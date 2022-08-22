2022 NFL streaming guide: How to stream 'Monday Night Football' tonight

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Safety J.R. Reed #20 of the Denver Broncos celebrates with cornerback Damarri Mathis #27, linebacker Justin Strnad #40, and cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian #35 after a defensive play in a preseason NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High on August 27, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As always, streaming NFL games can be tricky, with coverage airing across a range of channels and streaming platforms. If you're looking forward to watching every "Monday Night Football" game this year, including tonight's big game, we put together a guide on how to watch every "MNF" game of the NFL season.

Top products in this article:

Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle, $14 monthly

How to watch "MNF" games on ABC without cable: U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna, $29 (reduced from $45)

Popular luxury TV: 65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,000

The 2022 NFL regular season is scheduled to run over 18 weeks, and include 272 games in total. The season officially kicked off on Sept. 8, 2022, with a game pitting Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills against the defending Super Bowl champs, the Los Angeles Rams.

(For more on how to watch every NFL game of the season, check out our more comprehensive NFL streaming guide.)

This week, "Monday Night Football" action kicks off at 8:15 p.m. EDT when the Denver Broncos face off against the Seattle Seahawks. Take a look at our rundown of how to watch "Monday Night Football" this season, including tonight's game. And be sure to stay tuned until the end for our recommendations on streaming devices.

(For the complete 2022 NFL season schedule, check out this guide put together by our sister site, CBS Sports.)

How to watch 'Monday Night Football'

"MNF" games are set to be broadcast on ESPN now through 2033, so if you want to watch "Monday Night Football," there's just no getting around it; you'll need access to ESPN. Every game of the season (and preseason) will air on ESPN, except for tonight's game.

How to watch ESPN

ESPN is included in most cable packages and in plenty of deluxe streaming subscriptions with a live TV component, including DirectTV Stream, Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV. If you have a cable package but aren't sure if it includes ESPN, you can try signing in with your TV provider here.

NFL Plus

Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post/Getty Images

If you want to watch NFL games, including "Monday Night Football," exclusively on your mobile device or tablet, NFL+ has you covered. Starting at $5 per month or $30 annually, an NFL+ subscription gives you mobile or tablet access to live local and primetime regular season and postseason games, live game audio for every game and more. You'll also get live out-of-market preseason games across a broader range of devices.

NFL+, $5 and up per month

DirecTV Stream

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

DirecTV Stream isn't cheap, but it offers all the networks you'll need for the 2022 NFL season, including ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes. DirecTV Stream's least-expensive tier, called "Entertainment," offers CBS, NBC, Fox and ESPN for $70 a month. But get this: Subscribers to the "Choice" tier and above get all that, plus regional sports networks and no-extra-cost access to 2022 NFL Sunday Ticket Max, a plan that streams every live out-of-market Sunday game (and usually runs $395).

Right now, DirectTV Stream is offering $20 off your first two months of any package, meaning you'll only have to pay $50 for your first two months of the "Entertainment" tier, or $70 for the "Choice" tier.

DirecTV Stream ("Choice" tier), $70 per month for first two months (new users only)

FuboTV

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

FuboTV, starting at $70 per month

Hulu + Live TV: Save $60

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

A $70 monthly subscription to Hulu+ Live TV offers access to all the platforms airing and streaming 2022 NFL games, including ESPN an ABC -- except for "Thursday Night Football," which you'll need Amazon Prime Video for.

Right now, in celebration of the 2022 NFL season, Hulu is offering $20 off per month for your first three months of Hulu + Live TV -- that's $60 in savings. New subscribers and those who canceled their Hulu subscription over one month ago are eligible for this Hulu + Live TV promo, which runs from September 6 through October 10, 2022.

Hulu+ Live TV, $50 (reduced from $70) per month for your first three months

YouTube TV

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

YouTube TV offers streaming coverage and pricing similar to Hulu+ Live TV's, with the added bonus of a cable TV-esque channel grid. A basic subscription costs $65 a month. It's currently being offered (to new users only) for $55 a month for the first three months.

YouTube TV, $55 per month for first three months (new users only)

Sling TV

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Sling TV is a live-TV streamer. For the NFL season, Sling's "Orange & Blue" tier will get you almost all of the networks you need to watch every game -- including ABC and ESPN -- and at a relative bargain of $50 a month. Note: The "Orange & Blue" tier will not get you CBS games, or Amazon Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football."

Still interested? Sling offers new users half off their first month of any package, including the "Orange & Blue" tier.

Sling TV ("Orange & Blue" tier), $50 per month

ESPN Plus

Sam Greenwood / Getty Images

ESPN+ will simulcast some of ESPN's "MNF" games, but it includes access to very few live NFL games. During the 2022 NFL season, ESPN+ will exclusively broadcast one single game: Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on October 30. (The game will take place at Wembley Stadium in London at 9:30 a.m. ET.)

This means, if you truly want to the ability to stream every single game of the season, you'll need access to ESPN+ -- at least for the month of October. The $7 per month streaming service does not currently offer a free trial.

ESPN+, $7 monthly

Another way you can gain access to ESPN+ is through the Disney+ bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu's most basic ad-supported plan and ESPN+ for $14 a month. If you're wondering what else you can watch with the Disney+ bundle, check out our guide on what to watch on Disney+ and what to watch on Hulu this month.

Disney+ bundle, $14 monthly

Best streaming devices for watching the 2022 NFL season

Roku devices, Amazon Fire Sticks and more ways to stream the 2022 NFL season, plus tons of great shows and movies.

Roku Express 4K+: $30

Among the streaming hardware giants, the Roku Express 4K+ boasts the most options and apps, including NFL-friendly streaming services such as Hulu, YouTubeTV and FuboTV. It's Apple AirPlay-compatible as well, enabling you to connect your iPhone or iPad to the TV. (You can learn more about Roku here.)

Roku Express 4K+, $30 (reduced from $40)

Apple TV 4K: $120

Apple devotees, or anyone with an Apple One subscription bundle, should consider watching NFL live streams on an Apple TV 4K. The device is equipped with Dolby Vision, a new-and-improved Siri-enabled remote and SharePlay, which enables you to enjoy the game with pals. After the games wrap, you can take advantage of Apple Arcade gaming or stream a movie from your favorite streaming service.

Apple TV 4K, $120 (reduced from $179)

Fire TV Stick 4K: $50

Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is a streaming device that will appeal to anyone with an Alexa-enabled home. Say goodbye to poring through channel menus. You can switch back and forth between games with the device's voice remote ("Alexa, turn on the AFC Championship..."). It offers 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ in addition to Dolby Atmos audio, plus access to thousands of channels, some of which are free.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $30 (reduced from $50)

U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna

U Must Have via Amazon

If you want to catch NFL games without paying for a cable or streaming subscription, an indoor HD digital TV antenna is the way to go. For just $29, it'll deliver any live-aired, free-TV NFL games in your area, plus all the other over-the-air content available in your area. Just connect the antenna to your set, and watch. It's the 20th-century TV-viewing experience with 21st-century technology.

U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna, $29 (reduced from $45)

Great TVs for watching NFL football

Looking for a new TV to watch the game on? Check out the options below, or read our guide to best TVs for watching NFL football in 2022.

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K smart TV 2022

Samsung

The latest edition of "The Frame" uses a matte, anti-reflection display. The one-inch-thick screen can stream all your favorite TV shows and movies in 4K resolution, and can seamlessly transition to Art Mode to display your favorite paintings and photographs.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,000

75" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED TV 2022, $3,000

65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV: $3,000

Samsung

A premium Samsung TV can cost a lot, especially when it's something like Samsung QN900A Neo TV, which boasts 8K resolution, AI upscaling and a Quantum LED panel. Factor in a massive, 65-inch screen and you're looking at a $5,000 TV. Luckily, Samsung has a great deal that knocks a hefty $2,000 off the price, bringing it down to $3,000.

65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV, $3,000 (reduced from $5,000)

75" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV, $4,000 (reduced from $7,000)

Related content from CBS Essentials

