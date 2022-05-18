10 shows worth a Showtime subscription

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Colin Bentley/SHOWTIME

In the age of streaming, Showtime has remained a TV giant, giving us bingeworthy shows such as "Yellowjackets," "Billions" and more. Right now, you can also bundle Showtime and Paramount+ together to build your new streaming library and save money. Keep reading to check out all our favorite Showtime shows.

Showtime, Paramount+ and Essentials are all subsidiaries of Paramount.

The top products in this article:

Bundle Paramount+ and Showtime: $10 and up monthly

"Yellowjackets," now streaming on Showtime

Best TV deal right now: 65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV (2022 model), $2,000

New subscribers can bundle Paramount+ with Showtime and enjoy a month of both services for free, with bundle subscription costs starting for as little as $10 monthly or $100 annually after the trial period.

This way, you can easily go from watching new episodes of "I Love That For You" to checking out the second season of "iCarly," and save big in the process. (FYI, current Paramount+ subscribers can take advantage of this deal too, with subscription costs starting at $12 monthly).

From classic shows such as "Twin Peaks" and "Dexter," to their respective mini-reboots, there are plenty of Showtime series to catch up on. For more streaming recommendations, check out our guides to everything new on Apple TV+ this month, everything new on Paramount+ and more.

By the way, the first episode of every single show on this list is available to stream free, no Showtime subscription needed. Happy binge-watching.

'Yellowjackets'

Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

This coming-of-age, psychological thriller chronicles the horror -- and aftermath -- of a plane crash that strands a high-school girls' soccer team in the wilderness. The show toggles between the brutal past and present day, 25 years later.

"Yellowjackets," now streaming

'The First Lady'

Jackson Lee Davis/Showtime

Viola Davis stars as Michelle Obama in this Showtime series, which reframes American history through the eyes of its first ladies. The show explores the personal lives of three: Betty Ford, Eleanor Roosevelt and Michelle Obama.

Following these women from the time before they arrived at the White House through their service as first ladies, the show celebrates the impressive women behind such a significant title, and how they shaped the role for the future generations. Michelle Pfeiffer, Gillian Anderson, Kiefer Sutherland, Aaron Eckhart and O. T. Fagbenle also star in "The First Lady," now streaming on Showtime.

"The First Lady," now streaming

'I Love That For You'

Nicole Wilder/SHOWTIME

Comedy giants Vanessa Bayer and Molly Shannon star in this hilarious series, which follows a childhood leukemia survivor as she pursues her dream of becoming a host on a home-shopping channel. The catch? To keep her job, she has to lie about her cancer prognosis. Inspired by true events, new episodes of "I Love That For You" are airing (and subsequently streaming) weekly on Showtime.

"I Love That For You," now streaming

'Dexter'

Showtime

"Dexter" follows the titular blood-splatter expert by day, serial killer by night (Golden Globe winner Michael C. Hall) as he hunts down other murderers, vigilante-style. This Emmy-award winning series ran for eight seasons, all of which are available to stream on Showtime.

"Dexter," now streaming

'Dexter: New Blood'

Seacia Pavao/SHOWTIME

A decade after the events of the series finale, Dexter Morgan is living a life of peace under a new identity in upstate New York. But when locals start to go missing, Dexter worries that his squeaky-clean new life will get... messy. All 10 episodes of this limited-series continuation of "Dexter" are now available to stream on Showtime.

"Dexter: New Blood," now streaming

'Twin Peaks'

ABC

David Lynch and Mark Frost's "Twin Peaks" is a murder mystery that coined the now-famous question: Who killed Laura Palmer? The first two seasons of "Twin Peaks" originally aired on ABC from 1990 to 1991. Today, you can find the episodes on Showtime and Paramount+.

"Twin Peaks" Seasons 1-2, now streaming on Paramount+

'Twin Peaks: The Return'

Showtime

Twenty-six years after "Twin Peaks" ended, fans finally got a Season 3. Also known as "Twin Peaks: The Return," the show picks up decades after the shocking events of the original series. The Twin Peaks Sheriff's Department reopens the investigation into Laura Palmer's death. "Twin Peaks: The Return" consists of 18 episodes, and is available to stream on Showtime.

"Twin Peaks: The Return," now streaming on Showtime

'Billions'

Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME

One of the longest-running series in Showtime history, "Billions" follows Chuck Roades (Emmy award-winning Paul Giamatti), a high-profile U.S. attorney who's never lost an insider trading case. When evidence turns up against an esteemed hedge-fund manager (Damien Lewis) who employs Chuck's wife, his black-and-white world begins to go gray.

"Billions," now streaming

'The Tudors'

Jonathan Hession/Showtime

Before "Bridgerton," "The Tudors" dominated the lust-filled period-drama genre. The show follows Henry VIII (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) as he makes his way through the six marriages responsible for the historic rhyme: Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. "The Tudors" ran for four royally great seasons, all of which are now available to stream on Showtime.

"The Tudors," now streaming

'The Affair'

Showtime

Dominic West and Ruth Wilson star in this intimate exploration of an extramarital relationship and the toll it takes on two marriages in Montauk, New York. Each episode of "The Affair" is told from two perspectives, often jumping between points of view or points in the plot's timeline. All five seasons of "The Affair" are available to stream on Showtime.

"The Affair," now streaming

The best TV deals right now

Looking to upgrade your home-viewing experience, so you can watch all the best Showtime shows in style? Keep reading to check out the best deals on 4K TVs, plus recommendations on a streaming stick and even a TV cabinet.

Samsung's 'The Frame' QLED 4K smart TV 2022

Samsung

The latest edition of "The Frame" uses a matte, anti-reflection display. The 1-inch-thick screen can stream all your favorite TV shows and movies in 4K resolution, and then seamlessly transition to Art Mode to display paintings and photographs.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,000

75" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED TV 2022, $3,000

65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED TV: $3,000

Samsung

A premium Samsung TV can cost a lot, especially when it's something like Samsung QN900A Neo TV. The set boasts 8K resolution, AI upscaling, a Quantum LED panel -- and a massive, 65-inch screen. It's no wonder it lists for $5,000. Luckily, Samsung has a great deal right now that knocks a hefty $2,000 off the price, bringing it down to $3,000.

65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED TV, $3,000 (reduced from $5,000)

75" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED TV, $4,000 (reduced from $7,000)

Best Samsung TV deal right now: 58" Samsung class 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR: $478

Samsung via Walmart

This 58-inch LED smart 4K TV from Samsung can upscale your favorite HD shows and streams.

Samsung 58" class 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR, $478 (regularly $600)

Roku Express: $25

Roku via Amazon

The Roku Express is an affordable option for people with older TVs, or for those who don't like the operating system on a current TV. It keeps things simple with HD picture quality, a standard remote and HDMI cable, plus standard wireless connectivity. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as Apple AirPlay and HomeKit.

"I finally decided to buy one to help keep my TV relevant," a verified customer of the Roku Express wrote on the Amazon site. "Most of the apps from my 2011 model TV don't work anymore and it was limited in functionality. I wish I bought one of these years ago."

Roku Express, $25 (reduced from $30)

Related content from Essentials: