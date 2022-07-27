Best aluminum luggage in 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Upgrading your polycarbonate or softsided luggage to aluminum might seem like an unnecessary indulgence. But investing in one of these sleek, durable and stylish suitcases will keep your cargo well protected in the long haul.

Here are our top aluminum luggage picks in 2022, based on user reviews.

Top products in this article:

High-end aluminum suitcase: Rimowa Classic Cabin S, $1,400

Great value aluminum luggage: Away The Aluminum large check in, $745

Best on a budget aluminum luggage: Level8 Gibraltar aluminum carry-on, $383 (reduced from $400)

Why invest in aluminum luggage? In addition to the sleek and luxurious look of metal, aluminum is less likely to crack compared to polycarbonate, making it a more long-term option.

The biggest downside? Aluminum luggage often weighs more than plastic or fabric suitcases. Carry-on suitcases generally weigh in the 10-pound range, while check-in bags may get up to 16 pounds.

In terms of price, expect to pay more for aluminum, as the cost of materials and production is higher. Keep in mind that brands like Rimowa offer complimentary maintenance and warranty specific parts that might break over the years.

We rounded up some of the best check-in and carry-on luggage from brands like Rimowa, Away, Tumi, Zero Halliburton and Level8. Check out the top rated picks below, perfect for your next flight or road trip.

Rimowa Classic aluminum luggage

Rimowa

This high-end, celeb-favorite Rimowa Classic Cabin S suitcase features TSA-approved locks, a height-adjustable flex divider and a telescopic handle. The L (larger) bag measures a little more than 30 inches and weighs 13.2 pounds, while the slightly smaller M (medium) bag measures 27.6 inches and weighs 11.7 pounds. The cabin-sized version measures 21.7 inches and weighs just 9.2 pounds.

Rimowa recently added the Pilot Case to their lineup, perfectly sized and shaped for the traveling professional or commuter at 16.5 inches and 10.8 pounds. You can add your name to the wait list to be notified when the Pilot Case is available.

Rimowa Classic Cabin S, $1,400

Rimowa Classic Check-In M, $1,700

Rimowa Classic Check-In L, $1,835

Rimowa Original Pilot Case, $1,500

Away The Aluminum collection

Away

Away Travel offers sleek, functional suitcases at a reasonable price point. Jet setters will appreciate the removable, rechargeable battery for on-the-go phone charging, the easy-to-set TSA-approved lock and smooth rolling spinner wheels.

Away's upgraded aluminum edition offers a more wallet-friendly alternative to Rimowa with the same features as the durable polycarbonate bags that put the brand on the map. The aluminum version comes in four sizes: two carry-ons and two check-in. It's available in three metal tones: silver, onyx black and rose gold. The smaller carry-on weighs 10.1 pounds, the medium-sized 10.6, the smaller check-in 13.3 pounds and larger version, 16 pounds.

Away The Aluminum carry-on, $625

Away The Aluminum large check in, $745

Tumi 19 Degree aluminum check-in

Tumi

Tumi crafted this sleek, 16-pound suitcase out of lightweight aluminum. Features including TSA-approved locks, smooth swivel wheels and an impact-resistant telescoping handle for all-around easy maneuverability. Interior highlights include compression straps, a removable garment sleeve and lots of zipper compartments for organization.

Worried about losing your luggage? As part of the Tumi Tracer program, the bag includes a 20-digit number for easy identification.

Tumi 19 Degree aluminum check-in, $1,425

Zero Halliburton Continental aluminum carry-on

Zero Halliburton

The luxurious 22-inch, 12.5-pound Zero Halliburton Continental suitcase fits overhead on most domestic flights and boasts a smooth moving wheel system trademarked by the brand. A three-stage telescopic handle, TSA-compliant lock system, leather accents and a roomy interior with lots of organizational features make the brushed metal suitcase a keeper. Its smaller size also makes it a great choice for road trips. Available in silver, black and bronze.

Zero Halliburton Continental aluminum carry-on, $995

Level8 Gibraltar aluminum carry-on

Level8

Crafted out of Aerospace-grade aluminum magnesium alloy, the Gibraltar, available in silver and gray, weighs 10 pounds and fits neatly in the overhead bin of an airplane or the trunk of a car. Keyless and zipperless, the sleek suitcase also boasts TSA-approved locks, 360-degree durable spinner wheels and comes with a four-piece organizer bag set.

Level8 Gibraltar aluminum carry-on, $383 (reduced from $400)

