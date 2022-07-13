The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Theragun deals
Almost every Theragun massager is on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2022. If you workout regularly -- or regularly have muscle soreness -- then you need a massage gun in your life. Buy a Theragun from Amazon now and you'll save a ton of cash on a variety of models during Amazon's Prime Day deals.
Top products in this article:
See all Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals
Theragun Pro, $499 (regularly $599)
Theragun Elite, $299 (regularly $399)
Depending on which handheld massager you buy, these devices can soothe sore muscles, increase blood and lymphatic flow, break up scar tissue and more. They're especially loved by professional athletes and hardcore gym rats, who use massage guns for both warm-up and recovery. But anyone with sore muscles or sore feet can appreciate how good a Theragun massage feels.
Spoiler alert: To score deals you must be a Prime member.
Still not a Prime member? If you're a first-time subscriber, you can try Prime on a 30-day, risk-free trial. (Fun fact: If you sign up today, your trial period will run through Amazon Prime Day 2022, the mega-sales event when Amazon offers scads of special deal prices exclusively to Prime members.)
The best Amazon Prime Day deals on Theragun
Amazon Prime Day 2022 includes deals on most Theragun models. Keep scrolling to discover the best Amazon Prime Day Theragun deals right now.
Theragun Pro: $499 (save $100)
Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes. Like the elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.
The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.
Theragun Pro, $499 (regularly $599)
Theragun Elite: $299 (save $100)
The Theragun Elite is really simple to use -- you control the intensity of the massage via an up or down press of a button and by varying the pressure you apply on your muscle. (We recommend, from first-hand experience, starting with a lighter touch.) The triangular design makes it really easy to reach all areas of your body on your own, at just the right angles -- even those otherwise hard-to-reach spots on your back. It includes five attachments -- a dampener, standard ball, thumb, cone and wedge.
It's a high-end splurge, to be sure, but trust us -- you'll wind up getting a lot of use out of this massage gun once you know how good it makes you feel after a session.
Theragun Elite, $299 (regularly $399)
Theragun Prime: $249 (save $50)
Save $50 on the Theragun Prime during Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Prime is Theragun's most basic, standard-sized model, with up to 30 pounds of force. It also offers a five-speed range with customizable speed through the Theragun app and weighs 2.20 pounds. It's also equipped with four attachments: dampener, standard ball, thumb and cone. This model is quite user-friendly and will suit the needs of the average person suffering from muscle soreness, tightness and pain.
Theragun Prime, $249 (regularly $299)
Theragun Mini: $159 (save $40)
The Theragun Mini weighs just 1.43 pounds. It offers 20 pounds of force and three speeds -- 1,750; 2,100 and 2,400 PPMs. While the three standard-size Theragun models are Bluetooth enabled, the mini is not. While the Mini may not replace the need for a full-size, full-powered massage gun, it is a great supplementary option for anyone who travels often or wants to bring a massage gun to the gym.
The Mini is covered under a one-year warranty.
Theragun Mini, $159 (reduced from $199)
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?
Amazon will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, if you're a new customer. That means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and enjoy most Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals without having to pay.
Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.
Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month
Check out our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups
Amazon Prime Day 2022 has some great deals. The online retailer is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now. Here are all of our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups:
Amazon Prime Day deals at Amazon:
- Don't wait until Prime Day 2022: Shop the best deals at Amazon right now
- When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?
- Best deals under $50 at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- Amazon Prime Day 2022: The best deals under $100
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 coupon deals
- Amazon Prime Day 2022: Amazon is giving away $100 in free money. Here's how to cash in
- There's a crazy good deal on Amazon Music Unlimited and Audible memberships for Amazon Prime Day 2022
Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple tech:
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Apple Watch deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Apple iPad deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Apple MacBook deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Apple AirTag and AirTag holder deals
- Best Apple iPhone accessories on Amazon
Amazon Prime Day deals on top tech brands
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on LG tech and appliances
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Sony headphones, speakers, TVs and more
Amazon Prime Day deals on computers, monitors and accessories:
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 gaming computer monitor deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 gaming laptop deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 laptop deals
- Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal: Save up to $210 on Eero mesh Wi-Fi now
Amazon Prime Day deals on TVs:
- Samsung's best selling 'The Frame' 4K TV is on sale now during Amazon Prime Day
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 LG OLED TV deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 streaming deals: Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and more
Amazon Prime Day deals on cameras and home security:
- The best DSLR cameras and mirrorless cameras on Amazon on Amazon Prime Day 2022
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Ring doorbell deals and Ring security camera deals
Amazon Prime Day headphone and speaker deals:
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 headphone and earbud deals: Apple AirPods, Bose and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Sony headphones, speakers, TVs and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Echo, Echo Show and Echo Dot smart speakers
Amazon Prime Day furniture deals:
Amazon Prime Day apparel deals:
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 summer bikini and bathing suit deals
- Kate Spade, Coach and more: The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 designer purse deals
Amazon Prime Day cleaning and home deals:
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on robot vacuums
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Dyson vacuum deals
- Best reviewed washers and dryers on Amazon during Amazon Prime Day 2022
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 sheet and bedding deals
- Petcube, Whistle GPS and more: The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 pet deals
Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals:
- Blenders, air fryers and cookware on sale now: The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Ninja kitchen appliances
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 LG refrigerator deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on coffee makers
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Instant Pots
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 air fryer deals
Amazon Prime Day travel deals:
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 luggage and travel essentials deals
- Best Samsonite luggage in 2022 you can buy at Amazon and beyond
Amazon Prime Day health and fitness deals:
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 fitness deals: NordicTrack, Garmin, Colorfulkoala and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Garmin Vivoactive deals
- The best treadmills you can buy on Amazon
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 electric toothbrush deals, Waterpik deals and oral care deals
Amazon Prime Day deals on toys and games:
Competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sales from other retailers:
for more features.