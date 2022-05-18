CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Paramount+

"RuPaul's Drag Race" recently crowned Willow Pill the queen of season 14 in a spectacular finale. While that season of "Drag Race" has come to a close, fans won't be left without their queens for too long. Season seven of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" makes its grand entrance May 20. Keep reading to find out how to follow all the fabulous action.

The top products in this article:

"RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" streaming May 20 on Paramount+

"RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" seasons 1-6, now streaming

Stream past seasons of "RuPaul's Drag Race" on Paramount+

Best 4K TV right now: 65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV (2022 model), $2,000

In "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars," fan-favorite queens from past seasons come back for the chance to be inducted into RuPaul's Drag Race Hall of Fame. This upcoming season will feature the franchise's first all-winners cast, with past victors making a valiant return to fight for the title of "Queen of All Queens" and a doubled-up cash prize of $200,000. The stakes have never been higher.

The contestants for season seven of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" include Jaida Essence Hall, Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change, Raja, Shea Couleé, Trinity The Tuck, The Vivienne and Yvie Oddly. Notable guest judges include Cameron Diaz, Naomi Campbell, Ronan Farrow and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

If you're excited to see this all-star cast of queens duke it out, keep reading to find out everything you need to know about how to watch "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" season seven.

Richard Phibbs/Paramount+

When does "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" premiere?

The first two episodes of season seven of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" premiere Friday, May 20.

Where to watch "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars"

All seasons of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars," including season seven, stream exclusively on Paramount+.

"RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" season 7, streaming May 20

"RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" seasons 1-6, now streaming

Paramount+ has two subscriber tiers -- the $5-per-month "Essential Plan" -- a budget-minded tier with ads -- and the $10-per-month "Premium Plan," which is ad-free. Paramount+ also offers a one-week, free-trial period. This means you can check out "RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars" and other new Paramount+ titles risk-free.

The best TVs and TV deals right now

Looking to upgrade your viewing experience at home, so you can watch the latest streaming shows, movies and more in style? Keep reading to check out the best deals on 4K TVs -- and a recommendation for a TV wall mount.

Samsung's 'The Frame' QLED 4K smart TV 2022

Samsung

The latest edition of "The Frame" features a matte, anti-reflection display. The 1-inch-thick screen can stream all your favorite TV shows and movies in 4K resolution, and seamlessly transition to Art Mode to display paintings and photographs.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV (2022 model), $2,000

Last year's model (2021), meanwhile, is on sale at Amazon.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV (2021 model), $1,598 (reduced from $1,798)

58" Samsung 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR: $478

Samsung via Walmart

This 58-inch LED smart 4K TV from Samsung features a processor that can upscale your favorite HD shows and streams.

Samsung 58" 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR, $478 (regularly $600)

Full-motion TV wall mount: $55

Amazon

Mount your new TV with ease with this tilted, 4.8-star-rated wall mount. It's designed to handle televisions ranging in size from 47 to 84 inches.

Full motion TV wall mount (for 47" - 84" TVs), $55

Related content from Essentials: