The best holiday gifts for grandparents 2022

It's time to buy holiday gifts for the grandparents, whether they're your own or your children's. But what don't the matriarch and patriarch of your family already own? With a lifetime of collected possessions, it can be tough to nail down the perfect gift idea.

Let CBS Essentials be your guide. We've found the best holiday gifts for grandparents in 2022.

Ugg Scuff slipper, $90

Gardener's tool seat, $46

Elisa gold Satellite Pendant necklace in black drusy, $70

Give the grandparents a Christmas or Hanukkah gift they'll never forget. We've found thoughtful, unusual and unique gifts from Nordstrom, Uncommon Goods and more. Memorable doesn't have to mean expensive. Our impressive selection of the best holiday gifts for grandparents suits a wide variety of budgets.

And while you're holiday shopping, be sure to check out our 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts series to find the perfect present for everyone on your list.

Lark Manor 13 photograph picture frame

Wayfair

Fill this black wood Lark Manor picture frame with family photos for a sentimental holiday gift.

It fits 13 images and is currently 24% off at Wayfair.

Lark Manor 13 photograph picture frame, $28 (reduced from $37)

Shutterfly photo gallery wall calendar

Shutterfly

Create a wall calendar with pictures of the grandkids.

Shutterfly allows you to pick the calendar's size, starting month, backgrounds and more.

Shutterfly photo gallery wall calendar, $23 (reduced from $35)

Ugg Scuff slipper

Nordstrom

Grandpa can cozy up in these suede leather Ugg slippers with a shearling or UGGpure lining (a textile made from wool but shaped to feel like genuine shearling).

Find these slippers in four colors.

Ugg Scuff slipper, $90

Just Ripe fruit bowl

Uncommon Goods

Stop any and all bickering about fruit storage with this Just Ripe fruit bowl.

It allows you to organize your fruit by ripeness (with unripe offerings going in the vented glass bowl, ripe fruits on top and bananas hanging above).

Just Ripe fruit bowl, $68

Bouqs Sweet Lavender

Bouqs

Delivery of this beautiful Bouqs bouquet with lavender roses, lavender statice, burgundy scabiosa, baby blue eucalyptus and white delphinium can be scheduled through the rest of the year.

Set up your delivery now so you won't have to worry about it later.

Bouqs Sweet Lavender, $69

Gardener's tool seat

Uncommon Goods

Give grandma and grandpa a place to take a break with this gardener's toolbag that doubles as a seat.

It has 21 pockets for tools of all different sizes.

Gardener's tool seat, $46

Elisa gold Satellite Pendant necklace in black drusy

Kendra Scott

Grandma can add this necklace with a gold chain and black drusy to her collection.

Try using it as a stocking stuffer.

Elisa gold Satellite Pendant necklace in black drusy, $70

Owl eyeglasses holder



Uncommon Goods

"Now where did I put those glasses?" will never be uttered again once this owl eyeglasses holder is gifted.

It's a special accent to any bedside table with a dual purpose.

Owl eyeglasses holder, $25

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart)

Instant Pot via Amazon

Help grandpa and grandma make meals for the whole family in a snap.

This 9-in-1 model functions as an electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. You get two other tricks, too: a sterilizer; and, a sous-vide function that allows you to keep your cooking water at a constant temperature.

The machine has 15 customizable programming options.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart), $110 (reduced from $130)

Blink Mini smart home security camera (2 pack)

Blink Home Security via Amazon

Start or expand your grandparent's smart home security setup with a two-pack of Blink Mini cameras.

The Blink Mini smart home security camera features 1080p video recording (cloud-based saving optional), motion detection and two-way audio. Blink Mini works with Alexa, so you can monitor your cameras from your Amazon Echo Show ($35) via voice command.

Blink Mini smart home security camera (2 pack), $65

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker

Keurig via Amazon

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces or for people who don't want all the bells and whistles of larger devices.

The 5-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy-efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $50 (reduced from $100)

Starbucks peppermint mocha K-Cup coffee pods (60 ct.)

Starbucks Store via Amazon

Add some holiday cheer to their morning cup of Joe with Starbucks peppermint mocha K-Cups.

This six-pack of Keurig K-Cups includes 10 coffee pods per box, or 60 pods in total. It's currently on sale for $13 off at Amazon ahead of Black Friday.

Starbucks peppermint mocha K-Cup coffee pods (60 ct.), $43 (reduced from $56)

