Labor Day deals: Samsung Bespoke line of kitchen and laundry appliances, on sale now

Samsung has early Labor Day deals on the Samsung Bespoke line of home appliances. Samsung's Bespoke line features Samsung refrigerators with the latest smart tech and designer color options, as well as a smart Samsung washers and dryers, ranges and cleaning devices in a variety of colors. Keep reading to learn more about Samsung Bespoke and shop on-sale appliances ahead of the holiday weekend.

Samsung Bespoke washer and dryer pair (electric), $1,898 (reduced from $3,501)

Samsung Bespoke four-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub, $2,999 (regularly $4,399)

Samsung smart Bespoke slide-in electric range, $1,699 (reduced from $2,300)

What is Samsung Bespoke?

The Samsung Bespoke line of appliances features all your favorite smart Samsung refrigerators, washers, dryers, microwaves, ranges and more, but with more color and customization options.

Create the colorful kitchen of your dreams. Instead of just the usual one or two available appliance colors, Samsung Bespoke gives customers access to top-rated smart home appliances in blue, green, white, pink, yellow and more of your favorite colors.

Looking for even more color control? Samsung's Bespoke Design Studio will let you customize the look of your Samsung Bespoke fridge down to the color and finish of each individual panel.

Samsung's Bespoke line includes a variety of home appliances. While Samsung Bespoke appliances are not typically as budget-friendly as Samsung's regular appliances, much of the Samsung Bespoke line is currently on sale ahead of Labor Day.

The new Samsung Bespoke laundry line features generously sized 5.3-cubic-foot washers. The Bespoke laundry line includes all the latest AI technology you've come to expect from Samsung laundry appliances. These washers and dryers are outfitted with a smart dial for easy cycle selection, an auto-dispenser for adding laundry detergent and Samsung's Super Speed wash and dry settings for quick loads.

Samsung has added a new feature to its Bespoke laundry line: Samsung's AI Optimal Dry. The tech feature uses sensors to detect the moisture content of your laundry and automatically select the best drying setting.

Like other Samsung Bespoke appliances, the Bespoke washer and dryer are available in three designer colors: brushed black, silver steel and brushed navy. The dryer is available in electric and gas versions. (Expect to pay $90 extra for a gas-powered dryer.)

Samsung Bespoke washer and dryer pair (electric), $1,898 (reduced from $3,501)

The washer and dryer can also be purchased separately.

New Samsung Bespoke washer, $1,099 (regularly $1,689)

New Samsung Bespoke dryer, $1,099 (regularly $1,689)

Samsung Bespoke four-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub

Our bestselling Samsung refrigerator is $1,400 off ahead of the holiday weekend.

The spacious 29-cubic-foot fridge features Samsung's Family Hub. The smart fridge feature can control your phone, computer, TV, smart doorbell, Nest thermostat and Samsung home appliances. It can share photos, stream music and more. The Family Hub feature lets you see inside your fridge from anywhere (via your connected device), search recipes based on what you have on hand, plan weekly meals and even send cooking instructions to your Samsung smart oven.

Like all Bespoke Samsung refrigerators, this Samsung refrigerator's exterior is totally customizable. Choose from a variety of refrigerator panel colors and finishes.

Samsung Bespoke four-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub, $2,999 (regularly $4,399)

Samsung smart Bespoke slide-in electric range

The fingerprint-resistant appliance features Samsung's fastest burner ever (3600 W). The five-burner cooktop includes dual- and triple-ring burners for cooking with different-sized pots and pans.

This gas cooktop and electric oven duo is fully Wi-Fi-connected and voice-enabled. Use your phone to monitor your cooktop and set and adjust the cook time and temperature of your oven through Samsung's SmartThings app.

The range is available in five colors.

Samsung smart Bespoke slide-in electric range, $1,699 (reduced from $2,300)

Samsung Bespoke smart linear wash dishwasher (39 dBA)

Save $250 on a Samsung Bespoke smart linear wash dishwasher ahead of Labor Day.

Running at 39 decibels, this Samsung smart linear wash dishwasher is practically silent. The appliance features a fingerprint-resistant finish, a third rack for silverware and an adjustable upper rack. This smart dishwasher features Wi-Fi connectivity.

The dishwasher is available in four colors.

Samsung Bespoke smart linear wash dishwasher (39 dBA), $1,049 (regularly $1,299)

Bespoke Jet cordless stick vacuum with all-in-one Clean Station

This chic-looking vacuum boasts 210 W of powerful suction. According to the brand, the Samsung Bespoke Jet cordless stick vacuum's multi-stage filtration system separates and filters up to 99.9% of micro-dust particles. Cleaning hard-to-reach places? The stick vacuum's flexible head can bend up to 90 degrees and its body can be adjusted to three heights.

These Bespoke vacuums are available in three colors.

Samsung Bespoke Jet cordless stick vacuum with all-in-one Clean Station, $750 (regularly $900)

Samsung Bespoke over-the-range microwave

The discounted Samsung Bespoke microwave comes in five colors.

Its glass touchpad features an eco mode button that conserves power by turning off the display when not in use. The bottom of this Samsung microwave has a virtually silent ventilation system that Samsung says can clear the air of bad smells and smoke with 400 cubic feet per minute of turbo ventilation.

Samsung Bespoke over-the-range microwave (2.1 cu. ft.), $521 (regularly $579)

