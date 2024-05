New Putin term as Russian president lasts until 2036 Russian President Vladimir Putin was sworn in Tuesday for his fifth term after a reelection process that many Western observers have called unfair and undemocratic. If Putin serves out the full term, he will have had a longer reign than Joseph Stalin. Scott Radnitz, professor of Russian and Eurasian studies for the University of Washington, joined CBS News to discuss what an extended Putin rule means for the world.