The juiciest and best reality shows coming back in fall 2022: 'Survivor,' 'The Voice' and more

Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Images

Fall is finally here, which means new seasons of your favorite reality TV shows are here, too. Whether you're looking for drama, romance or a good old fashioned competition for a million dollars, there's no shortage of juicy reality shows to tune into this season. Here's your must-watch reality TV list for fall 2022.

Stream your favorite shows live with Hulu + Live TV: $50 per month for your first three months (reduced from $70)

Watch reality TV on a gorgeous new 4K TV: 65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,000

The best way to stream new network TV shows this fall

Right now, Hulu is offering $20 off per month for your first three months of Hulu + Live TV. That's $60 in savings. With Hulu's Live TV tier, you can stream all your favorite network reality shows the night they premiere, plus catch every in network NFL game airing on CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

New subscribers and those who canceled their Hulu subscription at least one month ago are eligible for this Hulu + Live TV promo, which runs through Oct. 5, 2022.

$50 per month for your first three months (reduced from $70)

The best reality shows returning for fall 2022

"Dancing with the Stars," "Survivor," "Bachelor in Paradise" and more great reality shows are coming back this fall. Here's are some highlights -- and when to catch these fall reality TV season premieres.

'Dancing with the Stars'

ABC/Sebastian Kim

TikTok personality Charli D'Amelio, actress Selma Blair, comedian and "Let's Make a Deal" host Wayne Brady, "RuPaul's Drag Race" star Shangela and more big names are set to hit the dance floor for Season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars."

The new season of this hit competition dance show premiered Sept. 19, exclusively on Disney+. New episodes of "Dancing with the Stars" stream weekly on the platform.

"Dancing with the Stars" Season 31, now streaming on Disney+

'The Voice'

Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images

Season 22 of "The Voice" returned this week with Camila Cabello stepping into a spinning coaching chair alongside John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. This season is the first to feature both Shelton and Stefani since the pair tied the knot back in 2021.

"The Voice," Season 22, now streaming on Peacock

'Survivor' (September 21)

Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

"Survivor," now a 63-time Emmy-nominated series, returns for Season 43 on Sept. 21. Castaways will once again compete in physical and mental challenges for food and advantages, all in an effort to be the "Sole Survivor" and capture the $1 million grand prize. Jeff Probst hosts.

"Survivor" Season 43, streaming Sept. 21 on Paramount+

'The Masked Singer' (September 21)

Fox

"The Masked Singer," hosted by Nick Cannon and judged by Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, is a singing competition that pits costumed celebrities against each other. Try to guess the singers' identities before the judges do when Season 8 of "The Masked Singer" premieres Sept. 21 on Fox, and the following day on Hulu.

"The Masked Singer" Seasons 1-7, now streaming on Hulu

'The Amazing Race' (September 21)

CBS

In "The Amazing Race," 11 teams of two race across the globe and compete in themed mental and physical challenges for a $1 million prize. This season, the teams include "Big Brother 23" houseguests Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss.

Season 34 of this Emmy award-winning series will premiere on CBS and Paramount+ on Sept. 21.

"The Amazing Race," Season 34, streaming Sept. 21 on Paramount+

'Hell's Kitchen' (September 29)



Fox

In the long-running "Hell's Kitchen," 18 aspiring chefs brave Gordon Ramsay's explosive criticism while competing to become head chef at a restaurant of Ramsay's choosing. A new season of "Hell's Kitchen" premieres Sept. 29 on Fox.

In the meantime, you can stream past seasons of "Hell's Kitchen" on Peacock or Hulu, or catch free episodes airing 24/7 on Pluto TV's "Hell's Kitchen" channel.

"Hell's Kitchen" Seasons 1-18, now streaming on Peacock

"Hell's Kitchen" Seasons 10-20, now streaming on Hulu

Watch "Hell's Kitchen" free with ads on Pluto TV

'Bachelor in Paradise' (September 27)

ABC

This tropical-flavored spin-off of "The Bachelor" brings together former competitors at a paradise-like resort in Mexico. This show brings all the romance, drama, and cinematic montages usually associated with the "Bachelor" brand, with an added twist: Every contestant has the power to decide who stays and who goes.

The newest season of "Bachelor in Paradise" will premiere Sept. 27 on ABC, and stream the following day on Hulu.

"Bachelor in Paradise," streaming Sept. 28 on Hulu

'The Kardashians' (Season 2, September 22)

Hulu

Reality TV's favorite family is back for Season 2 of their streaming-exclusive show. With Kris, Kim, Kourtney and Khloé at the executive-producing helm, "The Kardashians" provides an intimate look into the Kardashian-Jenner clan's lives.

The new season will cover Kourtney and Travis' wedding, Kim's Variety interview controversy, new additions to the family and much more. "The Kardashians" second season premieres Sept. 22 on Hulu.

"The Kardashians" Season 2, streaming Sept. 22

'Ink Master'

Paramount Network

Tattoo artists from across the country compete in technical and creative challenges for a $250,000 cash prize and an editorial feature in Inked Magazine. This season, competitors from years past return to the show to compete for the title of "Ink Master."

This unique reality competition series is back this fall for Season 14, but you won't see it on cable -- it's now exclusively on Paramount+.

"Ink Master," now streaming on Paramount+

Other great shows to stream

Still searching for the right show or movie to stream this weekend? Be sure to check out our guides on everything new coming to Paramount+, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and more. Plus, we've got family-friendly TV show and movie suggestions, recommendations for the best Hulu originals and Showtime shows worth watching.

