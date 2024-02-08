Best sectional couches you can get delivered to your home

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Castlery

Do you spend a lot of time with friends and family sitting on the living room sofa? Need a bigger couch than you already have? Haven't been furniture shopping in a few years? Then it's time for a furniture upgrade. There are plenty of eye-catching sectionals available online right now, including ones you can customize to your living room.

To help you modernize your living space, our furniture experts scoured the internet to find the best top-rated sectionals that you can have shipped directly to your home. Here are our top picks for 2024.

The best sectional couches in 2024



A sectional is a couch that's made up of modular units. Typically, a sectional is arranged in an L-shape or U-shape. But you can also use sectional pieces separately, or configure them in a more custom way. Sectionals have the benefit of being as big or as small as you need them to be.

Below, the coziest and highest-rated sectionals for your family living room, available to order online at Wayfair, Castlery, Anthropologie and more. Find sectionals in a range of colors, styles and sizes. There are even pit sectionals that the whole family can lay down on ahead.

Best budget sectional: Homall modern U-Shape sectional sofa

Walmart

This budget sectional recently went viral on TikTok and sold out, but it's back in stock now -- and it's on sale. If you're ready to upgrade your living room, you'll want to act fast before Walmart sells out again.

The U-shaped sectional comfortably seats four people, with two standard couch seats and two chaise seats. The velvet sectional has loose back pillows for a sophisticated yet cozy look on a budget.

"I am pleasantly surprised by the high quality of this couch!" a Walmart reviewer says. "It looks elegant and is very comfy. I can't believe it's so inexpensive."

Note that there is a $99 charge for shipping this item.

Dimensions: 110.2" L x 50" W x 33.4" H

Best pit sofa: Home by Sean and Catherine Lowe Chelsea 6-piece upholstered sectional

Wayfair

After "Bachelor" stars Sean and Catherine Lowe commissioned a pit-like sofa, their Instagram followers wanted one of their own. Now the duo sells this pit sofa at Wayfair in two colors.

The medium-firm couch is ideal for movie night (or for watching reality TV), seating up to six people comfortably.

The Home by Sean and Catherine Lowe Chelsea 6-piece upholstered sectional is rated 4.6 stars at Wayfair. The sale price listed includes in-room white glove delivery.

Dimensions: 120" L x 80" W x 40" H

Best high-end look-alike sectional: Janeen wide reversible modular sofa and chaise

Wayfair

This sectional by Grayleigh has the look of a more upscale couch (think Restoration Hardware), but at less than half the price. It features pillow seat tops and seats three.

Don't worry about its light color -- the fabric is moisture-repellent and stain-resistant.

This sofa is currently $2,500, reduced from $3,396. White glove delivery is included in the price.

Dimensions: 141" L x 47" W x 38" H

Best sectional for small spaces: Anthropologie Katina petite chaise sectional

Anthropologie

Think a sectional is out of the question just because you have a small space? Think again.

This made-to-order chaise sectional from Anthropologie is relatively small and can be customized with different fabrics, colors and orientations. The fabric couches come with two throw pillows.

Allow five months for delivery of your custom sectional. White glove delivery starts at $149.

Dimensions: 84" L x 63" W x 34" H

Best low-back sectional: Anthropologie relaxed Saguaro

Anthropologie

This gorgeous low-back sofa by Anthropologie comes in standard colorways, or you can customize your own (though delivery times for custom sofas are about 5 months out).

Choose the chaise's orientation, the sofa size, the fabric type and color and the leg finish at Anthropologie. White glove delivery starts at $149.

Dimensions: 108.75" L x 62.5" W x 32.25" H

Best customizable modular sectional: Burrow Range four-piece sectional lounger

Burrow

Choose from four fabric colors and three leg finishes in this sectional lounger from Burrow. Thanks to its modular design, you can add more pieces as your family grows.

The couch's fabric is stain-resistant.

This sectional is currently $1,499, reduced from $1,799. You can add an attachable ottoman for $259, reduced from $325. Free shipping is included.

Dimensions: 91.5" L x 60.5" W x 28" H

Best sectional deal: Arhaus Coburn six-piece pit sectional



Arhaus

This splurge-worthy pit-sectional option is stain- and spill-resistant. You can arrange it how you want thanks to its modular design.

Choose from eight colors in the Coburn six-piece pit sectional. You can order swatches ahead of time.

This contemporary sectional is currently $4,999, reduced from $7,399. White glove delivery starts at $299.

Dimensions: 124" L x 81" W x 28" H