Dupray

If you struggle to get your shower doors clean, or the grout between your kitchen tiles spotless, get yourself a steam cleaner. Steam cleaners can disinfect and clean a wide range of surfaces without the use of harsh chemicals, which is ideal for households with children or pets. There are a myriad of uses for these appliances that provide a professional-style clean, and once you've tried one, you'll never turn back.

Steam cleaners come with an array of accessories for cleaning all kinds of spots and surfaces in your home. Find out which is right for you ahead. And while we're on the topic of cleaning, check out our roundups of other spring cleaning home essentials, including the best electric scrubbers and the best-rated robot vacuums you can find on Amazon.

The best steam cleaners of 2024

Steam cleaners come in all different shapes and sizes -- there are large canister-style steam cleaners, hand-held steam cleaners and steam mops. We've shared our top choices for each type of steam cleaner below.

Best steam cleaner overall : McCulloch MC1375 canister steam cleaner

Amazon

This steam cleaner comes with a whopping 20 accessories, including a floor mop, mop pads, nylon brushes, brass brush, angled nozzle, scrub pad, scraper, squeegee and more. It also has an extra-long power cord. Plus, the water tank heats up in 12 minutes and provides up to 90 minutes of steam.

The McCulloch MC1375 has a 4.4-star rating out of more than 36,200 ratings on Amazon. One reviewer said that this steam cleaner is "beyond worth it," adding: "We have a cleaning business and used this on three different floors in a commercial building. We ran it nonstop for five hours cleaning grout and were not disappointed. We did wear the brush heads down, but like I said, we used this on three large floors in the building. We are buying another one."

Get it now at Amazon for $180, reduced from $200.

Another top-rated steam cleaner : Dupray Neat

Dupray

Clean, sanitize, detail and deodorize almost any surface with this steam cleaner that kills 99.99% of bacteria and viruses. It comes with 17 accessories to help you get the job done.

You can use it to steam clothes, clean grout, kill bed bugs, remove dust mites from mattresses and much more, all without the use of chemicals. The Dupray Neat steam cleaner's water tank heats up in eight minutes and provides up to 50 minutes of cleaning time.

What's more, you can get it for $50 off its original price for a limited time on Amazon.

Best handheld steam cleaner : Bissell Steam Shot

Amazon

For a smaller, handheld option, check out the Bissell Steam Shot handheld steam cleaner. It comes with an accessory nozzle, extension hose, flat scraping tool, grout brush, fabric steamer, window squeegee, angle concentrator and detail brush. It heats up in only 30 seconds.

The Bissell SteamShot Deluxe has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer said that this machine makes "cleaning a dream," adding: "This steamer has changed the way that I clean my bathroom. It has removed the film off of my shower door and cleaned the grout better than hours of scrubbing ever could."

Another top-rated handheld steam cleaner : Kiato steam cleaner

Amazon

This handheld steam cleaner holds slightly more water than the Bissell option above, but has a 16.4-foot power cord, which is slightly shorter than the Bissell's. It comes with 10 accessories and heats up in 2 minutes, 30 seconds.

The Kiato handheld steam cleaner has a 4.1-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I love this thing! It is awesome on showers! I was able to remove gunk from places a lot of my other cleaning tools couldn't reach."

Right now, you can get this little steam cleaner for $26 off its original price when you apply the available $5 coupon to your order.

Best steam mop : Shark S1000 steam mop



Walmart

This lightweight steam mop heats up in just 30 seconds. If you want a more affordable option that cleans only floors, go for this Shark steam mop.

The Shark S1000 has a 4.4-star rating out of more than 54,700 ratings on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "Used mine for the first time yesterday and I was shocked at the results. We have zero pets and don't wear shoes in the house, so when I saw the pads when I was finished, I was disgusted, but so satisfied. Heats quickly. Long enough cord. Lightweight. I just sent this picture to my friends and they both bought one. No brainer, get it!"

Right now, you can get this steam mop for 23% off on Amazon.

Another top-rated steam mop : PurSteam steam mop

Amazon

This steam mop has three steam-level modes. It has 10 cleaning functions and a built-in handheld steamer. Use it as a steam mop, garment steamer and so much more.

The PurSteam steam mop has a 4.2-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "Got this for my daughter for her birthday. She has a toddler, four cats and two dogs. She said it works excellent and she feels the house has never felt cleaner."

To save $10 on your order, be sure to add the available coupon before checkout at Amazon.

Best fast-heating steam cleaner : Karcher portable steam cleaner

Amazon

If you want a canister steam cleaner that heats up super fast, this one is for you. It heats up in only 40 seconds.

The German-made, portable, multi-purpose steam cleaner comes with a hand nozzle with a microfiber cover, a floor nozzle with two 20-inch extension tubes, a 13.6-inch microfiber cloth, a small round nylon brush, a spotlight nozzle and a descaling cartridge.

The Karcher portable multi-purpose steam cleaner has a 4.2-star rating on Amazon. One verified customer said that they are "obsessed" with this product, adding: "Just watching the soap scum and grime come off while using this steamer is amazing. Great power and light and easy! Wheels are amazing to have and the head is not bulky at all!"



