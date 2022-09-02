Everything coming to Paramount Plus in September 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+

A mountain of worthwhile content is coming to Paramount+ this September, from Paramount+ original series to classic movies and TV shows. The final season of "The Good Fight" starring Christine Baranski premieres this month alongside a new season of "Ink Master." And that's not all.

Plus, there's a brand new way to bundle and save on Paramount+, so if you haven't subscribed yet, now is your chance to score a deal. Keep reading to check out everything landing on the streaming platform in September 2022.

CBS Essentials and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

Top products in this article:

Paramount+ subscription: $5 and up per month

Paramount+ and Walmart+ bundle: $12.95 per month or $98 per year

Best luxury TV deal: 65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,700 (reduced from $2,000)

Paramount Plus and Walmart Plus bundle



Starting this month, a subscription to the Paramount+ Essential plan is included with all Walmart+ subscriptions. The ad-supported Paramount+ Essential plan features tens of thousands of movies and TV episodes, including NFL on CBS live and all the new titles coming to the platform listed below.

Walmart+ is priced at $12.95 per month or $98 per year, and includes quick and free shipping with no minimum purchase, discounts on gas, access to exclusive sales and more. You can learn more about the Walmart+ and Paramount+ bundle by tapping the button below.

How much does Paramount Plus cost on its own?

Paramount+ has two subscriber tiers available -- the $5 per month "Essential Plan," a budget-minded tier with ads, and the $10 per month "Premium Plan," which costs more but is ad-free.

Paramount+ also offers a one-week free-trial period, so if you were thinking of trying the platform, you can watch all these new September titles and more, risk-free.

Here are our top picks for what's new on Paramount Plus in September 2022

"The Good Fight" gang returns for their final season, plus more great shows and movies arriving this September.

'Ink Master' (September 6)

Paramount Network

Tattoo artists from across the country compete in technical and creative challenges for a $250,000 cash prize and an editorial feature in Inked Magazine. This season, competitors from years past return to the show to compete for the title of "Ink Master."

This unique reality competition series returns for Season 14 on September 7, now exclusively on Paramount+.

"Ink Master," now streaming on Paramount+

While you wait for a new season of "Ink Master" be sure to check out the two spinoffs, "Ink Master: Angels" and "Ink Master: Redemption."

"Ink Master: Angels," now streaming on Paramount+

"Ink Master: Redemption," now streaming on Paramount+

'The Good Fight'

Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+

The first scripted original series for CBS All Access -- now known as Paramount+ -- is coming to a close after six seasons. A spinoff and standalone sequel to "The Good Wife," the dramedy follows a prominent lawyer (played by Christine Baranski) struggling to piece her career back together in the wake of a financial scam that ruined her family's reputation. "The Good Fight" Season 6 premieres September 8.

"The Good Fight" Season 6, streaming September 8

'On the Come Up' (September 23)

Erika Doss/ Paramount+

"In this fairy tale, my father was once a king. Now I'm chasing his dream..."

Based on the best-selling YA novel by Angie Thomas -- author of "The Hate U Give" -- "On The Come Up" is a film about a gifted 16-year-old rapper attempting to honor her late father's hip hop legacy while facing controversy and possible eviction. Newcomer Jamila C. Gray stars in this Paramount original movie, which premieres September 23.

"On the Come Up," streaming September 23

Here's what else is coming to Paramount Plus this September:

Paramount+

September 1

10 Cloverfield Lane

A Family Thing

Abandon

American Gigolo

American Ninja

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Area 51

Bad Influence

Barnyard

Big Top Pee-Wee

Black Sunday

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2

Bull Durham

Collateral

Colma: The Musical

Congo

Eddie Murphy: Raw

El Norte

F/X

Failure to Launch

Gorky Park

Grease 2

Hard Eight

Heartburn

Hecho En Mexico

Intersection

Just Like Heaven

Lifeguard

Love Story

Moonlight and Valentino

Mother

My Beautiful Laundrette

Night Falls On Manhattan

Peggy Sue Got Married

Roxanne

Run the Race

Serendipity

Shanghai Noon

Shattered

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Star Trek

Staying Alive

Superstar

Support Your Local Sheriff!

Teen Wolf

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

The Blair Witch Project

The Craft

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

The Ghost and the Darkness

The Natural

The Out-of-Towners

The Package

The Poseidon Adventure

The Quiet Man

The War of the Worlds

The Young Victoria

Three Days of the Condor

True Grit

Uncommon Valor

Up In The Air

Van Wilder: Freshman Year

Wall Street

We're No Angels

Yours, Mine and Ours

Zodiac

September 3

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

September 7

Back at the Barnyard (Seasons 1 and 2)

Black Ink Crew (Season 8)

Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 6)

September 14

Abby Hatcher (Season 3 - 4)

Ghosted: Love Gone Missing (Season 2)

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant (Season 2)

September 15

Run & Gun

September 16

CBS Fall Preview Show

September 17

48 Hours (Season 35)

September 18

60 Minutes

September 19

Heatwave

Bob ❤ Abishola

NCIS (Season 20)

NCIS: Hawai'i (Season 2)

The Neighborhood (Season 5)

September 20

FBI (Season 5)

FBI: International (Season 2)

FBI: Most Wanted (Season 4)

September 21

Survivor (Season 43)

The Amazing Race (Season 34)

September 23

Nick News

September 28

Basketball Wives (Season 9)

Side Hustle (Season 1)

September 29

CSI: Vegas (Season 2)

Ghosts (Season 2)

So Help Me Todd (Season 1)

Young Sheldon (Season 6)

September 30

House of Gucci

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

Sports on Paramount+

September 1

UEFA Women's World Cup Qualifiers

September 3

Serie A - AC Milan vs. Inter Milan

College Football on CBS - Arizona @ San Diego State

September 4

2022 SBD World's Strongest Man Final presented by Rogue

2022 American Cornhold League Pro Shootout Championship

Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Cowboys for a Cause

BIG3 Monster Energy Celebrity Game

September 6

UEFA Women's World Cup Qualifiers

UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 1

September 7

UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 1

September 8

UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 1

UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 1

September 10

NWSL - Washington Spirit vs. San Diego Wave FC

College Football on CBS - Colorado @ Air Force

Start of Barclay's Women's Super League Season

September 11

Start of Barclay's Women's Super League Season

NFL ON CBS Week 1 Doubleheader (check local listings)

Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol - Boca Juniors vs. River Plate

September 13

UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 2

September 14

UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 2

September 15

UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 2

UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 2

September 17

Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Bull Riding Team Series

Beyond Limits: This is Football

SEC on CBS - Penn State @ Auburn

September 18

Serie A - AC Milan vs. Napoli

NFL ON CBS Week 2 Doubleheader (check local listings)

September 24

Sail GP

SEC on CBS

September 25

NFL ON CBS Week 3 (check local listings)

Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Thunder Days

More shows and movies to stream this week

Still searching for the right show or movie to stream this weekend? Be sure to check out our guides on everything new coming to Disney+, new shows on Apple TV+ and all the best movies to stream this week. Plus, we've got family-friendly TV show and movie suggestions, recommendations for the best Hulu originals and a round-up of summer movies to kick off the season with.

What else is on Paramount Plus

Along with everything listed above, check out these binge-worthy titles on Paramount+.

'Orphan: First Kill'

Steve Ackerman/Paramount Pictures

More than 10 years since the twisted horror film "Orphan" made its chilling debut, Esther returns in a highly anticipated prequel. Rossif Sutherland and Julia Stiles star alongside Isabelle Fuhrman in "Orphan: First Kill."

"Orphan: First Kill," now streaming

'Star Trek: Lower Decks'

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" follows the support crew working on the USS Cerritos -- one of Starfleet's least important ships. An all new season of this beloved animated "Star Trek" spin-off series is now streaming on Paramount+.

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" Season 3, now streaming

'Honor Society'

Michael Courtney/Nickelodeon/Paramount+

Honor is in her senior year of high school and focused solely on getting into Harvard. When her guidance counselor suggests another student might be getting recommended for admission over her, Honor enacts a plan to sabotage her competition. Angourie Rice stars opposite "Stranger Things" actor Gaten Matarazzo in this new comedy series, streaming July 29.

"Honor Society," now streaming

'Jerry & Marge Go Large'

Jake Giles Netter/Paramount+

Inspired by real events, "Jerry & Marge Go Large" tells the story of retired math whiz Jerry Selbee, who, with the help of his wife, uses a mathematical loophole in the lottery to win millions. Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening and Rainn Wilson star in this wacky new comedy, which premieres June 17.

"Jerry & Marge Go Large," now streaming

'The Offer'

Nicole Wilder/Paramount+

Miles Teller stars alongside Juno Temple, Colin Hanks and more in this dramatic new miniseries. "The Offer" follows legendary Hollywood producer Albert S. Ruddy as he adapts author Mario Puzo's novel, "The Godfather," for the screen. As "The Offer" tells it, Ruddy assembles a dream team, including director Francis Ford Coppola (who co-wrote the script with Puzo) and Hollywood star Marlon Brando, only to see his production challenged by behind-the-scenes tensions -- and a prominent mob boss.

"The Offer," now streaming

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'

Marni Grossman/Paramount+

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" finds actor Anson Mount reprising his "Discovery" role as Captain Pike. In the new series, Pike retreats to his ranch back on Earth after having caught a glimpse of the grim future that fans know awaits him in "The Original Series." But when the Starfleet standout learns that one of his former crew members desperately needs him, Pike jumps back into the action."Discovery" stars Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck return alongside Mount in this new "Star Trek" series.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," now streaming



'Halo'

Pablo Schreiber stars in this exciting new series based on the best-selling Xbox Game Studios first-person shooter game, "Halo." The show, puts a new spin on the central storyline -- about a massive war far in the future -- while still bringing the original feel of the video game franchise to life. The action-packed series follows Master Chief, a super-soldier trained to battle an alien group known as the Covenant. But, when Master Chief has to confront his own humanity, everything changes.

"Halo," now streaming

'Star Trek: Picard' season 2

Nicole Wilder/Paramount+

More than 35 years since his character's debut in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Sir Patrick Stewart returns as Jean-Luc Picard for season two of "Star Trek: Picard." The first season takes place 20 years after the events of "Star Trek: Nemesis;" Picard is retired from Starfleet and grieving the loss of Data when he receives a visit from a new synthetic being that leads him into the next chapter of his life. The second season picks up a year after events of the first, and fans will be glad to know that the show has already been renewed for season three. Stewart stars alongside Alison Pill and Michelle Hurd in season two of "Star Trek: Picard," now streaming.

"Star Trek: Picard," now streaming

The best TV deals right now

If you prefer to forego the movie theater in favor of streaming the best new movies at home, it might be time to upgrade your home theater. Keep reading to check out the best deals on TVs, antennas, TV stands and more.

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K smart TV 2022

Samsung

The latest edition of "The Frame" uses a matte, anti-reflection display. The one-inch-thick screen can stream all your favorite TV shows and movies in 4K resolution, and can seamlessly transition to Art Mode to display your favorite paintings and photographs.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,700 (reduced from $2,000)

75" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED TV 2022, $2,600 (reduced from $3,000)

65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV: $3,000

Samsung

A premium Samsung TV can cost a lot, especially when it's something like Samsung QN900A Neo TV, which boasts 8K resolution, AI upscaling and a Quantum LED panel. Factor in a massive, 65-inch screen and you're looking at a $5,000 TV. Luckily, Samsung has a great deal that knocks a hefty $2,000 off the price, bringing it down to $3,000.

65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV, $3,000 (reduced from $5,000)

75" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV, $4,000 (reduced from $7,000)

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD: $30

Best Buy

This Amazon streaming stick with a new Wi-Fi antenna design is optimized for 4K streaming. The Amazon Fire TV Stick pairs with compatible Bluetooth headphones and comes equipped with Alexa-enabled voice-control technology.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD, $40 (reduced from $50)

Amazon Fire TV Cube: $70

Amazon

With a hexa-core processor that delivers fast, fluid 4K streaming, the Fire TV Cube is the most powerful option when it comes to Amazon's Fire TV streaming systems. Equipped with a control-compatible soundbar and A/V receivers, you can go entirely hands-free, and just ask Alexa when you want to change something on the TV.

Amazon Fire TV Cube, $120

Check out all the Essentials streaming guides: