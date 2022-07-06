Watch CBS News

Best sunscreens for summer 2022

Beauty director April Franzino joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss the best sunscreens Good Housekeeping Beauty Lab tested for summer 2022. She offers tips for parents on ways to get kids to wear sunscreen when heading outside this summer.
