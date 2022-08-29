"Thursday Night Football," "The Rings of Power" and more: What's new on Amazon Prime Video in September 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fall has always been the hottest season for big TV debuts, and the 2022 fall network TV lineup isn't the only thing viewers can look forward to this season. Prime Video is kicking off September right with the long-awaited premiere of Amazon's $465 million fantasy series, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." Plus, the streamer is now the official home for "Thursday Night Football." Keep reading to check out our picks for the best shows and movies coming to Prime Video in September.

Still not so sure what you should start streaming next? Be sure to check out our guide to everything new coming to Apple TV+, what's new on Paramount+, all the best Hulu originals and the best shows and movies to stream this weekend. And if you're looking for more family-friendly recommendations, our family streaming guide is full of fun options. Here's what's new on Prime Video this month, plus more great Amazon titles you might have missed:

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' (September 2)

More than 20 years after the first chapter of Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy premiered, fans are getting a prequel. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" explores the legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle Earth's history, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings." This long-awaited fantasy series premieres September 2.

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," streaming September 2 on Prime Video

'Thursday Night Football' (September 15)

The 2022 NFL season ushers in a new era of "Thursday Night Football." Amazon is the first nationally exclusive streaming partner for the NFL, with "Thursday Night Football" presenting live games solely on the platform in the US.

Play-by-play legend Al Michaels, late of "Sunday Night Football," and Kirk Herbstreit, best known as an analyst for ESPN's "College GameDay," will have the calls. Famous former tight end Tony Gonzalez will join the team as an NFL analyst for pregame, halftime and postgame shows.

"Thursday Night Football" kicks off September 15, 2022, with the Los Angeles Chargers taking on Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs. Check out our 2022 NFL streaming guide for more info about this year's NFL season.

Thursday Night Football, streaming September 15 on Prime Video

'A League of Their Own' (new episodes streaming weekly)

At long last, Amazon Prime Video's series adaptation of the cult classic 1992 film, "A League of Their Own" has arrived. And according to critics, it doesn't play around.

"A League of Their Own" follows World War II-era athletes playing for the Rockford Peaches in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The series stars Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams and D'Arcy Carden. New episodes are now streaming weekly on Prime Video.

"A League of Their Own," now streaming on Prime Video

Everything new on Amazon Prime Video this month:

Other great shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video

From the gritty superhero series "The Boys" to newer shows from Amazon Studios such as "The Summer I Turned Pretty," there are plenty of worthwhile titles to stream on Prime Video.

'Making the Cut'

Ready to find out who will be America's next best fashion designer? Season 3 of Amazon Prime Video's "Making the Cut" is currently strutting down the streaming runway. Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn host alongside judges Nicole Richie, Jeremy Scott and a rotating roster of guest judges as 12 designers face off to prove their design skills.

"Making the Cut" Season 3, streaming now on Prime Video

Fans of the fashion design series can also shop the looks created by their favorite competitors at the "Making the Cut" Amazon Fashion storefront.

Shop the "Making the Cut" collection on Amazon

'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

Dana Hawley/Amazon Studios

Isabel "Belly" Conklin's family spends every summer at the beach home of her mother's lifelong friend, Susannah. But this summer is different. At 16, Belly isn't a kid anymore. And Susannah's handsome teenage sons, Conrad and Jeremiah, have definitely noticed.

From the author of "To All The Boys I've Loved Before," this much-buzzed-about coming-of-age romance (which has already been renewed for a Season 2) shows all signs of becoming a cultural touchstone for 2022.

"The Summer I Turned Pretty," now streaming on Prime Video

'The Boys'

In a world where superheroes are treated as gods and behave as villains, a group of vigilantes (the Boys) are on a quest to expose the powerful figures' dirty secrets. Season 3 of Prime Video's "The Boys" sees the return of Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid and Erin Moriarty.

"The Boys," now streaming on Prime Video

'Paper Girls'

Four '80s-era paper girls accidentally find themselves in 2019 and get caught in the crossfire between two other warring groups of time-travelers. To find their way home, the girls need help from the only people they can trust: their future selves. Ali Wong stars in this thrilling new sci-fi series, based on the best-selling graphic novel "Paper Girls."

"Paper Girls," now streaming

'Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls'

The "Juice" singer scouts new backup dancers for her world tour in a new reality show, "Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls." Ten contenders are moving into the Big Grrrls House, where they'll work together across eight episodes to see who has what it takes to share the stage with the pop icon.

"Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls," now streaming

'Upload'

In a future where people have hacked death by creating a digital heaven they can "upload" into when their time comes, a freshly-dead computer programmer enters a luxe virtual afterlife after a mysterious accident. "Upload" stars Robbie Amell, Andy Allo and Allegra Edwards and comes from the mind of "Parks and Recreation" co-creator Greg Daniels.

"Upload," now streaming

