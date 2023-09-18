Early Prime Big Deal Days discounts on Apple tech: Save on Apple AirPods, Apple iPads and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking for the best deals on Apple tech, including Apple AirPods and the Apple Watch? Forget the Apple Store. The best deals on Apple products are at Amazon right now ahead of the October Prime Big Deal Days sale.

We've spotted some truly great deals on the most-wanted Apple products. You can snag a pair of Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $199 at Amazon and the Apple Watch 8 GPS is only $310. We've also found deals on Apple iPads, which might make excellent holiday gifts for everyone on your list.

Best early Amazon Prime Day 2 deals on Apple AirPods

Check out the bestselling AirPods Pro 2, now on discount at Amazon, plus more deals on top-rated Apple earbuds.

The second-generation Apple AirPods may not be the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbuds on the market. Retailing for $129 at Apple, Amazon currently has them listed for $99.

These are some of the most versatile earbuds you can buy if you're a regular iOS user. But beyond that, these are great earbuds that are perfect for tossing in your bag and heading out into the world. They just connect when you need them. There's no frustrating need to pair them.

These 4.7-star-rated earbuds boast more than 24 hours of total listening time with the wireless charging case, fool-proof one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection for full immersion when consuming movies and music.

If you're in need of an everyday set of earbuds that look and feel premium, these are a great and affordable option.

Why we like the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation):

Their clear and high-quality sound makes for immersive listening.

They feature one-tap setup and intuitive controls for better convenience.

They have an impressive battery life of over 24 hours with the charging case, and quick charging for on-the-go.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.

You're paying for the better ergonomics here, improved sound, and what you'll definitely end up agreeing is a premium experience. There's certainly a lot to love about the Apple AirPods 2, especially when they're on sale for just $200.

Why we like the Apple AirPods 2:

They have an upgraded wireless chip with improved active noise cancellation for enhanced audio quality.

They offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case.

Their unique custom sound feature allows iPhone's camera to analyze ear anatomy for personalized audio settings.

Best early Amazon Prime Day 2 deals on Apple Watches

From the new luxury Apple Watch Ultra to the standard Apple Watch 8, these smartwatches make excellent accessories. They're all on sale at Amazon now.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. For regular smartwatch users, it packs just about every feature you could ask for into a compact, comfortable-to-wear package.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects where the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services.

You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the obvious choice for anyone who doesn't need any of the Apple Watch Ultra's ridiculously long feature list. It's just right, and a great upgrade from the previous line's offerings. It's also more affordable and frequently goes on sale.

Right now, Amazon has marked down the 41mm GPS-only Apple Watch 8 to $310 (regularly $399). This is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. Pricing varies for additional models based on size and cellular options, but the Apple Watch 8 is discounted across all models.

Why we like the Apple Watch 8:

Heart rate readings and ECG records are stored in the Apple Health app for easy access.

It effortlessly syncs with iPhones and other Apple products to share health data, messages and more.

It comes with a built-in blood oxygen sensor and application.

The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be a more rugged and durable option for athletes and adventurers. It provides up to 36 hours of life on a single charge with standard use, or 60 hours of battery life with the soon-to-be-released battery optimization setting. For the average user, this is huge.

It's made with a stronger titanium alloy material for improved impact resistance. It also offers a larger (49mm), brighter display and a second speaker for better sound and display visibility during outdoor use. Apple says it's also optimized for diving and water sports.

The Apple Watch Ultra provides enhanced GPS functionality to trace your steps and improve navigation for outdoor expeditions. There is also an action button that can be used to more accurately track your workouts by marking segments of your workout.

The smartwatch lists for $799 on Apple's website, but it is marked down to $779 on Amazon.

Why we like the Apple Watch Ultra:

It offers a mind-blowing 60 hours of battery life with its optimization setting.

It's designed for high-impact activity thanks to its durable titanium alloy exterior.

Its ultrabright 49mm display and dual speakers enhance outdoor visibility and sound.

Enhanced GPS and an action button allow better workout tracking and navigation, especially while hiking.

Best early Amazon Prime Day 2 deals on Apple iPads

Find a selection of iPads on sale now at Amazon ahead of the fall Prime sale.

The ninth generation Apple iPad can be paired with peripherals like the Apple Magic Keyboard to make a complete mobile workstation. It boasts a great-looking 10.2-inch Retina display with Apple's powerful A13 Bionic chip, as well as 64GB of storage. It also includes a 12MP front camera and an 8MP back camera, Touch ID for easier logins and a sleek aluminum back.

Thanks to its all-day battery life, you can stave off charging until later with regular usage. It's certainly worth the money at this low of an asking price, and still close enough to the next model up that it's plenty speedy enough for most applications and games.

Normally priced at $329 at the Apple Store, you can get it for $270 at Amazon right now.

Why we like the Apple iPad (ninth generation):

It's priced much lower than the tenth generation iPad, perfect for budget-minded shoppers.

Apple iPads are easy and intuitive to use, especially for Apple iPhone owners.

It features a bright, vivid 10.2-inch Retina display that makes video look great.

The latest edition in Apple's classic iPad lineup is the iPad 10th generation. This 10.9-inch tablet features a Liquid Retina display with Apple's True Tone technology. It has Apple's A14 Bionic chip, an upgrade from the iPad 9's A13 chip. The iPad 10 is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G internet for fast performance. It also offers all-day battery life, so that you can easily take it to school without having to worry about plugging it in mid-day.

This is a great tablet option for anyone looking to become a regular iPad user, and a viable alternative for students who need a workstation for regular online assignments. A Magic Keyboard can certainly complete the package.

The new iPad 10 comes in four vibrant colors: yellow, pink, blue and silver. You can also choose between 5G cellular and WiFi-only models. Regularly $449, it's currently on sale for $399 at Amazon.

Why we like the tenth generation Apple iPad:

The powerful, upgraded A14 Bionic chip provides speed and power for multitasking.

Its all-day battery life makes the Apple iPad 10 a great option for long days at work or school.

Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone technology makes it great for homework, virtual classes or streaming.

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip.

The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID and Apple's Liquid Retina display. If you or your family members don't need an iPad with a particularly heavy-duty feature set and want to make sure your tablet is more lightweight than the other models, this is definitely the one you'll want to go with. Find it in five colors.

The tablet retails for $600 at Apple, but it's currently marked down to $559 on Amazon.

Why we like the fifth generation Apple iPad Air:

It's lightweight and portable, while retaining performance and battery life.

Touch ID is responsive and great for older users looking for extra security.

Support for 4K video makes it a suitable option for streaming and editing media with a crisp screen.

Apple's high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features an 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It's compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard.

This is a much larger tablet than you may be used to in comparison to the standard iPad, but you'll definitely appreciate the extra real estate. It's also a viable option when it comes to finding a desktop replacement that works well for on-the-go productivity.

The iPad Pro typically goes for $1,099, but you can get it for $100 off right now at Amazon.

Why we like the fifth generation Apple iPad Pro:

The 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple's largest, is jaw-droppingly gorgeous.

It has more than enough power under the hood to back any task, be it for work, school, or play.

The Apple iPad Pro 5 has a fantastic 12MP camera array with an ultrawide camera for shooting high-quality photo and video.

The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. It's the most portable Apple iPad option. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.

Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.

The Apple iPad Mini retails for $499 on Apple's website, but Amazon currently has it marked down to $469, a savings of $30.

Why we like the sixth generation Apple iPad:

The miniature frame and weight makes it great for younger users and those with small hands.

It's lightweight but powerful with the Apple A15 Bionic chip and 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display.

There are four different colors to choose from for better personalization between users.

