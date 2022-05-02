Samsung's 2022 'The Frame' TV is $200 off right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Samsung "The Frame" 2022 model is on sale for the first time ever. The new-and-improved 2022 model of the top-rated Samsung QLED smart 4K TV that doubles as customizable wall art features a brand new matte display. You can snag one right now at Samsung for $200 off.

The 2022 "The Frame" has the same gorgeous quantum dot picture as last year's model, but with a new matte display that includes anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint properties. Like the 2021 model, the updated 2022 model intelligently upscales TV and movies to 4K.

When you're not streaming, select artwork to display, from Picasso to Basquiat, or upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to "The Frame" from your phone or a USB flash drive.

"The Frame" QLED smart TV 2022 model is on sale right now on the Samsung website for $200 in the sizes 55", 65" and 75".

The latest edition of "The Frame" utilizes a matte, anti-reflection display. The one-inch-thick screen can stream all your favorite TV shows and movies and can seamlessly transition to Art Mode to display your favorite paintings and photographs.

You can still shop "The Frame" 2021 model. It's on sale right now at Samsung, though note that many sizes have already sold out.

That said, if you're looking to get the best deal on last year's "The Frame" model, you should head on over to Amazon. The retailer still has all sizes available, and at a good discount.

Save big on this Samsung TV, which can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)

43" Samsung "The Frame" 4K TV, $847 (regularly $947)

50" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $948 (regularly $1,198)

55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,398

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,598 (regularly $1,798)

75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $2,198 (regularly $2,698)

Samsung has another smart TV option that can display art and photos, similar to "The Frame." Samsung's "The Sero" is a 4K smart TV that rotates so you can watch videos from your phone or display posters and art in full screen.

"The Sero" is $700 off right now at Samsung. This Samsung TV lets you rotate your screen just like you rotate your phone for mobile content and apps. Stream TV and movies from a horizontal position or turn the TV vertically to mirror your phone and play mobile content and apps. Or let your phone take over your entire screen. "The Sero" displays an optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps, and social media full-screen without those pesky black bars that typically appear when you pair your phone with your TV.

43" Samsung "The Sero" QLED 4K smart TV, $1,300 (regularly $2,000)

