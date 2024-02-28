Best mop for spring cleaning: Why the O-Cedar Easywring Rinseclean is my forever mop

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spring cleaning season will be here before you know it, and we're sure that mopping your entire home is at the top of your deep cleaning checklist. For this big of a cleaning job, you'll need a reliable mop that can scrub the dirt off floors and get around furniture with ease. The O-Cedar Easywring Rinseclean mop is all that and more.

I've had this O-Cedar mop for several months and concluded that this is my forever mop. The microfiber mop head has proven to pick up stubborn grime, while the convenient spinning mechanism means I'll never have to manually wring out a mop head again. Plus, the innovative two-tank system, which separates clean water from dirty water, gives me confidence that when I mop, my floors are actually getting cleaned.

Prior to discovering the O-Cedar Easywring Rinseclean spin mop, I was a Swiffer girlie through and through. That's because I truly didn't see the point of using a mop. How exactly do your floors get clean if you're dipping your dirty mop head into a bucket of water that also becomes dirty? It didn't make sense.

But going the Swiffer route was unsustainable over time. I would go through almost an entire box of disposable Swiffer wipes for one floor cleaning. That's why I was excited to find the O-Cedar Easywring Rinseclean spin mop system, which has a separate clean water tank and dirty water tank.

The clean water tank is removable, and when in use, sits on top of the dirty water tank. The reservoir holds a total of 1.6 gallons of water.

I have used this O-Cedar mop on my hardwood floors and tiles and it manages to create a shine from the deep clean it achieves. The spinning mechanism is fantastic too, as it gets a good amount of water out of the mop with just a few spins.

The long mop handle and swivel mop head are incredibly convenient. With the mop head's generous length, I no longer have to move my furniture to mop underneath. The mop head's range of motion allows me to maneuver it in a way that I can clean my baseboards. The mop head can be removed and put in the washing machine, and after several rounds in mine, I'm happy to report that the microfiber brushes haven't frayed one bit.

Shoppers who bought this mop system on Amazon are just as pleased as I am, with the product boasting a 4.5-star rating out of more than 40,200 ratings. One reviewer wrote, "This is a must-buy for those who love cleaning. I am very particular with my cleaning and I am the person [who] uses two buckets when I mop. Then I heard about this mop. OMG, game changer! You are not mopping with dirty water. If you are a neat freak like me, get this!"