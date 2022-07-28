The best TV shows returning for fall 2022: 'Yellowstone,' 'Survivor,' 'The Handmaid's Tale' and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Scott Everett White/ABC

September is here and so is the fall 2022 network TV lineup. As summer winds down and the temperature begins to drop, it's time to start counting down to new seasons of popular shows such as "Abbott Elementary," "Survivor" and "Grey's Anatomy." Plus, plenty of new content is coming to ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX. Keep reading to find out more about the best TV shows returning this fall.

The top products in this article:

Best luxury TV: 65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,700 (reduced from $2,000)

Best streaming stick deal: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $40 (reduced from $50)

The best way to stream new network TV shows this fall

Right now, Hulu is offering $20 off per month for your first three months of Hulu + Live TV -- that's $60 in savings. With Hulu's Live TV tier, you can stream all your favorite network shows the night they premiere, plus catch every in network NFL game airing on CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

New subscribers and those who canceled their Hulu subscription at least one month ago are eligible for this Hulu + Live TV promo, which runs from September 6 through October 10, 2022.

Need even more recommendations for your watchlist? Be sure to check out our guides on everything new coming to Paramount+, new shows on Disney+ and all the best movies to stream this week. Plus a breakdown of the best reality TV shows streaming right now, Hulu originals worth watching and the best the best summer movies to watch before the season ends.

Keep reading to check out the best network shows returning this fall, plus all the streaming premieres to look forward to this year.

The best network TV shows returning this fall

New seasons of "Abbott Elementary," "The Masked Singer," "NCIS" and more hit TV shows are slated to premiere this fall. Here are the key dates to know.

'Abbott Elementary' (September 21)

Temma Hankin/ABC

This critically acclaimed mockumentary series follows the teachers and administrators of a public school in Philadelphia. With a lot of heart (and very little help from the school district), the public servants of Abbott Elementary work hard to give their students a great education. The show's highly anticipated second season premieres September 21, 2022 on ABC and will stream the following day on Hulu.

"Abbott Elementary" Season 1, now streaming on Hulu

'Ghosts' (September 29)

CBS

A couple inherits a dream home, only to discover that it is riddled with eclectic, outspoken ghosts. Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar star in this American adaptation of the BBC hit series of the same name. It returns to CBS and Paramount+ September 29, 2022. Catch up on the first season now on Paramount+.

"Ghosts" Season 1, now streaming on Paramount+

Essentials, CBS and Paramount+ are all subsidiaries of Paramount.

'NCIS' (September 19)

Michael Yarish/CBS

"NCIS" will hit a major milestone this fall with the premiere of its 20th season. This police procedural drama follows the tangled lives of special agents working on the Major Case Response Team in Washington D.C. The top broadcast series on TV returns to CBS and Paramount+ on September 19.

"NCIS" Seasons 1-19, now streaming on Paramount+

New seasons of "NCIS" spinoffs "NCIS: Hawai'i" and "NCIS: LA" are also coming this fall.

"NCIS: Hawai'i," now streaming on Paramount+

"NCIS: LA," now streaming on Paramount+

'Chicago Fire' (September 21)

Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

This drama series follows the firefighters and paramedics of Firehouse 51 in the Chicago Fire Department. Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo, Eamonn Walker and more familiar faces are slated to return for Season 11 of "Chicago Fire," which premieres on NBC on September 21. You can stream past seasons of "Chicago Fire" on Peacock.

"Chicago Fire" Seasons 1-10, now streaming on Peacock

"Chicago Fire" sister series "Chicago Med" and "Chicago P.D." will also kick off new seasons on September 21.

"Chicago Med" Seasons 1-7, now streaming on Peacock

"Chicago P.D." Seasons 1-9, now streaming on Peacock

'The Great North' (September 25)

Fox

A single dad works overtime trying to keep his four quirky kids close in their small town of Lone Moose, Alaska. Featuring the voices of Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Will Forte and more, this heartwarming cartoon series returns to Fox for its third season on September 25, 2022, and will be available to stream on Hulu the following day. In the meantime, you can catch up on the first two seasons now streaming on Hulu.

"The Great North" Season 1 and 2, now streaming on Hulu

'Grey's Anatomy' (October 6)

Liliane Lathan/ABC

Everyone's favorite medical drama returns for its 19th season on ABC on October 6, 2022. Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr. are slated to return for the new season of "Grey's Anatomy." You can stream all 18 seasons of "Grey's Anatomy" now on Netflix.

"Grey's Anatomy" Season 1-18, now streaming on Netflix

'Yellowstone' (November 13)



Paramount

"Yellowstone" follows the Dutton family, owners of the largest cattle ranch in the U.S., as they handle near-constant conflict on the borders of their land. Starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and more, the first four seasons of this western drama are available to stream on Peacock, with a fifth season slated to premiere on Paramount November 13, 2022.

"Yellowstone" Seasons 1-4, now streaming on Peacock

Yellowstone also got a prequel last year, in the form of "1883," a limited series charting the origins of the Dutton family and how they came to own their land. "1883" is available to stream now on Paramount+.

"1883," now streaming on Paramount+

The best reality TV returning this fall

"Survivor," "Bachelor in Paradise," "The Amazing Race" and more great reality TV competitions return this fall.

'Survivor' (September 21)

Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

"Survivor," now a 63-time Emmy-nominated series, returns for Season 43 on September 21. Castaways will once again compete in physical and mental challenges for food and advantages, all in an effort to be the "Sole Survivor" and capture the $1 million grand prize. New twists are all but guaranteed.

You can stream all 42 seasons of "Survivor" on Paramount+.

"Survivor" Seasons 1-42 now streaming on Paramount+

'The Masked Singer' (September 21)

Fox

"The Masked Singer," hosted by Nick Cannon and judged by Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, is a singing competition that pits costumed celebrities against each other. Try to guess the singers' identities before the judges do when Season 8 of "The Masked Singer" premieres September 21 on Fox, and the following day on Hulu.

"The Masked Singer" Seasons 1-7, now streaming on Hulu

'The Amazing Race' (September 21)

CBS

In "The Amazing Race," 11 teams of two race across the globe and compete in themed mental and physical challenges for a $1 million prize. Season 34 of this Emmy award-winning series will premiere on CBS and Paramount+ on September 21. Season 33 of "The Amazing Race" is now streaming on Paramount+.

"The Amazing Race," Season 33 now streaming on Paramount+

'Hell's Kitchen' (September 29)

Fox

In the long-running "Hell's Kitchen," 18 aspiring chefs brave Gordon Ramsay's explosive criticism while competing to become head chef at a restaurant of Ramsay's choosing. A new season of "Hell's Kitchen" premieres September 29 on Fox.

In the meantime, you can stream past seasons of "Hell's Kitchen" on Peacock or Hulu, or catch free episodes airing 24/7 on Pluto TV's "Hell's Kitchen" channel.

Essentials and Pluto TV are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

"Hell's Kitchen" Seasons 1-18, now streaming on Peacock

"Hell's Kitchen" Seasons 10-20, now streaming on Hulu

Watch "Hell's Kitchen" free with ads on Pluto TV

'Bachelor in Paradise' (September 27)

ABC

This tropical-flavored spin-off of "The Bachelor" brings together former competitors at a paradise-like resort in Mexico. This show brings all the romance, drama, and cinematic montages usually associated with the "Bachelor" brand, with an added twist: Every contestant has the power to decide who stays and who goes. The newest season of "Bachelor in Paradise" will premiere September 27 on ABC, and stream the following day on Hulu.

"Bachelor in Paradise," streaming September 28 on Hulu

Best streaming premieres this fall

While straight-to-streaming series generally don't adhere to a traditional fall premiere schedule, there are some great new and returning shows coming to Hulu, Prime Video and more this fall.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' (now streaming)

Amazon Studios

More than 20 years after the first chapter of Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy premiered, fans are finally getting a prequel series. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" will explore the legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle Earth's history, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings." This long-awaited fantasy series from Amazon Studios will premiere on Prime Video on September 2.

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," now streaming on Prime Video

'House of the Dragon'

Ollie Upton / HBO

This long-awaited "Game of Thrones" spin-off series takes place 200 years before the events of the original series, and follows House Targaryen's bloody reign. Paddy Considine, Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke star in this "Game of Thrones" prequel, now streaming on HBO Max.

"House of the Dragon," now streaming on HBO Max

'The Handmaid's Tale' (September 14)

George Kraychyk/Hulu

In Gilead, a theocracy consisting of much of the former United States, patriarchy rules and women are barred from owning property, making their own decisions or even reading. Elisabeth Moss stars as one of the few fertile women left in a totalitarian society obsessed with producing children in this adaptation of the best-selling novel by Margaret Atwood.

The first four seasons of this critically acclaimed series are currently available to stream on Hulu. Season 5 of "The Handmaid's Tale" will premiere September 14, exclusively on Hulu.

"The Handmaid's Tale" Seasons 1-4, now streaming on Hulu

'The Kardashians' (Season 2, September 22)

Hulu

Reality TV's favorite family is back for Season 2 of their streaming-exclusive show. With Kris, Kim, Kourtney and Khloé at the executive-producing helm, "The Kardashians" provides an intimate look into the Kardashian-Jenner clan's lives.

The new season will cover Kourtney and Travis' wedding, Kim's Variety interview controversy, new additions to the family and much more. "The Kardashians" second season premieres September 22.

"The Kardashians" Season 2, streaming September 22

Shows rumored to return this year

Although the following series have yet to get an official release date, you'll likely see new seasons in late 2022 or early 2023.

'Ted Lasso'

Apple TV+

"Ted Lasso" follows a kindhearted American football coach, played by Jason Sudeikis, as he manages and wins over a professional soccer team in England. The third season of this beloved comedy was confirmed back in October 2020, but fans are still waiting for an official release date. It's safe to say you can expect "Ted Lasso" Season 3 to premiere in late 2022 or early 2023.



"Ted Lasso," now streaming on Apple TV+

'The Wheel of Time'

Jan Thijs/Amazon Content Services LLC and Sony Pictures Television Inc.

"The Wheel of Time" follows Moiraine, a woman with magical powers embarking on a quest to discover who will become the Dragon, a figure who will either save or destroy humanity. Starring Golden Globe-winning actress Rosamund Pike, the first season of this fantastical sci-fi series is out now on Prime Video. While Season 2 of "The Wheel of Time" doesn't have an official release date just yet, fans expect that the second season to arrive later in the fall of 2022.

"The Wheel of Time," now streaming on Prime Video

'The Mandalorian'

Lucasfilm

"The Mandalorian" stars Pedro Pascal as a bounty hunter traveling with an adorable companion named Grogu (Baby Yoda). While the beloved "Mando" has made appearances in "The Book of Boba Fett," his story will officially continue in Season 3 of "The Mandalorian," slated to arrive in early 2023.

"The Mandalorian" seasons 1 and 2, now streaming on Disney+

The best TVs and TV deals right now

If you find yourself forgoing the movie theater in favor of streaming the best new movies and TV shows at home, it might be time to upgrade your TV setup. Keep reading to check out the best 4K TVs and TV accessories, as well as the best deals on TVs.

Samsung's 'The Frame' QLED 4K smart TV 2022

Samsung

The latest edition of "The Frame" uses a matte, anti-reflection display. The 1-inch-thick screen can stream all your favorite TV shows and movies in 4K resolution, and seamlessly transition to Art Mode to display your favorite paintings and photographs.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,000

55" LG OLED GX gallery design 4K smart TV 2020

LG via Amazon

Prefer your painting-inspired TV to be an LG? The LG OLED GX can hang on your wall just like a painting -- hence, why it's known as a gallery-design TV. This LG OLED TV takes wall mounting to the next level: LG promises there'll be "no gap" between your ultra-thin screen and the wall.

Amazon has the 55-inch 2020 model of the LG OLED GX marked down 8% right now. The LG OLED GX boasts 4K resolution, built-in Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as built-in streaming apps for Netflix and more.

55" LG OLED GX 55" gallery design 4K smart TV (2020): $1,197 (reduced from $1,297)

Looking for an even bigger deal on an even newer TV? Right now, you can get at least $500 off the 2021 LG G1 gallery 4K smart TV direct from LG. The TV comes in three screen sizes: 55 inches, 65 inches and 75 inches. The biggest discount is for the 77-inch TV: It's marked down $1000, down to $3,000.

77" LG G1 Class with gallery design 4K Smart OLED TV, $3,000 (reduced from $4,000)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon

Amazon's in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. This 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote, and supports Dolby Atmos Audio.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $40 (reduced from $50)

2022 Chromecast with Google TV



Amazon

For Google loyalists, the new 2022 Chromecast with Google TV can, ahem, streamline your streaming experience. Get personal recommendations based on your subscriptions, viewing history and purchase history.

2022 Chromecast with Google TV, $50

Related content from Essentials: