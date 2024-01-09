Tineco's two-in-one vacuum mop is a social media star. And it's $100 off at Amazon today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Tineco

Let 2024 be the year you make cleaning your house easier. One of the best ways to do this is by ditching your traditional mop and upgrading to an electric version, such as the Tineco Floor One S3. This mop cuts down on the time, energy and elbow grease that comes with using a manual model. What's more, it's also equipped with vacuuming capabilities.

This two-in-one vacuum mop is not only highly rated by Amazon customers, but it has also gone viral on TikTok for its cleaning power and ease of use. One creator, who has 2.4 million followers and loves using their manual O-Cedar mop to clean, tried a Tineco and found the machine to be "fabulous" and something she'd definitely recommend for cleaning.

Lucky for us, the Tineco Floor One S3 is currently on sale for 25% off on Amazon, saving customers a whopping $100 on their purchase.

Tineco Floor One S3: Save $100 on this vacuum mop

Tineco

This Tineco mop operates like a cordless vacuum. It has its own docking station that charges the machine automatically, and once fully charged, can be used for 25 to 35 minutes. The Floor One S3 model comes has built-in smart technology that allows the machine to adjust its water flow and suction power based on mess type. The control panel displays the level of debris it's working with as well as other indicators, such as battery level, if the brush roll is tangled, if the dirty water tank is full or blocked, if the clean water tank is empty and more.

You can activate the voice assistant to hear these indicators and connect the mop to its corresponding app, which offers maintenance reminders as well as easy access to tech support and troubleshooting. When you're done using the Tineco, place it back in its docking station, click the self-cleaning button at the top of the mop handle and the mop will do all of its brush cleaning for you.

Keep in mind that the Tineco Floor One S3 only works on indoor sealed floors, including tile, vinyl, wood, laminate, linoleum and marble. It takes four hours to fully charge and clean and dirty water tanks can fit a little more than two cups of liquids.

The Tineco Floor One S3 has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. One verified customer wrote that "This is the most amazing cleaner I've ever used. How on earth it works so good, I have no idea, but it's truly worth every penny. My floors have never been cleaner with such little effort."

Another reviewer called this vacuum mop a game changer, writing: "The only thing I'm mad about is I didn't find this sooner in my life. With two dogs and three small children, this is a lifesaver. My floors have never looked cleaner and it is so easy to use. Don't question, just get it!"