, reviewers say this console does indeed arrive in a white hue.

The Decor Therapy console table is constructed from solid wood, MDF and wood veneers. It has three drawers with silver pulls and a midcentury-inspired design.

"Since you only have to screw on the legs, it's together and ready to go in minutes," one Amazon buyer says. "It feels very solid and the drawers are sturdy and slide easily. A fantastic option for a small space."

This console table is a whopping 51% off right now. Get it for just $118 while supplies last (regularly $240).

Why we like the Decor Therapy console table:

Reviewers report that the table is easy to assemble.

It offers ample storage space with three drawers.

Amazon reviews say that it "looks more expensive than it is" and offers great value for the price point.

How stunning is this midcentury-inspired TV stand made of solid pine wood? It comes in three colors and has a cable management system. The TV stand fits TVs up to 64 inches and can hold up to 250 pounds thanks to it's durable solid wood construction.

We've had this for a few months and it's absolutely amazing. Relatively simple to assemble," one reviewer writes. "It's also really cheap for a solid piece of furniture. It really is a beautiful piece. We're very happy with it."

Typically priced at $369, the TV stand is on sale now for $234.

Why we like the Walker Edison three-drawer midcentury wood TV stand:

It's made with solid wood materials for better durability and a high weight capacity.

It has plenty of drawers and shelves to hold a range of belongings including consolers, cords and more.

You can easily run TV cords and cables through the back of the TV stand for a more organized, clutter-free appearance.

This leather storage ottoman features a sleek contemporary design with a sophisticated button-tufted stitching. The ottoman is made with bonded leather and birch wood. It provides plenty of storage space for extra blankets or other items. It also makes a nice extra seating option when you're hosting guests this fall or winter.

One reviewer expressed how impressed they were with the quality of the ottoman for the price. "This ottoman is sturdy, has a large storage area inside, and looks so great with my sectional. This was such a surprise considering the low price," the reviewer says.

The ottoman has a list price of $287, but it's on sale now for $214 on Amazon.

Why we like the Christopher Knight Home bonded leather storage ottoman:

The ottoman is made with high-quality materials.

The internal storage compartment is spacious.

The ottoman is a great size at 31-inches by 31 inches by 18 inches.

Adding a new chair to your living room is an easy way to give your space a little fall makeover without investing in a new sofa. This upholstered chair and ottoman set is on sale at Amazon right now ahead of the October Amazon Prime Day 2 sale. Typically listing for $421, it's marked down to just $289 right now.

It has an elegant design with diamond stitching on the backrest and nailhead accents along the arms. The ottoman footrest is made of high-density foam so that it won't flatten down with use.

Why we like the Christopher Knight Home Alfred fabric club chair with ottoman:

It features an elegant contemporary design with a button tufted diamond stitch.

The set is made with a durable birch wood frame.

Reviewers report that it is easy to assemble.

