iRobot Roomba robot vacuums and mops are up to 50% off today so you can start spring cleaning early

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Instead of spending hours cleaning your floors yourself, why not simplify and automate the process with a robot vacuum and robot mop this year? Amazon has a deal on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums and Braava mops right now that might actually get you excited about starting your spring cleaning early.

Right now, you can get a top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum for up to 50% off at Amazon. This is the top robot vacuum brand among our readers (in terms of sales), and deals on Roombas are rarely this good after the holidays. Several iRobot models are on sale, including budget robot vacuums, robot vacuums with cleaning stations and robot mops, too.

Read on to discover our top picks from Amazon's sale, including the reviewer-loved Roomba 694 robot vacuum, Roomba Combo j5 robot and Braava Jet M6 robot mop. Or tap the button below to see all the iRobot Roomba robot vacuums on sale at Amazon now.

The best iRobot vacuum deals in January 2024

The calendar may say January, but spring cleaning is right around the corner. Check out great deals on Roomba vacuums and mops ahead. Be sure to shop now, as there's no telling when this sale will end.

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $160 (42% off)

Amazon

The budget-minded iRobot Roomba 694 uses advanced sensors to move under furniture, around obstacles and along edges. It doesn't map your home, instead relying on its sensors, including a cliff detect feature, to avoid falling down stairs.

This vacuum is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges. The bestselling robovac is rated 4.3 stars at Amazon.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean.

"We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer says. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

Originally $275, this vacuum is currently 42% off at Amazon. Get it now for $160, while the sale lasts.

What we like about the iRobot Roomba 694:

With a price point under $200, the Roomba 694 is one of the best budget-friendly robot vacuums you can buy.

It gets 90 minutes of run time on a single charge.

The dual multi-surface brush is designed to clean different floor types, including carpet, hardwood and laminate.

iRobot Roomba Combo j5 robot: $299 (50% off)

Amazon

This two-in-one robot packs all of the power of an iRobot Roomba vacuum and the iRobot Braava robot mop into one singular device. The Roomba Combo j5 robot vacuum can clean your carpets with a thorough four-stage cleaning system and iRobot's dirt detection technology. Then swap out the bin for the mopping pad attachment and let it go to work on your hardwood and tile floors.

"This product is life-changing," an Amazon reviewer says. "We searched long and hard for a robot vacuum before choosing this one. We have a golden retriever -- he sheds a lot. This sucks up his hair with ease and goes back over extra hairy/dirty spots. [This] iRobot is the greatest purchase of our adult life. Hands down. With a new baby, a 6-year-old, and a dog, it makes life so much easier!"

Get it now at Amazon for just $299, reduced from $600.

What we like about the iRobot Roomba Combo j5:

It features object avoidance to navigate around dog poop

Users can set up smart maps for custom cleans or set certain areas as off-limits.

It's compatible with iRobot's self-emptying clean base.

It's rated 4.3 stars at Amazon.

iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop: $299 (45% off)

Amazon

The iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop cleaner delivers a jet spray that can help you tackle messes on finished hard floors of stone, tile, wood and more. The mop learns the layout of your home and builds a customized smart map to clean in neat rows without missing a spot. The mop can also be used to target small areas for spills or other messes.

The iRobot Braava Jet M6 mop is compatible with Amazon Alexa and the iRobot mobile app. This is convenient if you already own a iRobot Roomba robot vacuum, since both devices can be controlled and synced via the same app.

"The robot is generally really great at methodically cleaning the floor," one pet owner says. "It does a simple back-and-forth pattern, so misses are rare. It easily takes care of dirty paw prints, slobber marks, simple kitchen spills and water marks where my dog dribbled water across the floor."

The mop is currently on sale at Amazon for $249 (regularly $450).

What we like about the iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop:

It recharges itself and then resumes cleaning if it runs out of battery while mopping your home.

The robot mop uses camera-based navigation to build a detailed smart map of your home, allowing you to target specific rooms.

It can suggest personalized cleaning schedules based on your cleaning habits.

Rated 4.0 stars at Amazon.