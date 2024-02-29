Spring cleaning 2024 checklist: Best vacuums, cleaners, appliances and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spring is now less than a month away, which means it's time to start thinking about how you are going to tackle your annual spring cleaning. The thought of giving any part of your precious free time away to take stock of what needs to be deep cleaned in your home is probably one of the last things you want to do, but the end reward of a tidy house is worth it.

To give you some of your relaxation time back, the shopping experts at CBS Essentials did some of the work for you by creating spring cleaning checklists to help you get started. After all, spring cleaning will feel a lot less daunting if you break it up into smaller tasks that are easy to accomplish individually.

Best products for 2024 spring cleaning

The experts at CBS Essentials (that's us!) have compiled a list of the best cleaning tools to use in your spring cleaning efforts this year. All items here are rated 4.0 stars or higher. In some cases, CBS Essentials reviewers have used the product personally.

Spring cleaning 2024 checklists

Below, you'll find deep cleaning checklists for areas of your home that probably haven't had a thorough cleaning in a while. We've also included recommendations for our favorite cleaning products to ensure that your 2024 spring cleaning is effective and efficient.

Best vacuum for spring cleaning : Samsung Jet 75 Complete cordless stick vacuum

Samsung

This six-pound vacuum features a five-layer filtration system, a high-capacity dust bin and a removable battery. That means it's a capable cleaning appliance to help you tackle just about any mess you encounter.

It includes the brand's clog-reducing technology for consistent, powerful suction that stops dirt and debris from building up on the filter. It also has a telescoping tool to help you access hard-to-reach parts of your home for a more thorough clean when you can't reach it with your arms alone.

A turbo brush specifically conquers carpets, and a digital display keeps you abreast of the power level. That way you aren't halfway through a cleaning job and the vacuum shuts down on you. No one likes it when that happens.

In addition, its Cleaning Station can automatically empty itself with the push of a button, which means you don't have to dirty your hands trying to tackle that part yourself.

Regularly $649, you can find this top-rated stick vacuum on sale at Amazon for $340 (48% off).

Best robot vacuum for spring cleaning : iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with dog owners in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P., or "Pet Owner Official Promise," guarantee. Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste, or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

The vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. It uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ also features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

When it's finished cleaning, the device automatically empties into an included base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

Regularly $800, you can get this 4.1-star-rated robot vacuum on sale for $465 at Amazon.

Best spin scrubber for spring cleaning : Voweek electric spin scrubber

Amazon

The Voweek electric spin scrubber allows you to clean the surfaces of your home more easily and efficiently. The spin scrubber comes with four brush heads, including one small and large flat brush, a dome brush and a corner brush, the latter of which is great for scrubbing around your baseboards as well as your toilet's base.

What also helps with getting into hard-to-reach places is the scrubber's adjustable base, which can be extended up to 3.5 feet, and scrub head that can be rotated at three different angles. These will give you the ability to scrub high and low in your home, from the bottom of the tub to the crown molding that lines your ceilings. The scrubber can last up to an hour and a half on a single charge.

The Voweek electric spin scrubber has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer says, "As a senior, it makes scrubbing the bathroom a cinch and saves time. I love it."

The Voweek electric spin scrubber is available in five colors: white, purple, blue, green and gray. Price varies by color.

Best mop for spring cleaning : O-Cedar Easywring Rinseclean spin mop system

Amazon

The O-Cedar Easywring Rinseclean spin mop system is a genius solution to a common mopping problem: How are you supposed to get your floors clean if you keep dipping your mop in dirty water all the time?

Unlike other mops, the Easywring Rinseclean features a refillable clean water tank next to a dirty water tank. You just tug on a latch when you need the water to be refreshed. The reservoir can hold a total of 1.6 gallons of water. The spinning mechanism is fantastic too, as it gets a good amount of water out of the mop with just a few spins.

The long mop handle and swivel mop head are incredibly convenient. With the mop head's generous length, you no longer have to move furniture to mop underneath. The mop head can be removed and put in the washing machine.

Shoppers who bought this mop system on Amazon are just as pleased as I am, with the product boasting a 4.5-star rating out of more than 40,200 ratings. One reviewer wrote, "This is a must-buy for those who love cleaning. I am very particular with my cleaning and I am the person [who] uses two buckets when I mop. Then I heard about this mop. OMG, game changer! You are not mopping with dirty water. If you are a neat freak like me, get this!"

Best washing machine for spring cleaning : Samsung Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. front-load washer

Samsung

Whether it's a washer and dryer, refrigerator or oven, here at CBS Essentials, we're huge fans of Samsung's popular (and higher-end) Bespoke line of major home appliances. This 5.3 ct. ft. capacity washer can wash a full load in just 28 minutes, so in addition to offering a large capacity, it also washes clothes faster and more efficiently. This saves you time and money on your utility bills. (This model is Energy Star certified.)

This washer (WF53BB8900AT) is SmartThings compatible, so like all of Samsung's most popular appliances, you can remotely monitor and manage it from your smartphone. We also like that this washer has a detergent and fabric softener dispenser that holds enough product for 32 loads. It automatically dispenses the right amount of detergent and fabric softener at precisely the right time during each wash cycle.

If you're not sure about which wash setting to use, Samsung has built AI-based technology into this washer, so it can sense the fabric type and soil level and then adjust wash time and detergent amount as needed.

Samsung offers this washer (and matching dryer) in a variety of colors (like brushed navy, silver steel, or forest green). And both appliances offer a modern, flat panel design with intuitive controls.

Pair this top-rated Samsung washer with the matching 7.6 cu. ft. Samsung Bespoke dryer. It's on sale in electric for $1,098 (save $450); gas-powered dryers cost $100 extra.

Best dryer for spring cleaning : LG 7.4 cu. ft. vented stackable smart electric dryer

LG

Capacity: 7.4 cu. ft. | Best paired with: LG WM6700HBA washer | Smart functionality: Yes | Key features: TurboSteam, AI determines optional settings, tumble dry for up to 3 hours | Dimensions: 38.7 x 27 x 39.75 inches | Model #:

Featuring an outer steel housing, this 7.4 cu. ft. capacity vented dryer offers LG's TurboSteam feature that refreshes clothing and helps to remove wrinkles in less than 10 minutes. It also uses AI to select the optimal settings based on fabric texture. And you're able to monitor and manage the dryer using LG's ThinQ app on any smartphone.

If the dryer's vent gets clogged or the appliance experiences any other issues, it automatically sends a notification to your phone. This dryer is designed to handle a large capacity, but operate quietly. The door can easily be reversed from a right swing to a left swing. And once the drying cycle is done, if the load is not removed immediately, the dryer will periodically use its tumble dry feature for up to three hours to help prevent wrinkles from setting in.

LG is currently offering a $300 discount on this dryer, bringing its price down to $1,199. You'll also get a free extra year of extended warranty coverage. The purchase may also qualify you for a rebate from your utility provider.

You can get the matching 5.0 cu. ft. LG washer for $1,199 ($300 off). It too may qualify you for a significant rebate.

Kitchen cleaning checklist

If you cook regularly, the kitchen can quickly become the dirtiest part of your home. Oil builds up everywhere, from your burners to the exterior of your kitchen cabinets. Food splatters get stuck on your microwave. Leftovers leave residue in your refrigerator. Because of all of this, you'll want to deep clean your kitchen multiple times a year, not just in the spring.

Clean your fridge food storage containers

Consider one of these kitchen organizational hacks

Clean your trash can.

Give your stovetop a good scrub, including the burner caps and grates as well as oven knobs.

Wash and disinfect your countertops and sink.

Wash the interior and exterior of your kitchen cabinets and drawers.

Clean your backsplash.

Vacuum

Scrub any gunk that has gotten onto baseboards.

Clean the filter in your range hood

Activate your oven's self-cleaning mode, or clean manually.

Bathroom cleaning checklist

Like the kitchen, the bathroom will be one of the dirtiest places in your home and will require all the elbow grease you have to get it completely clean. This is the place to employ extra help in the form of specialized cleaning solutions and tools.

Wash and disinfect your shower's floor and walls with an electric spin scrubber

Wash and disinfect your bathroom sink.

Get rid of soap scum that has built up on your shower doors, wiping water away with a squeegee.

Clean your toilet, including wiping down dust and disinfecting the bowl with a toilet wand.

Vacuum and mop

Wipe down the exterior and interior of cabinets or drawers.

Organize your bathroom essentials with under-the-sink bathroom organizers.

Break down build-up in your bathroom sink drain.

Wash or completely replace your bath mat.

Clean grout with a steam cleaner

Bedroom cleaning checklist

Your bedroom is your sanctuary, so it deserves a good clean every once in a while. Cleaning bedrooms doesn't require the often back-breaking labor involved in cleaning your kitchen or bathroom, but there's still significant work to do. This is especially important if you suffer from household allergies, as the presence of dust and dander exacerbates symptoms such as congestion and headaches.

Wipe down surfaces such as the tops of dressers and nightstands with soap and water or a multipurpose cleaner.

Clean any built-up grime on window treatments, such as washing curtains.

Wipe dust off of baseboards and if you have a mop that can easily glide onto baseboards, do that too.

Consider giving your bedroom air a spring cleaning with a new air purifier

Time-saving spring cleaning tips

Spring cleaning clearly takes a lot of work, but you may be able to avoid these hours-long cleaning sessions by doing shorter cleaning sessions more frequently. This could include wiping down your burners after cooking messy meals or wiping them down once a week using a multipurpose cleaner. Putting off the task lets grime build up, which makes it harder to remove.

Another strategy is to get a robot vacuum. Robot vacuums are sophisticated machines that do all the vacuuming for you. They aren't as powerful as upright vacuums, but used regularly, they will lessen the need to pull out your big vacuum overtime. These are particularly great for homes prone to messes, such as those with pets and kids. There are all kinds of robot vacuum cleaners out there, including ones that double as mops.

And speaking of cleaning tools that'll do the work for you, get yourself an electric spin scrubber. These genius machines cut down on the time, discomfort and fatigue that you may feel when scrubbing hard-to-reach areas of your home, including the floor of your shower, the nooks and crannies near your toilet, baseboards and more.