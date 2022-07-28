Samsung just launched a new Bespoke laundry line of washers and dryers. Here's what you should know

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Breaking laundry news: Samsung today launched a new line of washers and dryers. Samsung's Bespoke laundry line includes gas washer dryer sets and electric washer dryer sets with customizable, brand-new smart features. Plus, when you pre-order a new Samsung Bespoke washer dryer set, you'll receive a bunch of great incentives –– including free money.

Samsung Bespoke laundry set

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with Super Speed Dry set, $1,998 (reduced from $2,898)

Samsung smart top-load Steam Sanitize+ washer and electric dryer set, $1,858 (regularly $2,598)

What is Samsung's new Bespoke laundry line?

Samsung makes some of the best washers and dryers of 2022. The appliance and tech brand outfits their laundry duos with the many of the best washer and dryer features. Samsung's new Bespoke laundry line is no exception.

Samsung Bespoke washers and dryers come in three premium, designer finishes: brushed black, silver steel and brushed navy. The flat-front design features scratch-resistant glass doors to help keep the high-end appliances looking new.

The new Samsung Bespoke laundry line features generously sized 5.3-cubic-foot washers. The Bespoke laundry line includes all the latest AI technology you've come to expect from Samsung laundry appliances. These washers and dryers are outfitted with a smart dial for easy cycle selection, an auto-dispenser for adding laundry detergent and Samsung's Super Speed wash and dry settings for quick loads.

Samsung has added a new feature to its Bespoke laundry line. The latest Bespoke line includes Samsung's AI Optimal Dry. The tech feature uses sensors to detect the moisture content of your laundry and automatically selects the best drying setting.

Pre-order now and get $500 in free money to spend at Samsung

Right now when you pre-order a new Bespoke Samsung washer dryer set you'll receive $500 in Samsung credit to spend on the latest Samsung tech. Buying the Bespoke washer or dryer separately will net you $250 in Samsung credit each.

And there are more savings: Samsung customers who purchase washers and dryers from the new Bespoke laundry line will also get free installation, free haul-away for your old laundry units and three years of Samsung Care+ extended warranty coverage for just $1.

Don't delay, however -- these Samsung incentives won't last forever. You have until the end of August to shop Samsung's new Bespoke laundry line to get free money, free installation, haul-away and more.

Samsung Bespoke laundry set

The new Samsung Bespoke laundry line can be ordered as a washer and dryer set or as individual appliances. The new Bespoke line features scratch-resistant, tempered glass doors and a choice of three colors.

Samsung Bespoke laundry set

More Samsung washer and dryers

Shop even more Samsung washers and dryers right now. Many of these Samsung washer and dryer sets are on sale now.

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with Super Speed Dry set



If you're not satisfied with the quality of your old washer and dryer, and the amount of time they take to get your clothes clean and dry, it might be time to upgrade to a new combo. Samsung has this washer-dryer set with a brushed-black finish on sale now. The washer and dryer have Samsung's Smart Dial controls -- these controls learn from your habits, and then recommend washing and drying cycles. The dryer can dry a full laundry load in just 30 minutes.

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with Super Speed Dry set, $1,998 (reduced from $2,898)

The Samsung washer and dryer can be purchased separately. You'll save $450 on each.

Extra-large capacity Smart Dial front load washer with MultiControl, $999 (regularly $1,449)

Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry, $999 (regularly $1,449)

Samsung smart top-load Steam Sanitize+ washer and electric dryer set

The Samsung washer in this set can clean up to 8 pounds of laundry in as little as 28 minutes. Both the washer and dryer feature Wi-Fi connectivity, so they can be controlled via most smart devices when you download Samsung's SmartThings app.

Samsung smart top-load Steam Sanitize+ washer and electric dryer set, $1,858 (regularly $2,598)

The washer and dryer are also on sale separately.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer, $929 (regularly $1,299)

Samsung smart electric dryer with Steam Sanitize+, $929 (regularly $1,299)

Samsung smart top-load washer and electric dryer



This Samsung washer-dryer set is also on sale now. Like the washer featured above, the washer in this set can clean a full load in as little as 28 minutes. Both the washer and dryer boast Wi-Fi connectivity.

Samsung smart top-load washer with ActiveWave agitator and Super Speed Wash in champagne, $799 (regularly $1,100)

Samsung smart electric dryer with Steam Sanitize+ in champagne, $799 (regularly $1,100)

Samsung smart top-load washer and smart steam sanitize electric dryer set

Save $600 when you buy this washer and smart steam electric dryer set from Samsung. Both appliances feature integrated Wi-Fi, so you can remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more. The washer's Super Speed function allows you to take clean 8 pounds of laundry in less than a half hour.

Samsung smart top-load Super Speed Wash washer and smart Steam Sanitize+ electric dryer set, $1,398 (regularly $1,998)

If you prefer, the Samsung washer and dryer can be purchased separately.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer with Super Speed Wash, $849 (regularly $1,200)

Samsung smart electric dryer with Steam Sanitize+, $699 (regularly $999)

Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology

Good news if you work from home: This Samsung washer uses vibration-reduction technology for a quieter wash. That means no more laundry sounds drowning out your Zoom calls. This self-cleaning washer also includes 10 preset washing cycles and six additional washing cycles. This machine is deeply discounted right now at Best Buy and Samsung. Prices vary by finish. The below prices are for the platinum model.

Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology, $749 (regularly $900)

Samsung also offers a matching dryer to complete your washer and dryer set. The dryer is on sale at Best Buy and Samsung. The listed deals are for the platinum model.

Samsung electric dryer with sensor dry, $749 (regularly $900)

Samsung Smart Dial front-load Super Speed washer and electric dryer set

Save $740 when you buy this smart washer and dryer set from Samsung. A great choice for busy families, this pair boasts AI-powered Smart Dial. The feature learns your favorite washing cycles, and recommends ones, too. Samsung's Super Speed Wash and Super Speed Dry functions can finish a full load of laundry in less than 30 minutes.

Samsung Smart Dial front-load Super Speed Wash washer and electric dryer set, $1,558 (regularly $2,298)

