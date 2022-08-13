2022 NFL streaming guide: How to stream every football game of the season (and preseason)

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason is in full swing, and you know what that means: The 2022 NFL regular season isn't far behind! Keep reading to check out how to stream all the NFL football action from now all the way to Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023.

The 2022 NFL regular season is scheduled to run 18 weeks, and include 272 games in total. The season officially kicks off on September 8, 2022, with a game pitting Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills against the defending Super Bowl champs, the Los Angeles Rams. For the complete 2022 NFL season schedule, check out this guide put together by our sister site CBS Sports.

But first: Take a look at our rundown of all the streaming services that'll be delivering live NFL football this season. We're talking streamers like Amazon Prime Video, FuboTV, Paramount+, Hulu+ Live TV and NFL+. (And be sure to stay tuned until the end for our recommendations on streaming devices!)

Here's where to watch 2022 NFL season online

There are a number of streaming services that offer NFL games this season, including Amazon Prime Video, NFL+, Paramount+, FuboTV and more. Here's what you need to know about watching NFL games in 2022.

NFL Plus

Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post/Getty Images

If you want to watch NFL games exclusively on your mobile device or tablet, NFL+ has you covered. Starting at $5 per month or $30 annually, an NFL+ subscription gives you mobile or tablet access to live local and primetime regular season and postseason games, live game audio for every game and more. You'll also get live out-of-market preseason games across a broader range of devices.

NFL+, $5 and up per month

'Thursday Night Football' on Amazon Prime Video

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

This season, after a few years of being available simultaneously on up to three platforms, "Thursday Night Football" will stream its live games exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Play-by-play legend Al Michaels, late of "Sunday Night Football," and Kirk Herbstreit, best known as an analyst for ESPN's "College GameDay," will have the calls. The "TNF" schedule kicks off September 15, 2022, with the Los Angeles Chargers taking on Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs.

Not a Prime member? Amazon offers new subscribers a 30-day free trial, so you can watch live NFL action, along with all the other TV shows and moves offered by Prime Video.

Thursday Night Football, streaming September 15 on Prime Video

'Sunday Night Football' on NBC and Peacock



Nick Cammett / Getty Images

"Sunday Night Football" will air weekly on NBC, and simultaneously stream live on Peacock. (You can also stream NBC via a live-TV streaming app, à la DirecTV Stream, natch.)

The "SNF" schedule kicks off with the Bills-Rams season-opener on September 8, 2022, which is, technically, a Thursday (and not a Sunday) night.

An important streaming heads-up: While Peacock offers plenty of great ad-supported shows and movies for free, if you want access to Peacock's premium content, including "Sunday Night Football," you need a subscription. There are two Peacock subscription options. For $5 per month, you can get ad-supported access to premium content, or go ad-free for $10 per month.

"Sunday Night Football," streaming September 8 on Peacock

Paramount+

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

A Paramount+ subscription includes live access to "NFL on CBS." That's CBS' slate of live, AFC Sunday games. The streamer also offers NFL fans the weekly studio show, "Inside the NFL."

Paramount+ has two subscriber tiers available -- the $5 per month "Essential Plan," a budget-minded tier with ads, and the $10 per month "Premium Plan," which costs more but is ad-free. Paramount+ also offers a one-week free-trial period, so if you were thinking of trying the platform, you can catch a Sunday of football on CBS risk-free.

Paramount + subscription, $5 and up per month

FuboTV

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more.

Fox, so you know, offers Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox"; while ESPN is the home of "Monday Night Football." ABC airs some "MNF" games, too.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

FuboTV, starting at $70 per month

Sling TV

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Sling TV is a live-TV streamer. For the NFL season, Sling's "Orange & Blue" tier will get you almost all of the networks you need to watch every game -- and at a relative bargain of $50 a month. Note: The "Orange & Blue" tier will not get you CBS games, or Amazon Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football."

Still interested? Sling offers new users half off their first month of any package, including the "Orange & Blue" tier.

Sling TV ("Orange & Blue" tier), $50 per month

DirecTV Stream

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

DirecTV Stream isn't cheap, but it streams all the networks you'll need for the 2022 NFL season. DirecTV Stream's least-expensive tier, called "Entertainment," offers CBS, NBC, Fox and ESPN for $70 a month. But get this: Subscribers to the "Choice" tier and above get CBS, NBC, Fox and ESPN, plus your regional sports networks and no-extra-cost access to 2022 NFL Sunday Ticket Max, a plan that streams every live out-of-market Sunday game (and usually runs $395).

Right now, DirectTV Stream is offering $20 off your first two months of any package.

DirecTV Stream ("Choice" tier), $70 per month for first two months (new users only)

Hulu+ Live TV

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

A $70 monthly subscription to Hulu+ Live TV offers access to all the platforms airing and streaming 2022 NFL games -- except Amazon Prime, which must be purchased separately, natch.

Hulu+ Live TV, $70 and up per month

YouTube TV

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

YouTube TV offers streaming coverage and pricing similar to Hulu+ Live TV's, with the added bonus of a cable TV-esque channel grid. A basic subscription costs $65 a month. It's currently being offered (to new users only) for $55 a month for the first three months.

YouTube TV, $55 per month for first three months (new users only)

Best streaming devices for watching the 2022 NFL season



Roku devices, Amazon Fire Sticks and more ways to stream the 2022 NFL season, plus tons of great shows and movies.

Roku Express 4K+

Among the streaming hardware giants, the Roku Express 4K+ boasts the most options and apps, including NFL-friendly streaming services such as Hulu, YouTubeTV and FuboTV. It's Apple AirPlay compatible as well, enabling you to connect your iPhone or iPad to the TV. (You can learn more about Roku here.)

Roku Express 4K+, $40

Apple TV 4K: $120

Apple devotees, or anyone with an Apple One subscription bundle, should consider watching NFL live streams on an Apple TV 4K. The device is equipped with Dolby Vision, a new-and-improved Siri-enabled remote and SharePlay, which enables you to enjoy the game with a group of pals. After the games wrap, you can take advantage of Apple Arcade gaming or stream a movie from your favorite streaming service.

Apple TV 4K, $120 (reduced from $179)

Fire TV Stick 4K: $50

Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is a streaming device that will appeal to anyone with an Alexa-enabled home. Say goodbye to pouring through channel menus. You can switch back and forth between games with the device's voice remote ("Alexa, turn on the AFC Championship..."). It offers 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ in addition to Dolby Atmos audio, plus access to thousands of channels, some of which are free.

Use promo code UP4KFTV at checkout to apply an extra $25 discount.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 after coupon code (reduced from $50)

U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna

U Must Have via Amazon

If you want to catch NFL games without paying for a cable or streaming subscription, an indoor HD digital TV antenna is the way to go. For just $29, it'll deliver any live-aired, free-TV NFL games in your area, plus all the other over-the-air content available in your area. Just connect the antenna to your set, and watch. It's the 20th century TV-viewing experience with 21st century technology.

U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna, $29 (reduced from $45)

TV deals ahead of the 2022 NFL season

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K smart TV 2022

Samsung

The latest edition of "The Frame" uses a matte, anti-reflection display. The one-inch-thick screen can stream all your favorite TV shows and movies in 4K resolution, and can seamlessly transition to Art Mode to display your favorite paintings and photographs.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,000

75" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED TV 2022, $3,000

65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV: $3,000

Samsung

A premium Samsung TV can cost a lot, especially when it's something like Samsung QN900A Neo TV, which boasts 8K resolution, AI upscaling and a Quantum LED panel. Factor in a massive, 65-inch screen and you're looking at a $5,000 TV. Luckily, Samsung has a great deal that knocks a hefty $2,000 off the price, bringing it down to $3,000.

65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV, $3,000 (reduced from $5,000)

75" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV, $4,000 (reduced from $7,000)

