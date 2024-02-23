Get your kitchen pantry organized with this food storage container deal: Save 38% at Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spring cleaning is right around the corner, which means it's time to start taking stock of which areas of your home need sprucing up. One of the dirtiest and disorganized places in the home is the kitchen, which is why we recommend the Vtopmart airtight food storage containers for pantry organization and countertop storage.

This set comes with a whopping 24 food storage containers of varying sizes that are equipped to hold all kinds of dry foods. Right now, you can get this set for 37% off on Amazon for a limited time. If tidying up your pantry has long been on your to do list, we recommend snagging these before the discount disappears.

Vtopmart airtight food storage containers, set of 24: Save $21

This comprehensive food storage container set will tame even the messiest of pantries. The set includes 24 food storage containers for a discounted price of $33. That's about $1.40 for each container.

The set comes with 12 tall containers (six that are 2.5 quarts and six that are 1.8 quarts), six medium containers (1.5 quarts) and six small containers (0.7 quarts). We love that these come with decorative, chalk labels, which will make organizing your pantry that much easier.

In addition to the downright stylish labels, we also like these food storage containers' airtight seal, which is achieved thanks to the silicone gasket on the lids. This tight closure will help keep your food fresh and protect it from pantry bugs (this is especially crucial for flour).

The containers are made of a dishwasher-safe, BPA-free plastic, are stackable and conveniently see-through, making it easy to find ingredients and snacks as well as discern how much of them you have left. Keep in mind these are only for dry foods.

The Vtopmart airtight food storage containers have a 4.7-star rating out of more than 16,200 ratings. One reviewer wrote, "I love that my pantry is so organized now and protected from rice and flour bugs. I thought this set had too many containers but I had just enough. Love them. My life feels free and organized."

Another verified customer said, "I love the fact that they all use the same lid, there's no searching through a stack of different lids trying to find the right one. They seem to seal well and I really like the labels."