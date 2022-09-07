Watch CBS News
What's new on Disney Plus this month: 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' 'Hocus Pocus 2' and more

By Danica Creahan

Essentials

Hocus Pocus 2
Disney Enterprises

September 8, AKA Disney+ Day, isn't the only thing Disney fans have to look forward to this month -- but it is cause for excitement. The streaming giant is expected to announce some headline-grabbing new titles on the occasion, plus the date marks the arrival of "Thor: Love and Thunder," a new episode of "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" and more new shows and movies. 

Keep reading to learn more about what's coming to Disney+ this month. 

The top products in this article:

$2,000 at Samsung

How much does Disney+ cost? 

A Disney+ subscription starts at $8 per month, but you can also bundle the Disney streaming service with Hulu and ESPN+ starting at $14 per month.

Still not so sure what you should start streaming next? Be sure to check out our guide to everything new coming to Amazon Prime VideoParamount+all the best Hulu originals and the best shows and movies to stream this weekend.

And if you're looking for more family-friendly recommendations, our family streaming guide is full of fun options. Here's what's new on Disney+ this month: 

'Thor: Love and Thunder' (September 8)

"Thor: Love and Thunder"
Marvel Studios

Celebrate Disney+ Day with Thor this year. When Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) begins, well, butchering gods, Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) team up to stop him. "Thor: Love and Thunder" hits Disney+ on September 8. 

"Thor: Love and Thunder," streaming September 8 

'Andor' (September 21)

'Andor' (September 21)
Lucasfilm

Set five years before the events of "Rogue One," the newest "Star Wars" series stars Diego Luna reprising his role as rebel spy Cassian Andor. The details of "Andor" are still shrouded in mystery following the delay of the series premiere, but with three episodes dropping on September 21, fans will likely get some answers. 

"Andor," streaming September 21

'Hocus Pocus 2' (September 30)

'Hocus Pocus 2'
Disney Enterprises

29 years after they were defeated by Max, Dani, Allison and Binx, three wicked witches are returning to Salem. The Sanderson sisters are resurrected and ready for revenge in this haunting sequel to the 1993 cult classic starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. "Hocus Pocus 2" premieres September 30, exclusively on Disney+.

"Hocus Pocus 2," streaming September 21

'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' (new episodes streaming weekly) 

'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' (August 17)
Marvel Studios

Jennifer Walters is a super attorney, and a 6-foot-7-inch super-powered hulk. Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo star in this new Marvel comedy series, which has new episodes streaming weekly on Disney+. 

"She-Hulk: Attorney At Law," now streaming

Here's everything coming to Disney+ in September: 

September 1
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episode 3 *Disney+ Original

September 2
Al Davis VS. The NFL
Dickie V
Elway to Marino
Nature Boy
Run Ricky Run
Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia (Premiere) *Disney+ Original
Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?
The Band That Wouldn't Die
The Two Bills
Year of the Scab

September 7
Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin (S1)
Europe from Above (S3 & S4)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 307 "Camp Prom" *Disney+ Original
Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong (S1)
Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)

September 8 - Disney+ Day
Cars on the Road: All Episodes Streaming (Premiere) *Disney+ Original
Dancing with the Stars: The Pros' Most Memorable Dances (Special Premiere) *Disney+ Original
Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory: Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming *Disney+ Original
Frozen (Sing-Along)
Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)
Growing Up: All Episodes Streaming (Premiere) *Disney+ Original
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder (Premiere) *Disney+ Original
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)
Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return (Premiere) *Disney+ Original
Pinocchio (Premiere) *Disney+ Original
Remembering (Premiere) *Disney+ Original
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episode 4 *Disney+ Original
Thor: Love and Thunder
Tierra Incognita: All Episodes Streaming (Premiere) *Disney+ Original
Welcome to the Club: A New Short From The Simpsons (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

September 9
United Sharks of America

September 14
First Alaskans (S1)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 308 "Let It Go" *Disney+ Original
In the Womb: Animal Babies (S1)
Short Circuit: Episode 206 "Reflect" *Disney+ Original

September 15
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episode 5 *Disney+ Original

September 16
Coco (Sing-Along)
Mija (Premiere) *Disney+ Original
The Art of Racing in the Rain

September 19
Dancing with the Stars: Season 31 Premiere (Live) *Disney+ Original

September 21
Andor: 3-Episode Premiere - Episodes 1-3 *Disney+ Original
Firebuds (S1, 12 episodes)
Super/Natural: All Episodes Streaming (Premiere) *Disney+ Original
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 8 episodes)

September 22
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episode 6 *Disney+ Original

September 23
Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home
Spies in Disguise
The Call of the Wild

September 26
Dancing with the Stars: Episode 2 (Live) *Disney+ Original

September 28
Andor: Episode 4 *Disney+ Original
Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S2)
Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season 2 Premiere - Episode 201 "Ice Breaker" *Disney+ Original

September 29
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episode 7 *Disney+ Original

September 30
Hocus Pocus 2 (Premiere) *Disney+ Original
Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Special)
Under Wraps 2

First published on September 7, 2022 / 9:00 AM

