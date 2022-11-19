Paravel Black Friday luggage sale: Save up to 30% off all luggage, including these bestsellers

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Paravel

Paravel's preppy inspired suitcases -- including these top picks made from sustainable sourced, recycled materials -- are up to 30% off for Black Friday. Act now, and you can get your luggage in time for upcoming Thanksgiving travel.

Here's what you need to know about the popular luggage brand and why you should invest in a piece during the brand's biggest sale ever.

The best Paravel luggage on sale for Black Friday

While you can always save money by purchasing Paravel luggage as a travel set, including a carry-on and check-in Aviator set or a piece of luggage with either a Weekender or Cabana Tote, to take advantage of these increased Black Friday savings, you need to buy now.

CBS Essentials rounded up some of our Paravel luggage favorites that are part of the blowout Black Friday sale.

Paravel Aviator Carry-On and Carry-On Plus

Paravel

In 2016, co-founders Andy Krantz and Indre Rockefeller debuted the world's first carbon-neutral suitcase, the Paravel Aviator, made out of recycled polycarbonate, recycled aircraft grade aluminum and plastic bottles. The style is popular with CBS Essentials shoppers, who appreciate the combination of classic-but-refined design and sustainability.

Paravel Aviator carry-ons, available in 22- and 23-inch versions, add some prep to your steps down the tarmac. Both are equipped with frictionless, carbon steel-bearing wheels with 360-degree movement and a telescopic handle. In terms of aesthetics, each bag comes complete with trademark stripes and vegan-leather-wrapped side handles and trim. All Aviator sizes come in five color combinations.

Paravel Aviator Carry-On, $263 (reduced from $350)

Paravel Aviator Carry-On Plus, $281 (reduced from $375)

Paravel Aviator Grand

Paravel

This standout check-in bag offers 28 inches of space -- perfectly sized for eight to 10 days worth of clothes and up to four pairs of shoes. Geared with frictionless, carbon steel-bearing wheels, it offers 360-degree movement and a telescopic handle. Complete with leather-wrapped side handles and trim, the grooved polycarbonate bag matches perfectly with a Paravel monogrammed cabana tote. Purchase a la carte or as a set.

Paravel Aviator Grand, $319 (reduced from $425)

Paravel Cabana Tote

Paravel

Another favorite with our readers? The Cabana Tote, designed to go on top of the Aviator, makes the perfect travel bag. The monogrammable tote, distinguishable by its striped straps, also makes a perfect work or school bag or everyday tote. (You can get free embroidery on cabana totes, duffles and weekenders with code ALLMINE.)

This multi-tasking Paravel carry-on doubles as a beach or pool bag. Available in three sizes and four color combinations, each with a preppy stripe down the side. The roomy and chic tote holds everything you need for a day of traveling, including a few handy pockets for your phone, travel documents, sunscreen and more vacation essentials. Get it monogrammed with your initials (currently free!) and expect to get asked on repeat about where you got it.

Paravel Cabana Tote, $116 and up (reduced from $165 and up)

Paravel Weekender

Paravel

Spacious enough for a long weekend, the Weekender, weighs just 2.4 pounds with enough room for up to two days of clothes. It's constructed out of eco-friendly canvas, 12 upcycled plastic bottles and recycled vegan leather. Equipped with smart straps that slip over the trolley of your carry-on and removable and adjustable straps for slinging over the shoulder, the reliable travel companion offers style and functionality.

Pavavel Weekender, $236 (reduced from $295)

Pavavel Pet Carrier

Paravel

Got pets? Your canine or kitty will fly in style and comfort with this functional pet carrier. Inspired by the Cabana Tote, this carrier for small pets (up to 20 pounds) offers helpful features including pockets for treats and toys, a washable liner in case of accidents, an interior leash attachment and mesh panels for airflow.

Paravel Pet Carrier, $236 (reduced from $295)

Pavavel Main Line Duffle

Paravel

The customizable canvas Main Line Duffle, coated in stain-repellent silicone, offers enough space for four to five days of clothes. Sling the stylish bag over your shoulder or carry via the handle. Then stash it in the backseat of your car or the overhead compartment of an airplane. Available in tan or black.

Pavavel Main Line Duffle, $228 (reduced from $285)

Paravel Fold-Up Bag and Backpack

Paravel

Perfectly sized to fall under the personal item category on airplanes, this multitasking foldable nylon bag, made out of upcycled plastic bottles, serves many purposes. Use the bag for the gym or toss one in your suitcase when you expect to bring home more goodies on the flight home. The featherlight duffle comes in five colors and includes a carrying pouch.

Paravel Fold-Up Bag, $56 (reduced from $70)

Paravel also makes a fold-up backpack.

Paravel Fold-Up Backpack, $52 (reduced from $65)

Paravel Fold-Up Belt Bag

Paravel

However you decide to wear this fold-up bag from Paravel, you'll enjoy having your essentials within convenient reach. Stash your credit cards, smartphone and travel documents for a day of travel. When you get to your final destination, go hands free to the beach, for a stroll through the city or a hike through the mountains. Make sure to get the bag monogrammed.

Paravel Fold-Up Belt Bag, $28 (reduced from $35)

Paravel Accessories

Paravel

In addition to luggage, Paravel sells great travel accessories to coordinate with your collection. The Cabana See-All set keeps toiletries together, while the Packing Cube Quad and Compression Cubes set help organize clothes in your Paravel suitcase. And yes, all items are customizable.

Shop all Paravel accessories, $20 and up

Paravel Packing Cube Quad, $52 (reduced from $65)

Paravel Cabana Sell-All Set, $128 (reduced from $160)

Paravel Compression Cubes, $44 (reduced from $55)

Paravel: Personalization

Before you check out, make sure to have your bag monogrammed. Paravel offers customization on most bags, minus the suitcases.

Paravel shipping and returns

Once you order a bag, expect it to arrive within five to seven business days. Personalization might take longer. All orders over $150 qualify for free shipping.

Paravel accepts returns of unused merchandise within 30 days of delivery and those who live within the United States enjoy complimentary returns. Simply email customer service at help@tourparavel.com to start a return. However, there is one major exception to the return policy: Any bags that have been personalized or customized are not returnable.

Paravel Warranty

The Aviator comes with a 5-year limited warranty covering manufacturing defects, wear and tear and structural damage to the suitcase, with a few exceptions. The TSA lock, telescopic trolley handle, wheels, corner protectors, top and side handles and TPU leather strip are all covered. The brand will repair or replace suitcases covered by warranty.

Paravel vs. Away

Paravel's biggest competition comes from Away. While you can't go wrong with either brand, styling accounts for the biggest difference between the two. Away suitcases offer a modern, minimalistic look, while Paravel offers a preppier, more refined aesthetic.

In terms of price, expect to pay a bit more for Paravel luggage. The smallest Away carry-on retails for $275 while Paravel comes in at $350. The price difference between the check-in bags isn't quite as substantial -- $425 for Paravel compared to $375 for Away.

While the bags boast many similar features, Away carry-on suitcases have one thing that Paravel's lack: A removable battery to charge your gadgets.

If sustainability plays into your purchasing decisions, get the Paravel. The brand prides itself on making a low environmental impact.

