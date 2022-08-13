Family streaming guide: The best PG shows and movies including 'Secret Headquarters,' 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Owen Wilson as Jack, Walker Scobell as Charlie and Momona Tamada as Maya in "Secret Headquarters" from Paramount Pictures. Hopper Stone/Paramount Pictures

With so many new shows and movies available to stream, sometimes the simple act of deciding what to watch with your family can be quite the challenge. If your family has been doing more bickering than watching on family movie nights this month, then this guide is for you.

CBS Essentials and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

The top products in this article:

"Secret Headquarters," now streaming on Paramount+

Best streaming stick deal: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 after coupon code (reduced from $50)

Best-selling Samsung TV deal right now: 65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $2,000

Put down that remote, stop endlessly scrolling through Disney+, Netflix, or Hulu and check out our top picks of family-friendly content.

From the newest superhero film "Secret Headquarters" to the new season of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," there are tons of great movies and shows out there for the family to enjoy together. Keep reading to check out all the best new family-friendly titles you can watch now.

Need even more streaming recommendations? Be sure to check out our guides on everything new coming to Paramount+, new shows on Apple TV+ and all the best movies to stream this week. And if you're looking to try a new streaming subscription, we've rounded up all the best platforms to help you decide which streaming service is right for you.

'Secret Headquarters' (PG)

Hopper Stone/Paramount Pictures

After discovering a high-tech secret headquarters for a superhero, Charlie (played by "The Adam Project" actor Walker Scobell) starts to question what his withdrawn dad (played by Owen Wilson) does for work. This action-packed superhero movie also stars Jesse Williams, Keith L. Williams, Momona Tamada, Abby James Witherspoon and Michael Peña.

"Secret Headquarters," now streaming on Paramount+

'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' (TV-PG)

Anne Marie Fox/Disney+

What time is it? Summertime! Season 3 of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" is sending the Wildcats to Camp Shallow Lake to enjoy the great outdoors, the taste of freedom and the musical "Frozen."

"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" Season 3 stars Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Julia Lester and more. Guest stars include Corbin Bleu, JoJo Siwa, Jason Earles and Olivia Rodrigo.

"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," now streaming on Disney+

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' (TV-PG)

Lucasfilm

Ewan McGregor reprises his role as Obi-Wan and Hayden Christensen returns as Anakin-turned-Vader in the newest "Star Wars" prequel series, "Obi-Wan Kenobi." The show picks up 10 years after Obi-Wan's apprentice turned to the dark side and became Darth Vader. Still grappling with the fallout from his friend's betrayal, the Jedi Master is living in exile on Tatooine while keeping a distant but watchful eye on young Luke Skywalker.

New episodes of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" are streaming weekly on Disney+. The "Star Wars" miniseries is rated TV-PG, or 9+ by Disney.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi," now streaming on Disney+

'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' (PG)

Paramount Pictures and Sega of America

"Sonic the Hedgehog 2" opened in movie theaters in April 2022 -- and went straight to the top of the box office. A follow-up to 2020's original "Sonic the Hedgehog," the sequel has grossed some $368 million worldwide and counting, per stats from The Numbers. Jim Carrey reprises his role as Sonic villain Dr. Robotnik. James Marsden returns as Sonic's pal Tom. Idris Elba joins the franchise as the voice of Sonic foe Knuckles.

"Sonic The Hedgehog 2" is rated PG, and is now available to stream on Paramount+.

"Sonic the Hedgehog 2," now streaming on Paramount+

'Stranger Things' (Season 4, TV-14)

Netflix

After three long years, "Stranger Things" is finally back. The long-awaited fourth season of this beloved sci-fi series picks up six months after the Battle of Starcourt. With the gang all separated and struggling through their first year of high school, a new supernatural threat is headed to Hawkins, putting everyone's lives (and their spring break plans) in jeopardy.

The fourth season of "Stranger Things" is rated TV-14, just like seasons prior. Looking to watch more stuff like "Stranger Things?" Check out our guide to everything that inspired "Stranger Things" Season 4.

"Stranger Things" Season 4, now streaming on Netflix

'Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers' (PG)

Disney Enterprises

In this reboot, Rescue Rangers Chip and Dale return in present-day Los Angeles, where humans and toons live together (think "Who Framed Roger Rabbit"). This Easter egg-filled comedy is grittier and more mature than the Disney Afternoon original, but still a safe watch for the whole family. Comedians Andy Samberg and John Mulaney star in this wacky film, now streaming on Disney+.

"Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers," now streaming on Disney+

'Sneakerella' (TV-G)

Disney/Brendan Adam-Zwelling

"Sneakerella" swaps out glass slippers for sneakers in this modern, gender-swapped retelling of the classic fairy tale. The film follows El, an aspiring sneaker designer working as a stock boy at his late mother's old shoe store who lives with two mean stepbrothers and his overwhelmed stepfather. When El meets daughter of a legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon, Kira King, he gets a shot at making his wildest dreams come true.

Starring Lexi Underwood and Chosen Jacobs, "Sneakerella" is out now, and rated TV-G.

"Sneakerella," now streaming

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' (TV-PG)

Marni Grossman/Paramount+

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" finds actor Anson Mount reprising his "Discovery" role as Captain Pike. In the new series, Pike retreats to his ranch back on Earth after having caught a glimpse of the grim future that fans know awaits him in "The Original Series." But when the Starfleet standout learns that one of his former crew members desperately needs him, Pike jumps back into the action."Discovery" stars Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck return alongside Mount in this new "Star Trek" series, rated TV-PG.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," now streaming on Paramount+

'Polar Bear' (PG)

Jeff Wilson

In celebration of Earth Day, this Disneynature documentary follows a mother polar bear and her two cubs as they navigate the exciting and dangerous world of the Arctic.

The directing team behind Disneynature's "Penguins," and two-time Academy Award nominee Catherine Keener bring "Polar Bear," rated PG, to life on Disney+.

"Polar Bear," now streaming on Disney+

'Better Nate Than Ever' (PG)

20th Century Studios

Disney's newest musical comedy, "Better Nate Than Ever," follows 13-year-old wannabe Broadway star Nate Foster. When his parents are out of town, Nate and his best friend Libby sneak out and head to NYC to help Nate chase his dreams of stardom.

Starring Aria Brooks, Joshua Bassett, Michelle Federer, Rueby Wood and Lisa Kudrow, "Better Nate Than Ever" is rated PG.

"Better Nate Than Ever," now streaming on Disney+

'The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder' (TV-Y7)

Based on the beloved 1998 Nickelodeon cartoon, this Paramount+ original series blends animation and live action in a fresh take on two favorite fairy godparents. When Timmy Turner's cousin Viv moves to Dimmsdale, the now grown-up Timmy gives her his two favorite fairies to help her adjust. Daran Norris and Susanne Blakeslee return as Cosmo and Wanda, alongside Audrey Grace Marshall, Imogen Cohen, Laura Bell Bundy, Ryan-James Hatanaka and Tyler Wladis in an all-new take on this classic kids comedy series.

"The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder" is rated TV-Y7. All 13 episodes of the show are now available to stream on Paramount+.

"The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder," now streaming on Paramount+

'Cheaper By The Dozen' (PG)

Merrick Morton/20th Century Studios

The classic family comedy is getting a 2022 makeover. Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union are stepping into the iconic roles of Mr. and Mrs. Baker alongside a cast that includes Erika Christensen, Timon Kyle Durrett, Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers and more. Together, this blended family of 12 is ready to take on the world.

"Cheaper By The Dozen" is rated PG and is now streaming on Disney+.

"Cheaper By The Dozen," now streaming on Disney+

'Turning Red' (PG)

© 2022 Disney/Pixar

Pixar's newest straight-to-streaming film follows Mei Lee, a typical 13-year-old girl. She's going through all the usual struggles of becoming a teenager, plus one, weird thing: When she gets too emotional, Mei Lee turns into a giant red panda. "Turning Red" stars Rosalie Chiang and Sandra Oh, and features three new original songs written by Grammy-winning duo Billie Eilish and Finneas (who also voices a boy-band member in the film).

This family-oriented animated movie is rated PG and is streaming now on Disney+.

"Turning Red," now streaming on Disney+

'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' (TV-Y7)



The Proud family is returning, louder and prouder than ever. Penny Proud is now 14 and still dealing with her humorously overbearing father, plus a new, "woke" neighbor and a few social media influencers she can't seem to shake. Luckily her friends, Dijonay, LaCienega, Zoey and Michael are all still there for her, in their own way. The reboot will see the return of Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker and JoMarie Payton. Some new faces are also coming to Smithville, including Keke Palmer, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto and more familiar voices joining the show in recurring roles. Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr., Tiffany Haddish, Brenda Song and Eva Longoria are all slated to make guest appearances on the animated series.

"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" is rated TV-Y7.

"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder," now streaming on Disney+

'Free Guy' (PG-13)

20th Century Studios

Guy is just a normal-- well, guy -- living inside a violent open-world video game, but he doesn't know that part. Yet. When Guy becomes self-aware and acquires a pair of glasses that let him see the truth, he must become an unlikely hero. Ryan Reynolds stars in this action-packed movie.

"Free Guy" is rated PG-13 and is now available on Disney+ and HBO Max.

"Free Guy," now streaming on Disney+

"Free Guy," now streaming on HBO Max

'Supernatural Academy' (TV-14)

Peacock

This young-adult animated series is an adaptation of the popular Jaymin Eve book series. The show closely mirrors the plot of the books, following twin sisters, one raised in the human world and one in the supernatural. The polar-opposite pair must learn to work together as a team when the human twin is brought into the supernatural world against her will.

"Supernatural Academy" is rated TV-14 and all 16 episodes are available to stream now on Peacock.

"Supernatural Academy," now streaming on Peacock

'Star Trek: Prodigy' (TV-Y7)

"Star Trek: Prodigy" follows young aliens who, upon discovering an abandoned Starfleet vessel, head out to explore the universe and search for adventure. Paramount+ has already re-upped the U.S.S. Protostar's alien crew for more adventures later in 2022, but in the meantime, the entire first season of "Star Trek: Prodigy," rated TV-Y7, is available to stream now.

"Star Trek: Prodigy," now streaming on Paramount+

'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania' (PG)

Sony Pictures Animation

The "Hotel Transylvania" franchise bids farewell with a bang. The fourth and final film follows everyone's favorite ferocious monsters as they're transformed into human versions of themselves (with a few monstrous exceptions) by Van Helsing's "Monsterification Ray." In their new and unfamiliar bodies, the now-powerless Drac and an overzealous and monster-fied Johnny team to find a cure before it's too late. Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon and more fan-favorite cast members return in the final installation of the franchise.

"Hotel Transylvania: Transformania" is rated PG and is now available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.

"Hotel Transylvania: Transformania," now streaming on Prime Video

'Big Nate' (TV-Y7)



Based on the children's books and comic strip by Lincoln Peirce, "Big Nate" is about a sixth grader trying to prove himself. Together, Nate and his friends take on middle school and all the challenges that come with it. His favorite way to handle his struggles? Expressing himself through cartoons. Ben Giroux, Dove Cameron, Rob Delaney and more star in this animated series.

"Big Nate" is rated TV-Y7 and is out now on Paramount+.

"Big Nate," now streaming on Paramount+

What to watch family movies on

If you prefer to forego the movie theater in favor of streaming the best new movies at home, it might be time to upgrade your home theater. Keep reading to check out the best deals on smart TVs, streaming sticks, TV stands and more.

Samsung's 'The Frame' QLED 4K smart TV 2022

Samsung

The latest edition of "The Frame" uses a matte, anti-reflection display. The one-inch-thick screen can stream all your favorite TV shows and movies in 4K resolution, and can seamlessly transition to Art Mode to display your favorite paintings and photographs.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,000

75" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED TV 2022, $2,800 (reduced from $3,000)

55" LG OLED GX gallery design 4K smart TV 2020

LG via Amazon

Prefer your painting-inspired TV to be an LG? The LG OLED GX can hang on your wall just like a painting -- hence, why it's known as a gallery-design TV. This LG OLED TV takes wall mounting to the next level: LG promises there'll be "no gap" between your ultra-thin screen and the wall.

Amazon has the 55-inch 2020 model of the LG OLED GX marked down 7% right now. The LG OLED GX boasts 4K resolution, built-in Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as built-in streaming apps for Netflix and more.

55" LG OLED GX 55" gallery design 4K smart TV (2020): $1,397 (reduced from $1,499)

Looking for an even bigger deal on an even newer TV? Right now, you can get at least $500 off the 2021 LG G1 gallery 4K smart TV direct from LG. The TV comes in three screen sizes: 55 inches, 65 inches and 75 inches. The biggest discount is for the 77-inch TV: It's marked down $700, down to $3,300.

77" LG G1 Class with gallery design 4K Smart OLED TV, $3,300 (reduced from $4,000)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon

Amazon's in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. This 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote, and supports Dolby Atmos Audio. Right now, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $25 when you use promo code UP4KFTV at checkout.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 after coupon code (reduced from $50)

Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon

Sure, the Fire TV Stick Lite is the Amazon streaming stick with the least frills, but it's also Amazon's most affordable streaming stick. With the Fire Stick Lite, you can stream TV shows and movies in full HD, and enjoy some Alexa-enabled voice controls. If you're looking for the cheapest way to stream on an older TV, the Fire TV Stick Lite is a great option.

Fire TV Stick Lite, $30

2022 Chromecast with Google TV

Amazon

For Google loyalists, the new 2022 Chromecast with Google TV can, ahem, streamline your streaming experience. Get personal recommendations based on your subscriptions, viewing history and purchase history.

2022 Chromecast with Google TV, $50

Full motion TV wall mount

Amazon

Mount your new TV with ease with this tilted, 4.8-star-rated wall mount. It's designed to handle televisions ranging in size from 47 to 84 inches.

Full motion TV wall mount (for 47" - 84" TVs), $53 after coupon (reduced from $55)

Charmma TV cabinet



Walmart

This affordable TV cabinet from Walmart, reminiscent of a popular Ikea find, has three sliding drawers for storage. This white TV stand measures 47.2 inches long by 13.4 inches wide and offers a clean, modern look.

(For more options, check out our favorite TV stands you can buy online.)

Charmma TV cabinet, $120

Related content from CBS Essentials: