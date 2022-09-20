How to watch 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31: streaming tonight on Disney+

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

ABC/Andrew Eccles

"Dancing with the Stars" is back for Season 31 with a star-studded cast and a new streaming-exclusive home. The ABC series, which pits celebrities against each other in a heated dance competition, is now available only on Disney+. Here's what you need to know to watch all the dancing action this season.

Top products in this article:

Last chance for this Disney+ subscription deal: $1.99 for your first month (reduced from $7.99)

Luxury TV: 65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,000

Some big names are set to hit the dance floor for Season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars." TikTok personality Charli D'Amelio and her mother, Heidi D'Amelio are both competing in the 2022 cycle alongside actress Selma Blair, comedian and "Let's Make a Deal" host Wayne Brady, and "Sex and the City" actor Jason Lewis.

Season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars" will be hosted by "America's Next Top Model" star Tyra Banks and "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" actor Alfonso Ribeiro. This season's judges will be Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Keep reading to find out how to watch the "Dancing with the Stars" premiere tonight, streaming exclusively on Disney+.

ABC/Sebastian Kim

When will the new season of 'Dancing with the Stars' premiere?

Season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars" will premiere live exclusively on Disney+ at 8 p.m. EDT on Sept. 19.

Where to watch 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31

The hit ABC show has a new permanent home over on Disney+. Viewers can still catch new episodes every week, just like when the series aired on ABC, only now it'll be streaming in the same place as Disney+ favorites including "Obi-Wan Kenobi," "Thor: Love and Thunder" and the new "Hocus Pocus."

Last day to save big on Disney Plus

It's the last day for new subscribers to take advantage of this Disney+ deal: new subscribers can get their first month of Disney+ for just $1.99. So if you're debating signing up to check out the new season of "Dancing with the Stars" or any of Disney's new releases, now is the time.

Hurry: This 75% off deal ends after Sept. 19.

Disney+ subscription: $1.99 for your first month (reduced from $7.99)

ABC/Ben Hider

Who is hosting 'Dancing with the Stars' 2022?

Alfonso Ribeiro and Tyra Banks will co-host Season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars." Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will return as judges.

Who will be on 'Dancing with the Stars' in 2022?

This year's celebrity cast of "Dancing with the Stars" includes Joseph Baena, Selma Blair, Wayne Brady, Sam Champion, Charli D'Amelio, Heidi D'Amelio, Jessie James Decker, Trevor Donovan, Daniel Durant, Teresa Giudice, Vinny Guadagnino, Cheryl Ladd, Jason Lewis, Shangela, Jordin Sparks and Gabby Windey.

More great shows and movies to stream

Still searching for the right show or movie to stream this weekend? Be sure to check out our guides on everything new coming to Prime Video, Paramount+, Disney+ and more this month. Or learn more about the best Hulu Originals you can stream right now, and find some family-friendly TV show and movie suggestions.

The best TVs and TV deals right now

If you find yourself forgoing the movie theater in favor of streaming the best new movies and TV shows at home, it might be time to upgrade your TV setup. Keep reading to check out the best 4K TVs and TV accessories.

Samsung's 'The Frame' QLED 4K smart TV 2022: $2,000

Samsung

The latest edition of "The Frame" uses a matte, anti-reflection display. The 1-inch-thick screen can stream all your favorite TV shows and movies in 4K resolution, and seamlessly transition to Art Mode to display your favorite paintings and photographs.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,000

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $50

Amazon

Amazon's in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. This 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote, and supports Dolby Atmos Audio.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $50

2022 Chromecast with Google TV



Amazon

For Google loyalists, the 2022 Chromecast with Google TV can, ahem, streamline your streaming experience. Get personal recommendations based on your subscriptions, viewing history and purchase history.

2022 Chromecast with Google TV, $48

Related content from Essentials: