Dewalt, Ryobi, Milwaukee and more tool brands are all on sale at Amazon ahead of Prime Big Deal Days

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Amazon is offering some unbeatable tool deals ahead of next week's Amazon Prime Day Big Deal Days sales event. These early Prime Day deals include incredible savings on a wide range of tools that can enhance your home projects. But with so many Amazon tool deals, it can be hard to know where to start. That's where we come in!

The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up the best Amazon discounts on top-rated tools from Ryobi, Dewalt, Milwaukee, Black and Decker and Craftsman. All of these tools have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews. Right now you'll find the best tool deal on a Black and Decker cordless impact driver. The must-have tool is 40% off ahead of October Prime Day. Get it now for just $48 (regularly $80).

The best early Prime Big Deal Days deals on tools at Amazon

Shop discounted prices on drills, versatile multi-tools and so much more ahead of Prime Day.

Black and Decker via Amazon

With more torque and power than a standard drill, this Black and Decker impact driver is built for driving long screws, lag bolts and other fasteners through tough materials like knotty wood, metal and masonry. Its 1⁄4-inch quick-release hex chuck lets you easily swap between bits. It features a soft-touch grip handle for fatigue- free usage. This line of Black and Decker tools feature an interchangeable battery system, so you can use this battery to power other tools when you're done.

"I just rebuilt my wood deck using this impact driver," an Amazon customer says. "Battery charge lasted a long time, and the driver was very reliable. Much stronger than I expected and able to get through the project without issues! Highly recommend."

Get it on sale now for 40% off. It's just $48 (regularly $80).

Why we like this Black and Decker cordless impact driver kit:

It's especially great for long screws, lag bolts and other fasteners through tough materials.

It lets you easily swap between bits.

Customers love the interchangeable battery on these devices and say the battery life is nice and long.

Dewalt 20V Max cordless compact drill kit: $99 (45% off)

Amazon

This compact cordless drill and driver kit is one of the best deals that you can score right now. It's currently a whopping 45% off. The kit includes a high-performance 20V drill with two batteries, a charging station and a carrying bag.

"We recently gifted our son the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill as he's a new homeowner, and we (and he) couldn't be happier with the choice," an Amazon reviewer shares. "It's incredibly powerful, making even tough drilling tasks a breeze for him as he settles into his new place. The battery life is impressive, allowing him to tackle multiple projects without constantly recharging. One of the standout features is the ergonomic design, which makes it comfortable for him to use for extended periods."

Get it now for $99 (regularly $179).

What we like about the Dewalt 20V cordless compact drill kit:

It has earned an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon with over 40,000 reviews,

It's an excellent entry-level drill set.

It comes with two batteries so you can use the drill for all-day projects.

Amazon

Get all the essential mechanic tools you need in one package. The Craftsman mechanics' tools set is a must-have for any DIY enthusiast. With 57 high-quality pieces, including wrenches, sockets, ratchets and more, it's perfect for most mechanics' tasks. The portable carrying case keeps everything organized and ready for on-the-go repairs. Upgrade your tool collection with this reliable and efficient set.

Get the 57-piece set for $58 right now (regularly $78)

What we like about the Craftsman 57-piece mechanics tool set:

It comes with a lifetime warranty with hassle-free replacement.

Reviewers report that it's a great all-in-one set and beginner-friendly.

The tools are made with high-quality, durable materials.

Amazon

The Ryobi 18V One+ Cultivator is a versatile tool for people who love gardening. It has adjustable tines for easy garden preparation, and you can choose from three modes for different tasks. It's compact, lightweight and comes with a long-lasting battery. Plus, it's backed by a three-year warranty.

It's on sale for $209 now (regularly $280).

What we like about the Ryobi 18V One+ cultivator

It comes with four adjustable heavy-duty steel tines that can reach into narrow spaces.

Its long-lasting battery provides a 40-minute run time.

Amazon

If you're looking to start a tool collection but aren't sure where to start, this budget-friendly tool kit is a great option. Each kit includes a 12-volt cordless rotary tool, 35 accessories, three attachments, a wrench, an accessory storage case, a USB cable and an operator's manual. It's a great starter kit for making small projects in your own home too.

You can get $7 off on this rotary tool kit now at Amazon.

What we like about the Ryobi cordless rotary tool kit:

It includes a quick-change collet for faster accessory changes.

The rotary tool has a range of 5,000 - 35,000 RPM, providing plenty of power for sanding, grinding and cutting most materials.

It features a variable speed dial to easily adjust speed settings.

Amazon

With a brushless motor, Dewalt's orbital sander delivers unmatched efficiency for smooth sanding. Adjust the speed from 8,000 to 12,000 OPM to tackle any task. Its low-profile design ensures precise sanding, and the replaceable eight-hole hook-and-loop sanding pad makes paper changes a breeze. Say goodbye to dust issues with the dust-sealed switch, too. It's a must-have for any tool lover.

Ge this orbital sander for just $119 (regularly $179).

"As I've gotten more into woodworking, I decided to upgrade to this and man is it a step up," an Amazon customer says. "The vibration is much better than the Makita, the battery life is much better than the Black and Decker, the pad system holds well, and the dust bag system is very easy to remove and clean out. Love it. A real pleasure to work with. Not too loud, vibration is minimal, and easy to clean. The 20V battery system is great."

What we like about the Dewalt orbital sander:

The switch is dust-sealed to avoid dust ingestion and improve the longevity of the switch.

It has an extra long run time compared to other sanders.

It features a replaceable 8-hole hook-and-loop sanding pad that makes it easy to change the paper.

Amazon

This cordless drill kit packs a punch with 20 volts of power. Weighing only a pound, it's lightweight and easy to handle. It can handle big projects or fit into tight spaces with two-speed transmission and a secure grip. The impact driver is compact and lightweight too, making it ideal for those hard-to-reach areas. Plus, it has a handy LED light ring for better visibility.

Get this combo kit for just $139 at Amazon, regularly $239.

"The cordless drill and impact driver are powerful and efficient, making light work of even the toughest tasks," an Amazon reviewer says. "Whether I'm driving screws or drilling into tough materials, they handle everything flawlessly. The battery life isimpressive too; with two batteries included, I rarely run out of power during a busy workday."

What we like about the Dewalt 20V Max cordless drill and impact driver kit:

The drill includes an LED light ring for better visibility.

It offers two speed transmission (0-450 / 0-1500 RPM).

It has an excellent 4.8-star rating on Amazon.

Amazon

The Milwaukee M18 Fuel hackzall is a high-performance, one-handed reciprocating saw with superior speed and maneuverability. Its compact design, low vibration and advanced features ensure optimal performance and durability in challenging cutting applications. You'll be surprised how big of a project this little saw can take on.

It's on sale now for $123 (regularly $185).

What we like about the Milwaukee M18 Fuel hackzall:

It includes a brushless motor with increased cutting speed and power.

It comes with a red lithium battery for greater work per charge.

Amazon

If you already have everything you need in the tool shed, then this extra-large tool box from Dewalt is perfect. Stay organized and save space with this quality tool box, which is both water-resistant and debris-resistant. It comes with fixed dividers to fit all your drills and bits and is made with rust-resistant, heavy-duty metal hinges.

It's just $37 at Amazon now, reduced from $42.

"Lots of space for tools," an Amazon reviewer who is studying to be a silversmith says. "I no longer have to empty all of my tools out and then put them all back in, to go to my class. I leave everything in my stack and it keeps me organized and I don't forget things that I need for class."

What we like about the Dewalt tool box:

It has plenty of room for large tool storage.

It has a heavy duty latch to keep the tool box securely closed.

It features fixed dividers for you to organize your drills and bits.

Related Content From CBS Essentials