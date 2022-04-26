10 Hulu originals worth watching

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Brett Roedel/Hulu

From the Kardashians' new reality show to the cannibalistic horror-comedy film "Fresh," Hulu is filled with sensational original content. With great new movies on the way like the lesbian teen rom-com "Crush," plus new seasons of popular series "Only Murders in the Building" and "The Handmaid's Tale" later on this year, there's so much content worthy of a Hulu subscription.

The top products in this article:

Hulu Subscription, $7 per month

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,000

Roku Streaming Stick+, $44

Hulu's most basic, ad-supported plan costs $7 monthly, while its ad-free counterpart costs $13 monthly. The price of Hulu + Live TV, which also includes access to Disney+ and ESPN+, starts at $70 a month, but for an extra $6, you can get the Hulu + Live TV ad-free plan. If you're a new user, you can also try any tier of the platform free for 30 days.

Here are 10 of our favorite Hulu originals.

Crush

Courtesy of Hulu

"Girl Meets World" actress Rowan Blanchard stars in this coming-of-age lesbian rom-com. A high-school senior and aspiring artist, Paige harbors major feelings for the star of her track team. Paige is also trying to get into her dream college. When she's forced to join track herself, Paige takes it as an opportunity to cozy up to her crush -- until she's partnered for practice with AJ, her crush's charming younger sister (played by "Moana" star Auli'i Cravalho). Then Paige starts to question who, and what, she should be pursuing. Isabella Ferreira, Tyler Alvarez and Teala Dunn also star in this teen romance, streaming April 29 on Hulu.

"Crush," streaming April 29 on Hulu

The Kardashians

Courtesy of Hulu

"Keeping Up With The Kardashians" launched the Kardashian-Jenner clan to superstardom back in 2007, and now, reality TV's favorite family is stepping into the world of streaming with new series. With Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian all serving as executive producers, "The Kardashians" provides an intimate and vulnerable look at the Kardashian-Jenner clan's lives.

The first season of the family's new show will cover a wide range of headline fodder, including Kourtney and Travis Barker's highly publicized relationship, Kylie Jenner's second pregnancy and Kim's rollercoaster of a romantic life, from dramatic divorce to new coupledom with "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson.

"The Kardashians," now streaming

The Handmaid's Tale

George Kraychyk/Hulu

Elisabeth Moss stars as one of the few fertile women left in a totalitarian society obsessed with producing children in this adaptation of the best-selling novel by Margaret Atwood. Offred lives in Gilead, a theonomic state where patriarchy rules and women are barred from owning property, making their own decisions or even reading. The remaining fertile women, handmaids, are forced to bear the children for the men who rule Gilead and their wealthy, and often cruel, wives. Moss stars alongside Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel and Ann Dowd in this critically acclaimed series. The first four seasons of "The Handmaid's Tale" are currently available to stream on Hulu.

"The Handmaid's Tale," now streaming

Fresh

Searchlight Pictures

"Fresh" stars "Normal People" actress Daisy Edgar-Jones and "Pam & Tommy" co-star Sebastian Stan. Noa is just a relatable girl dealing with a relatable issue -- she's tired of the dating game and especially sick of all the apps. So when the refreshingly charming Steve approaches her at a grocery store, the pair heads down what appears to be a rom-com road. But Steve has an unappetizing secret that might change everything.

"Fresh," now streaming

The Dropout

Michael Desmond/Hulu

Hulu's limited series, "The Dropout," tells the true story of how the world's youngest self-made female billionaire lost everything. The series was directly inspired by a hit ABC News podcast, which investigated Elizabeth Holmes and her now-defunct company, Theranos. Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews star in this high-stakes tale, alongside Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Michel Gill, LisaGay Hamilton, William H. Macy, Elizabeth Marvel, Laurie Metcalf, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Sam Waterston, Michaela Watkins and more.

"The Dropout," now streaming

Only Murders in the Building

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman, "Only Murders in the Building" centers on three residents of the Arconia, an exclusive NYC apartment complex. After a murder there, the neighbors start a true-crime investigative podcast. Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short star alongside pop singer and former Disney actress Selena Gomez in this quirky murder-mystery series. The second season of "Only Murders in the Building" premieres this summer, meaning there's still time to catch up on season one before the spoilers start.

"Only Murders in the Building," now streaming

Pam & Tommy

Erin Simkin/Hulu

Lily James and Sebastian Stan star in "the greatest love story ever sold" -- aka the Hulu original series, "Pam & Tommy." The miniseries recounts the real-life rollercoaster that "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee lived after their sex tape was leaked. "Pam & Tommy" boasts a star-studded cast sporting vintage makeovers, including Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Andrew Dice Clay and Taylor Schilling. All eight episodes of "Pam & Tommy" are out now on Hulu.

"Pam & Tommy," now streaming

The Great

Gareth Gatrell/Hulu

This satirical dramedy chronicles Catherine the Great, the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia's history, as she rises to power. Starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, "The Great" begins with the sovereign Peter welcoming his idealistic bride to Russia. When Catherine realizes the two of them are not a match, she resolves to kill her husband and rule the country herself. Huzzah! What could possibly go wrong? The first two seasons of "The Great" are now streaming on Hulu.

"The Great," now streaming

Life & Beth

Scott McDermott/Hulu

"Life & Beth" is written, directed, executive-produced and headlined by comedian Amy Schumer as the impressive-on-paper but inauthentic Beth. Beth is successful in her career, in love and in her life, or so it seems. But when a sudden incident forces Beth to reflect on her past, she starts to question everything about her life. Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, Violet Young and Yamaneika Saunders also star in Schumer's Hulu original series.

"Life & Beth," now streaming

Palm Springs

Hulu

When Sarah abandons maid-of-honor duties to hook up with Nyles, she gets a lot more time with him than she bargained for. Mid-make-out, she's shot with an arrow by a strange man, and ends up trapped in a time loop. Forced to relive the same dreary wedding day over and over, the two grapple with who they are, and what they're willing to do to escape their fate. Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti and J.K. Simmons star in this sci-fi-centered, Sundance-nominated rom-com.

"Palm Springs," now streaming

The best TV deals:

If you find yourself forgoing the movie theater in favor of streaming the best new movies at home, it might be time to upgrade your TV set up for the best viewing experience possible. Keep reading to check out the best deals on TVs, antennas, TV stands and more.

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K smart TV 2022

Samsung

The latest edition of "The Frame" uses a matte, anti-reflection display. The one-inch-thick screen can stream all your favorite TV shows and movies in 4K resolution, and can seamlessly transition to Art Mode to display your favorite paintings and photographs.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,000

75" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED TV 2022, $3,000

65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED TV: $3,000

Samsung

A premium Samsung TV can cost a lot, especially when it's something like Samsung QN900A Neo TV, which boasts 8K resolution, AI upscaling and a Quantum LED panel. Factor in a massive, 65-inch screen and you're looking at a $5,000 TV. Luckily, Samsung has a great deal that knocks a hefty $2,000 off the price, bringing it down to $3,000.

65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED TV, $3,000 (reduced from $5,000)

75" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED TV, $4,000 (reduced from $7,000)

Best Samsung TV deal right now: 58" Samsung class 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR: $528

Samsung via Walmart

This 58-inch LED smart 4K TV from Samsung features a processor that can upscale your favorite HD shows and streams.

Samsung 58" class 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR, $478 (regularly $600)

Roku Streaming Stick+

Roku via Amazon

The Roku Streaming Stick+ has a long-range wireless receiver and allows Bluetooth streaming. It also includes all the features of the Roku Express 4K+ in a smaller, easier-to-conceal device. Instead of connecting to a television via wires, it connects directly to an HDMI port. Note that the Roku Streaming Stick+ still needs to be connected to a power source -- either via a TV USB input or a wall outlet.

"It doesn't have the same bells and whistles that my Roku Ultras have...but then again, I also paid nearly twice as much for those," reviewer K. Krueger says. "This Stick+ is much cheaper and provides basically the same user interface and playback performance."

Roku Streaming Stick+, $44

