Best refrigerator deals in February 2024: Save on Samsung, LG, Frigidare, more

If you've been thinking about upgrading your kitchen refrigerator, now is the time to do it. Just about all of the top appliance brands and retailers are offering really great appliance deals in February than save you thousands of dollars.

We're seeing fantastic deals direct from Samsung and LG, plus deep discounts at popular retailers such as Best Buy and Home Depot. With savings this good, and with many retailers offering buy-more-save-more appliance bundle deals, you might want to upgrade your entire kitchen with matching appliances this February, including your range and your dishwasher.

Save up to $1,700 on refrigerators from Samsung

Samsung

One of the best refrigerator deals around right now is on this four-door French door refrigerator by Samsung that offers a total of 28 cu. ft. of space for your groceries. Regularly $3,199, it's on sale for $1,499 (53% off). You can add on a two-year Samsung Care+ plan for a dollar more.

This Samsung fridge features FlexZone drawer cooling with four temperature settings, a smart divider and humidity controls that prevent frost and freezer burn. You can remotely monitor and control the smart refrigerator's temperature via the Samsung SmartThings app.

This stainless steel refrigerator will add a modern look to your kitchen. And thanks to its fingerprint resistant finish, it's easy to keep the outside of the refrigerator looking clean.

Installation is available for $10, old appliance haul away is available for $15.

LG is offering up to $1,500 off on select refrigerators

LG

One of LG's bestsellers, the 26 cu. ft. smart counter-depth max French door refrigerator, offers 8.6 cu. ft. of freezer space. It features dual ice makers (in door and in freezer) plus a windowed door that allows you to see what's inside the fridge without letting the cold air out. It can be controlled and monitored using LG's ThinQ smartphone app.

LG has slashed the price of this popular Smart InstaView refrigerator for Presidents Day, so for a limited time, you can add it to your kitchen for just $1,999. That's $1,500 off its regular price.

Plus, if you bundle this refrigerator with at least one other at the time of purchase, you can save up to an additional $500, bringing this fridge down to less than half its original price. Free home delivery is included, and a two-year LG Premium Care protection plan can be added for just $0.99 more.

Save up to $1,000 on select refrigerators at Best Buy

Best Buy

Best Buy has all sorts of major appliances on sale right now for Presidents Day, including this popular KitchenAir 27 cu. ft. French door, stainless steel refrigerator with an external water and ice dispenser. It comes in your choice of silver or black.

Right now, it's priced at $2,700 -- which is $1,000 off its regular price. Features include a platinum colored interior with metallic accents, the company's ExtendFresh temperature management system, a pull out tray, a slide away tray, plus a separate crisper and pantry drawer.

Save hundreds on a refrigerator from Wayfair

Wayfair

Not to be outdone by its competition, Wayfair is offering discounts on many of it's most popular refrigerators, including this 26.7 cu. ft. Samsung side-by-side door refrigerator that features Samsung's proprietary touch screen with Family Hub. The refrigerator is also part of Samsung's SmartThings ecosystem, so you can monitor and control it using a smartphone app.

The Family Hub feature offers a ton of functions, from displaying family calendars to creating digital shopping lists. It's also possible to stream video content directly from the internet to be displayed on the touchscreen, so you can enjoy your favorite shows while you make dinner.

This stainless steel refrigerator is available in a silver or black finish. While supplies last, the silver version of this refrigerator is priced at $1,888 -- that's 19% off (a savings of $444). Keep in mind, Wayfair will allow you to finance this appliance over 18 months for $105 per month when you use the Wayfair credit card.

Save up to $1,000 on select refrigerators at Home Depot

Home Depot

Now through Feb. 28, Home Depot has a deal where you can save more if you bundle multiple appliances at the time of purchase. If you buy two appliances, you get an extra $100 off. When you buy three appliances, you get $300 off and with the purchase of four appliances, you get $500 off.

That's on top of the savings you'll get when purchasing individual appliances, like this 28 cu ft. refrigerator by LG that's on sale.

This refrigerator creates craft ice balls which melt more slowly than traditional ice cubes. On the left door, you get a tall ice and water dispenser. Inside the refrigerator you'll find four flexible shelves, as well as an easy glide lower pantry drawer. And this refrigerator supports LG's ThinQ mobile app for remote monitoring.

For a limited time, this $2,889 refrigerator can be yours for just $1,798 -- a savings of more than $1,100 (or 38% off). This particular LG model is only available from Home Depot.

Get a Frigidaire refrigerator for $198 at Walmart

Walmart

If you're looking for a small, budget fridge for the dorm, office or garage, we've found a refrigerator deal at Walmart that's not to be missed. Right now you can get a 7.5 cu. ft. Frigidaire refrigerator for just $198. Though Walmart isn't listing this as an "on sale" price, you should know that this fridge is roughly half the price of other options in this size. (We found similarly-sized Frigidaire refrigerator at Amazon for $350.)

At this price, you're not getting any fancy features -- it's not Wi-Fi enabled, it doesn't have a tablet or window built into the door and there's no ice maker. It will, however, keep your food cold and your frozen food frozen. While it is on the small size, it's larger and roomier than the typical mini-fridge. It's a good refrigerator for accommodating one to two people. (If you have a larger family, you'll definitely want a larger refrigerator.)

CBS Essentials senior managing editor Fox Van Allen just bought this refrigerator for his home. "It's not the most high-tech fridge I've ever owned, but it looks nice and does exactly what I need it to do: keep my groceries cold.

"It really is surprising how much space you get inside for a $200 refrigerator," he adds.

Get this 4.2-star-rated fridge at Walmart for $198.

