Make your floors sparkle with the best robot mops of 2024

Mopping the floors probably isn't your favorite chore, but mopped floors can help keep your home feeling fresh and clean. Thankfully, you can offload this task onto one of the top-rated smart robot mops on our list. Stop lugging around mops and buckets of water, and instead, check out the best robot mops of 2024. You'll get sparkling clean floors without the hassle of manual mopping.

Robot vacuums are great at keeping carpets free of pet hair and debris, but they're not optimal for cleaning tile and hardwood. Keep all of your floors clear by adding a robot mop to the family. Automate your housework with scheduled floor cleanings while you're away so that you can come home to freshly mopped floors. Many robot mops can also be used to clean counters, walls and more.

Keep reading to shop the best robot mops of 2024, including two-in-one cleaning devices that both vacuum and mop.

Best robot mops of 2024



Check out the following reviewer-loved robot mops from top brands like iRobot and Samsung. All of these mops are on sale now.

Best multi-surface robot mop: Samsung Jetbot

The Samsung Jetbot Mop robot mop is good for cleaning tile, vinyl, laminate and hardwood floors. Plus, you can use it in hand-held mode to clean bathroom walls, countertops and more.

"I am surprised at how effective the cleaning is," Amazon reviewer says. "It actually does a better job than my cleaning lady. I purchased this mop because of the spinning mop heads. I didn't want something that just pushes the dirt around. I would highly recommend this product."

The bestselling Samsung robot mop is on sale now for $257, reduced from $300.

What we like about the Samsung Jetbot Mop:

Reviewers report that it is quieter than other robot cleaners that they have used.

It features dual spinning pads for a thorough clean.

It features a smart sensor to help it avoid carpets and obstacles.

Best robot mop for smart-mapping: iRobot Braava Jet M6

The Braava Jet M6 robot mop cleaner by iRobot delivers a jet spray that can help you tackle messes on finished hard floors of stone, tile, wood and more. The mop learns the layout of your home and builds a customized smart map to clean in neat rows without missing a spot. The mop can also be used to target small areas for spills or other messes.

The iRobot Braava Jet M6 mop is compatible with Amazon Alexa and the iRobot mobile app. If you have an existing iRobot device like an iRobot Roomba vacuum, controlling both devices with one app is convenient.

"The robot is generally really great at methodically cleaning the floor," one pet owner says. "It does a simple back-and-forth pattern, so misses are rare. It easily takes care of dirty paw prints, slobber marks, simple kitchen spills and water marks were my dog dribbled water across the floor."

The mop is currently on sale for $249, reduced from $450.

What we like about the iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop:

It recharges itself and then resumes cleaning if it runs out of battery while mopping your home.

The robot mop uses visual simultaneous localization and mapping (vSLAM) navigation to build a detailed smart map of your home. This allows you to target specific rooms for cleaning.

It can suggest personalized cleaning schedules based on your cleaning habits.

Best 2-in-1 robot mop and vacuum options

Find a cleaning device for all of the floors in your home with these two-in-one mop and vacuum robots and bundles.

Best budget 2-in-1 robot mop and vacuum: Yeedi Vac 2



This multi-purpose cleaning device features 3D object avoidance, which allows it to recognize any objects in its path and move around them to avoid getting stuck. It's designed to avoid your dog's food bowl and your kids' toys.

"This vac picks up a ton," an Amazon reviewer says. "It works better than our others. I like how it will also vacuum until the battery is low and then it will go back and charge, then finish the job. It also maps out your house which you can see in the app."

This vacuum is currently on sale for $130 after a coupon, reduced from $350.

What we like about the Yeedi Vac 2:

It can detect and avoid obstacles such as pet messes or dog bowls.

It offers a lengthy 110-minute run time.



It comes with a one-year worry-free warranty. Reviewers report that the customer service team is responsive.







Best robot mop and vacuum for multi-floor mapping: Zigma Spark 980

This reviewer-loved robot vacuum by Zigma scans every area of your room before cleaning to help you create a virtual, real-time map to plan its route and identify obstacles. The device features a super suction and wiping function, plus multi-floor mapping, and it's compatible with multiple home assistants. It features super-strong 4000Pa suction to handle even the biggest messes -- it's much stronger than most budget robot vacuums.

"The mapping feature works well, and I like the ability to schedule specific rooms on specific days," a reviewer says. "It can also mop, and my floors look much brighter after using the mopping function."

This model is currently $140, reduced from $322.

What we like about the Zigma Spark 980 robot vacuum:

It offers advanced multi-map technology that you can use to map different floors or areas of your home.

It works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

It features a HEPA filter, great for those with pet hair and allergens.

Best robot map and vacuum with a long run time: Roborock Q7 Max robot vacuum and mop



This 4.4-star-rated robot vacuum by Roborock comes with serious smarts: It uses LiDAR navigation to create an editable map of your home, so it knows not to bump into furniture or tumble down steps. You can also set no-mop zones so that it doesn't clean the wrong area. It supports app- and voice-based controls.

It offers a 180-minute run time, which is 30 to 60 minutes longer than most robot mops.

"The constant dust prints from our dogs' paws were driving us crazy," an Amazon reviewer says. "We were literally mopping every day. This vacuum/mop handles it amazingly. Our floors look fresh and clean all the time now."

What we like about the Roborock Q7 Max robot:

It offers an impressive 180-minute run time.

The compatible app makes it easy to instruct the robot mop on where to mop (and what areas to avoid).

Reviewers report that it can easily tackle pet hair.