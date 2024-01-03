Cut cleaning time in half with the best electric scrubbers for 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ryobi

If you've been on TikTok in the past year, you've likely come across a post raving about the convenience and cleaning power of electric scrubbers. Electric scrubbers are genius cleaning tools that essentially do all scrubbing work for you, saving you time, energy and elbow grease while sprucing up your home. The best electric scrubbers for cleaning are comfortable to use, come with multiple cleaning attachments and can get into hard-to-reach places in your home. They may also provide relief from the fatigue and back pain that comes with deep cleaning.

There are so many electric scrubbers on the market, especially on Amazon, that first-time shoppers may be overwhelmed. That's why we did the work for you and came up with the best electric scrubbers for cleaning. Check out our top picks and read on to learn about all the surfaces and nooks and crannies you can use this electric scrubber on to clean.

Voweek electric spin scrubber: Save 39%

Amazon

Probably the most famous electric scrubber on TikTok, this Voweek model is loved for its multiple cleaning attachments and its extendable base. The electric spin scrubber can be extended more than 3.5 feet and its head can be rotated in three different directions, including 90, 135 and 180 degrees. This allows you to get into hard-to-reach places such as the top of your shower walls, and saves you from the fatigue and back pain that you may experience while bending down to clean baseboards, or the interior of your shower or bathtub.

The scrubber has two speeds (high and low) and four cleaning attachments, including big and small flat brushes, a corner brush and a dome brush, the latter of which is good for deep cleaning. This electric spin scrubber can also work for a long time -- the battery lasts 1.5 hours on a single charge.

This electric scrubber has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer said: "This has helped make cleaning the shower/tub so much easier. No more bending down and scrubbing with a sponge...my back is thanking me!

"Used it several times so far and the charge has held great! I also like how you can adjust the angle of it as well. Great buy!"

What's more, this electric spin scrubber is on sale for a limited time. It's discounted for $35 off its original price of $90.

Leebein electric spin scrubber

Amazon

What stands out about this spin scrubber is its variety of included cleaning attachments. Electric spin scrubbers tend to come only with harder, bristle-brush cleaning attachments, but this one has softer scrub heads, perfect for sensitive surfaces or those that just don't need a deep clean. These include a small and big cloth brush, great for getting rid of smudges on mirrors, a sponge brush and a wool-like brush. It also comes with small and big flat bristle brushes, a corner bristle brush and a scouring brush.

What we also love about the Leebein electric spin scrubber is that it extends up to 4.5 feet and can be converted into a handheld cleaning tool, making it super easy to clean sinks, stovetops and countertops. It has two speed settings and lasts for an hour and a half on a single charge.

This electric scrubber has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon. One verified customer said: "I have had a tub that no matter how much scrubbing I did, I could not get clean. This spin scrubber made my tub look new again. It does the job."

Another reviewer added: "Finally a product that keeps me off of my hands and knees. The attachments are of great quality. I'm always concerned about anything keeping and holding a charge but this bad boy did it. Got all the nooks and crannies without breaking a sweat. Cut my cleaning time in half."

Ryobi 18v One+ telescoping power scrubber

Home Depot

Ryobi is known for its power tools, so you can expect a lot of oomph from this electric scrubber. What we really like about the Ryobi One+ is that you can bend the head into six angles, allowing for terrific versatility for cleaning. Even better, the device can work for two hours on a single charge. Also, unlike some other electric scrubbers, this can survive after being immersed in water (the brand claims this can be submerged in three feet of water for up to 30 minutes). Plus, if you have any other Ryobi products that use a 18V battery, you can use this battery for that power tool.

This power scrubber can extend up to 4.25 feet and includes two scrub heads, including a bristle brush and microcloth cloth, both of which are six inches in diameter. Compared to other electric scrubber brush heads, Ryobi's are big cleaning attachments, meaning you'll not only get a lot of cleaning done in a short amount of time, but you can also tackle exterior cleaning jobs on your home.

The Ryobi 18v One+ telescoping power scrubber has a four-star rating on Home Depot. One reviewer wrote: "Exactly as advertised!!! Cut through all the dirt and grime on my tile floors, showers and walls!!!"

Another verified customer said: "Got for scrubbing the tile floor so no kneeling or stooping -- works great, battery lasts, grout gets clean. Win-win."

Rubbermaid power scrubber 18-piece kit

Amazon

If you're looking for an electric scrubber that is better equipped to handle smaller cleaning jobs, get this power scrubber from Rubbermaid. This little Rubbermaid power scrubber is great for getting into small areas that your hands can't clean as efficiently, including the space between your range knobs, a kitchen faucet head, the exterior of your bathroom sink drain, the inside of your window sill and more.

The power scrubber can scrub 60 times per second and has two speed settings, including pulse and continuous. It is battery operated, so unlike other electric scrubbers, you aren't confined to the maximum runtime you'd get from an electric scrubber that comes with a charger. The device is also water-resistant and comes with six microfiber pads, six non-scratch scrubber pads, a delicate brush head, a grout brush head, a large and an extra-large brush head.

The Rubbermaid power scrubber 18-piece kit has a 4.5-rating on Amazon. One reviewer commented, "I love the price and love the effectiveness. I have arthritis in my hands, so this makes my life much easier. The heads are easy to change and batteries seem to last long as well.

"I would say that 'I will purchase again' but I already have!!!! This is my second set. I use one for the kitchen and the other for the bathroom."

Dremel Versa PC10-07 4-volt power scrubber kit: Save 17%

Amazon

Fans of Scrub Daddy sponges will get excited over this scrubber kit from Versa. The electric scrubber contains five cleaning pads, including the Eraser Daddy pad, the Scrub Daddy original pad, the Scrub Daddy resofoam pad, the Scrub Daddy scour pad and the Scrub Daddy steel scour pad. Having these in your arsenal gives you the ability to clean several messes in your house, including stovetops, backsplashes, sink interiors, and small to medium mirrors. It's also great for cleaning grills, spot cleaning stains on walls, and even getting out stubborn stains in cookware such as Dutch ovens.

This can be charged via USB port and has an ergonomic design that will feel comfortable in hand. The exterior of the power scrubber is also made of water-resistant materials and comes with an attachable splash guard to prevent messes when initially turning on the machine.

The Versa PC10-07 4-volt power scrubber has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer called this power scrubber a "game changer", adding: "I'm a housekeeper, and I started to develop tendonitis and carpal tunnel due to repetitive scrubbing motions. I was worried I'd have to quit and find another job. Then I found this. It's a total game changer. No more pain, and it lasts through cleaning a kitchen and three bathrooms. It hasn't died yet. If you're worried about the battery just charge it between tasks. For showers/tubs, I recommend this with the brush attachment and Scrubbing Bubbles."